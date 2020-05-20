Autocratic virus jamboree inspiring a new generation of Nazis

Germany Declares Burning EU Flag a Hate Crime Punishable by Three Years in Prison.
Liberty Quote
All through the 1980s, feminists called men pigs, leftists called conservatives racists, and columnists openly compared right-wing politicians to Hitler. Then Rush Limbaugh came along and started fighting back, and all of a sudden we started to hear about the lack of civility in public discourse! Civility only became an issue when the left started taking it on the chin.— Andrew Klavan
-
Recent Comments
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- feelthebern on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Atoms for Peace on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Vagabond on Morrison’s VC debacle: unanimous recommendation ignored
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Zatara on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Ragu on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Some History on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- woolfe on Morrison’s VC debacle: unanimous recommendation ignored
- Neil on On JobKeeper
- Ragu on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Terry on Morrison’s VC debacle: unanimous recommendation ignored
- yarpos on The problem with electric cars (again). They use electricity
- Cassie of Sydney on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on The problem with electric cars (again). They use electricity
- stackja on Morrison’s VC debacle: unanimous recommendation ignored
- nfw on Morrison’s VC debacle: unanimous recommendation ignored
- Ragu on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- cuckoo on Churchill, Nightingale, Florey, Schindler … Palaszczuk
- Rex Anger on It’s just like politics
- C.L. on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Rex Anger on It’s just like politics
- bemused on The problem with electric cars (again). They use electricity
- John Dee on Morrison’s VC debacle: unanimous recommendation ignored
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- Tom on It is obvious that Labor will not be able to form the next government …
- Iampeter on Churchill, Nightingale, Florey, Schindler … Palaszczuk
- Gab on Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Autocratic virus jamboree inspiring a new generation of Nazis
- Morrison’s VC debacle: unanimous recommendation ignored
- The problem with electric cars (again). They use electricity
- Patrick Moore coming this year…
- Churchill, Nightingale, Florey, Schindler … Palaszczuk
- Talking about Unfreeze with Tom Ravlic
- On JobKeeper
- But From This Square
- Absurd and offensive
- Beware the ‘experts’
- The NYT likes our approach to the CV
- What a great chart. Has anyone seen similar data analysis for Australia?
- Angus Taylor on the barbed wire fence.
- What to do when a pandemic sidelines your grievance …
- It is obvious that Labor will not be able to form the next government …
- The Ann-Marie Smith outrage
- Monday Forum: May 18, 2020
- It’s just like politics
- Lord Sumption on COVID-19 and the State
- Pots and Kettles
- Fearmonger officials and the media kill tens of thousands
- Good luck with the RE transition Dan!
- The post-COVID world will be different
- If only we had some large, usually empty, old buildings
- Socialist distancing
- Is there a Bert Kelly in the House?
- Gotham love-match sours – heartbreak for Jimmy’s sister
- These two reports explain a lot
- Renewable energy’s destruction of the electricity supply system. Has the penny dropped?
- Go back to work and, not incidentally, preserve our freedom
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta