What if this was just a practice run?

This is taken from Instapundit.

HUBRIS AND MISCALCULATIONS ARE A GIVEN WITH THE LEFT. BUT EVEN I DIDN’T REALIZE THEY’D BE SO STUPID AND EVIL AS TO WANT TO DESTROY ALL OF ECONOMY AND STARVE PEOPLE JUST TO GET ORANGE MAN BAD: Hubris and miscalculation: The left’s bid to exploit the virus to defeat Trump.

This is from the article cited:

Freedom is what we rightfully take for granted. There are too many on the left who want to see the Bill of Rights abrogated in the name of social justice or identity politics or whatever. They eschew the freedom to which we are all entitled and they cannot prevail. They’ve made inroads, but now is the time to fight back against the revealed despots who have attained high offices. The oft-quoted sentence of Ben Franklin is vital to remember at this moment in time: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Humankind will never be free of viruses; they are a natural part of all life. The left cannot be allowed to oppress us, to restrict our freedoms, because of COVID-19. Vote them all out, every last one of them. They do not mean well.

We should truly be worried about the future, but not because of this virus which was a pushover. It’s the politics we have been exposed to that should truly worry us. Daniel Andrews is a sensational incompetent who has bankrupted Victoria, but he still believes he has been our saviour and knows what’s best. If our political leaders are not prepared, even now, to call off their viral dogs when there is now nothing at all to save us from, what defence really is there against the politics of the lockdown any time some political leader wants to call one on?