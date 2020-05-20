Autocratic virus jamboree inspiring a new generation of Nazis

Posted on 11:38 am, May 20, 2020 by currencylad

Germany Declares Burning EU Flag a Hate Crime Punishable by Three Years in Prison.

This entry was posted in Freedom of speech, International, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.