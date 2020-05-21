Michael Oakeshott. Sinc’s favourite philosopher

A nice piece about Michael Oakeshott in Peter Coleman’s last book. Peter was happy to have several chapters on line in addition to other bits and pieces of his that found a place in the guest room on my website for people who had no cyberhome of their own.

THE BOOM in Michael Oakeshott studies — all those books, PhDs, seminars (and a Special Symposium at Macquarie University the other day) — owes much of its impetus to the Michael Oakeshott Association in London, which maintains a busy website (www.michael-oakeshott-association.com), organises international conferences every couple of years (next year in New Orleans) and acts as a conduit to publishers of key books. No one would now challenge Ian Tregenza’s statement in one of these new books, Michael Oakeshott on Hobbes , that Oakeshott was “one of the most significant political philosophers of the twentieth century”.



Yet despite all these debates Oakeshott remains an enigmatic figure not yet finally located in his intellectual and political tradition. He is, for example, regularly acclaimed as a conservative thinker. But he was not conservative in ordinary usage… .Read on

He had some problems with Germany. “The contemporary cant about Germany being a great nation with a valuable gift for the world is ridiculous. Neither Germany, nor any other nation, has anything to give the world that can compare with what Germany has taken away.”

Another interesting item on the site is Peter’s account of the Robert Manne story – remember Robert Manne? He became the editor of Quadrant on the back of his honourable conduct in the first Cold War he but changed sides to engage in Cold War II.

As soon as the Cold War ended, according to Irving Kristol, the real cold war began. This is, he said, the war against American-style liberalism—the left-liberalism which has ruthlessly corrupted sector after sector of public and private life. He had in mind political correctness, big government, and the network of radical policies for family, school, “gender”, environment, culture and religion. This cold war would be more spiritually engaging than anticommunism had ever been. He envied those young enough to be fighting it.



Andrew Norton meditates on the future of research in the universities. In this post, I estimate how reliant research is on international student profits. It combines data from multiple sources. None of them were designed to calculate this amount, so my result should be taken as being in a plausible range rather than as a precise total. But it can give us a sense of the scale of reliance on international students.