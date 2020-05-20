How Tomago aluminium smelter supports the power grid

Remarkable information in the Hunter Business Chamber submission to the NSW Inquiry into the future of RE in New South Wales.
Tomago provides critical energy security to NSW and the National Energy Market (NEM) because it has the largest interruptible load in the NEM. It can reduce load by as much as 630MW in as little as five minutes to ensure blackouts are averted when there is a system security risk. By way of comparison, the next largest interruptible load in NSW is 50MW. The grid cannot currently operate without the fallback option of being able to request that big industry users power down. Tomago Aluminium remains reliant on electricity from thermal sources because renewable energy is too expensive to be commercially viable for the industry and does not guarantee the required reliability.
Tomago Aluminium, located near Newcastle, uses more than 10% of the state’s power supply. Currently, near 9 in the evening, the statewide demand is 8.3GW. 10% is 830MW and NSW wind production at the moment is 460MW. That is 30% of the installed capacity that is almost precisely the average supply.
It would be interesting to have a complete record of the curtailment instructions from the AEMO to the high-end power users to provide the “Emergency Supply” that is called up to avert widespread blackouts. That figure for Tomago is the only number I have seen, can well-informed Cats please help!
The full submission from the Hunter Business Chamber. There are some entertaining plans for RE projects including the replacements for Liddell!
AGL has committed to retire the coal-fired Hunter Valley plant in April 2023. Liddell can deliver almost 1.8GW, enough electricity to power 1 million homes and the Australian Energy Market Operator identified an 850MW gap in dispatchable power when Liddell closes.
AGL has developed the NSW Generation Plan, a program of alternative energy initiatives, including investments in new low-emissions technologies, to replace Liddell.
AGL plans to replace Liddell with the following:
o The Newcastle Power Project – a 250MW gas-fired power station in Newcastle (see details below);
o A second gas-fired power station in NSW of 500MW capacity;
o 1,600MW of renewables, including solar power;
o Up to 150MW of demand response;
o The 250MW “Liddell Battery”;
o Converting generators at Liddell to synchronous condensers;
o 100MW upgrade to Bayswater Power Station;
o Possible pumped hydro project.
Of course, buggering around with aluminium production as a penance to Gaia is real a sound business practice. Why not just shut the energy hungry monster down altogether? It isn’t as though we need the income. We can just print money instead.
Why not just shut the energy hungry monster down altogether?
That was point nine in the AGL plan
I’m beginning to think the proposed Green Mecca isn’t such a bad idea. Once everything is shut down and the need for large scale electricity generation is removed we can rely on unicorn farts to power our lentil heaters and candles to provide both light and warmth. Addy Bandt has promised a guaranteed wage and I won’t have to work to earn it. Drugs of all sorts will be readily and cheaply available. Dunno whose gunna pay for it but I don’t care cause it won’t be me! I’m just gunna sit back and brew my dandelion wine and enjoy basking in the ambience of knowing that I am one with nature and it isn’t costing me a cent or any effort! And, in the unlikely event it all falls, over we can just take money off the rich. There are so many of them we will be able to live this idyllic life, unfettered and unencumbered for as long as I live. Hee, hee!
Colonel, nicely written. Unfortunately I think there are quite a few in LaLa land who actually think what you write is perfectly practicable and sensible.
Normally I’m opposed to State ownership, but in this case…
ScoMo or Gladys should nationalise Liddell late in 2022 and say that, since AGL were planning to close it in a few months its value to AGL was negligible, and that’s all the compensation they’re going to get.
Then AGL would have to go to Court and argue for extra value on the basis that the value of Liddell to them was that they could close it and drive up the price of all their other electricity.
The government should then argue that if Liddell was shut down they would have built a brand new coal fired power station at least equal in size, so AGL’s arguments are illusory.
Popcorn spot prices would skyrocket.
This AFR article refers to 3 occasions Tomago shed load by 300 MW to save the grid.
https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/aemo-paid-15m-to-stop-blackouts-20200207-p53ypd
AEMO has a site that records events like this, but it’s not easy to navigate.
https://aemo.com.au/en/energy-systems/electricity/national-electricity-market-nem/nem-events-and-reports/power-system-operating-incident-reports
More AFR and Tomago.
https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/aemo-buys-up-record-energy-reserves-for-long-hot-summer-20191203-p53gd3
AGL Energy Ltd should be forced to drop the word Energy and call itself Alinta Gobbles Lots of Subsidies Unlimited.
To think that the Australian Gas Light Company was decimated for this mob!
In the current unstable power environment Tomago Aluminium should be charging the grid operator a hefty price for being a large base load consumer, which keeps the base load coal generators going; and for rapid, large load shedding which allows the grid to stay up.