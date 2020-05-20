Worship bans ruled “seriously and manifestly illegal”

France’s highest court ordered the government on Monday to lift its ban on gatherings at places of worship imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19, describing it as “disproportionate” and an infringement on a fundamental right…

The judge highlighted that the government authorised public gatherings of up to 10 people in other settings and that as such the blanket ban “is disproportionate to the objective of preserving public health.”

The ruling adds that freedom of worship is a fundamental right which “includes among its essential components the right to participate collectively in ceremonies, in particular in places of worship” and that the government’s decree “constitutes a serious and manifestly unlawful interference with it”.