Worship bans ruled “seriously and manifestly illegal”

France’s top court orders government to reopen places of worship.
France’s highest court ordered the government on Monday to lift its ban on gatherings at places of worship imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19, describing it as “disproportionate” and an infringement on a fundamental right…
The judge highlighted that the government authorised public gatherings of up to 10 people in other settings and that as such the blanket ban “is disproportionate to the objective of preserving public health.”
The ruling adds that freedom of worship is a fundamental right which “includes among its essential components the right to participate collectively in ceremonies, in particular in places of worship” and that the government’s decree “constitutes a serious and manifestly unlawful interference with it”.
Similar legal action in this country is unthinkable, of course. Asked in late April about when Mass was likely to resume, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Archbishop Mark Coleridge, said he didn’t want to “hector” the state on the subject.
Sends a message to Australia’s Catholics, doesn’t it?
The Church in Australia is supine.
Hector, really? Instructive that this happened in France which was relatively harder hit than Australia and our bishops nevertheless remained silent. Men without chests.
Tim, its not just the Catholic bishops. We’ve heard nary a peep from Jews or Christians alike.
Once upon a time Aussies were known for having an anti-authoritarian streak in them. What happened?
It is astonishing how governments really view anything done by citizens that gets in the way of their governing is viewed as dispensable and probably ripe for banning.
People smoke? Well that upsets our health statistics – best clamp down on it. Some express opinions offending a noisy demographic? Hate speech! People want to visit each other while we are conducting our lockdown? Murderous sociopaths must be prosecuted.
They really think we are here to enable their policies.
Then they expect us to be grateful.
Mitch, I think that has been greatly exaggerated. What we imagine is ‘anti-authoritarian’ was really only casual indifference to forms and ceremony.
Not sure. I still have mine but I’m shocked by the ease with which almost the entire country has meekly fallen into line.
I also think that the anti authoritarians are out there defying the kommissars but without drawing attention to themselves. The increasing numbers of university educated softies are now at the forefront of decision making and prefer cowards position of not making waves.
Check out the Open Forum on ANZAC Day. Plenty of examples of said anti-authoritariansim. All in their own little ways. And the police did nothing.