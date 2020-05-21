Energy policy disaster continues; more intervention, less market

There is a host of material addressing energy policy today.
The Commonwealth keeps pressing policy issues that, on the one hand, dilute the spending egregiously allocated to renewables but then divert it to the failed carbon capture and storage (CSS) adventure and to the highly speculative unleashing of cheap energy from hydrogen. It released a report of an activist-stacked and serviced committee chaired by Grant King that promoted this, as well as inching the nation closer to a cap-and-trade emission reduction program. I wrote this piece for The Spectator yesterday.
In a new initiative, the government has again appointed another committee of people who are wedded to the green energy revolution to advise on new gee-wizz tech issues. It will get the answers it expects to get and embark on another spending spree.
The government has also provided yet another “road map” compiled by the environment department for a grateful minister. This favours gas (which it says is cheaper than coal – an absurd statement regarding Australia) and the colossally expensive pumped storage option. Like all previous reports it predicts the dawn of an era when renewables will be the cheapest form of energy but does say they need to be “firmed” by attendant supplies of controllable energy (hence gas and pumped storage). CSS and hydrogen get a guernsey and there is the promise of an annual report on progress.
Meanwhile the hospitalised aluminium smelting industry continues to dangle a real Sword of Damocles over the government. The industry, once the kernel of Australian globally competitive manufacturing, needs a return of cheap coal-based energy if it is to survive.
The Australian has an editorial lauding the many advantages that Australia has (fallaciously including renewables, where our advantage is only in the uninhabited centre) and calling for reform but failing to identify the renewable energy subsidies as the cause of our demise as an energy superpower. The AFR also calls for deregulation, which it sees as leading to a gas/renewables outcome for electricity, but then coyly approves the King report’s emission trading measures that it thinks might accelerate this outcome! Its editorial team, like that of the Australian, dare not point to the true cause of the malaise: the twenty-year progression of subsidy-stimulated poor quality, high cost renewables.
Former WA Premier Colin Barnett calls for interventions to support domestic gas reservation policy but grudgingly acknowledges that this is a second best policy and one actuated by the east coast bans on gas exploration and development. He has also called for a trans-continental pipeline to bring WA gas east but that seems to rely on continued regulatory suppression of gas in the east and a subsidy for the pipeline itself.
Does Australia have no senior politicians able to understand the economy like President Trump who, rather than offering road maps compiled by hacks and public service activists, issues an executive order “instructing federal agencies to use any and all authority to waive, suspend, and eliminate unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery.” ?
Make no mistake our senior politicians do fully understand the economy. What they also understand are the results of focus groups and community consultations skewed to imply that they won’t be re-elected unless they show a commitment to the environment and renewable energy! Self interest will always win. They care not what is best for Australia one iota. However they do care what is best for them! Scratch the surface of any moral principal and you will ALWAYS find a vested interest!
The rot pretty much started with the National Energy Market. It is a world class example of crony capitalism.
It’s all about the benjamins.
Any scheme such as cap n trade is designed to make fortunes for those involved.
Any purchases of indulgences from shit-hole countries are designed to enrich corruptocrats of those 3rd World shit-holes with UN corruptocrats getting their cut.
It’s always about the benjamins.
Our energy infrastructure is not a given. It is a work in progress. It has always evolved and changed in the past and it will continue to evolve and change. But these changes will come with innovations and fair competetion in the marketplace. The market and not activists for any given innovation will be the judge. The market has been and will continue to be the judge that determines winners and losers. That’s economic democracy. If you have a good idea, bring it to the market and become a billionaire. But if your innovation is not a good one it will be rejected by the market. It is only then that the desperate and the criminal will resort to activism and threats of destroying the planet itself if the criminal does not get his way. That the climate science of our time needs this kind of activism to sell their energy innovation is itself the proof of its failure. Competitive market economics and capitalism and not energy religion will determine how our energy infrastructure evolves.
I thought hydrogen was very volatile and expensive to extract and transport.
Dangerous even. Basically for rockets.
The government seems a bit mesmerised with new technology energy. So complicated, so expensive.