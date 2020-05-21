Danny’s Willing Executioners

Posted on 8:56 am, May 21, 2020 by currencylad

Victorians report suspected breaches of coronavirus restrictions in record numbers.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Danny’s Willing Executioners

  1. Robbo
    #3459457, posted on May 21, 2020 at 9:01 am

    Victorians have happily become a bunch of snitches. Just what the Chief Commissar wanted.

  2. Alex
    #3459458, posted on May 21, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Please Victoria I plead with you, please secede!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.