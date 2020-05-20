The source of personal freedom

The source of freedom is not the words written in a constitution. Freedom is the refusal of a community to accept arbitrary rule and in which arbitrary rule cannot be enforced.
Is there any reason to believe that any of us is now living in a free society?
A constitution is, at best, a sign post that points to the moon.
It will never actually be the moon.
The sentiment is true, but FWIW I don’t think that’s an actual Orwell quote. It’s not his language.
Have we ever really lived in a free society? If it’s not Federal government, the states or councils making and enforcing rules that you have to live by, it’s unions making and enforcing rules that you have to work by, or it’s media and technology companies telling you what you can or cannot say. The list goes on.
It’s pretty weak, but one glimmer of hope is the refusal of australians to download the COVID tracking app in sufficient numbers (now a state secret). Robust Irish democracy would have been good, but we have here a case of robust Australian indifference, which is almost as good.
I would have loved to see some pushback against the idea that if Daniel Andrews says we have to jump on one foot and bark like a dog, then we have to do it because he’s the GOVERNMENT and we are merely the governed. Instead we got a handful of 5G/anti vaxxer kooks from ABC central casting.