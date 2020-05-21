Multi-billion dollar Beijing deal

What are we to make of this: Labor Treasurer Tim Pallas lashes out at Morrison government as China deal deadline looms? Where is our economy heading?
Victoria is locked in critical final-stage negotiations with Beijing over investments worth billions of dollars at the same time as its Treasurer has savaged the Morrison government’s “vilification” of China over trade and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Pallas’s pro-China intervention comes as the deadline for Victoria to sign an “investment road map”, which ties the state to the communist giant with extraordinarily cosy language, is just weeks away.
Under Victoria’s decision to sign-up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative — in defiance of federal government security advice — key investment details are meant to be signed by the middle of 2020 following completion of a draft road map in March.
The looming deadline emerged as the Andrews government dodged parliamentary questions on Wednesday about whether any of the state’s $24bn coronavirus rescue package would be borrowed from China.
The “framework agreement” underpinning the Victoria-China deal was signed by Premier Daniel Andrews and Vice-Chairman Ning Jizhe of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China on October 23 last year.
The document raises the possibility that Mr Pallas’s unprecedented backing of Beijing in its row with the Morrison government over the global coronavirus pandemic investigation was motivated by protecting the Belt and Road Initiative.
What’s in it for Australia? What is the quid pro quo? I thought such deals had to be approved by the Federal Government? Have they? Will they? Should they?
This needs to be stopped and legislated against permanently.
Just go and arrest the bastards
Just announce that whatever money they get from the Chicoms will be deducted from their Commonwealth grants, even if it means a 0% GST allocation.
Not forgetting that the Australian Labor Party (without U) is formally aligned with and a member of The Progressive Alliance.
The PA website is an interesting read https://progressive-alliance.info/
And the PA motto – Freedom, Justice, Solidarity (luckily Liberty didn’t crack a mention).
Double the deduction.
Often wonder – what is the point of having a federal government? As is happening now, the labor states are doing their best to wreck the economy because they know the federal government will have to pickup the pieces welfare wise and wear the blame when the economy goes belly up! The states make all the decisions regarding closing borders, opening and closing the economy and when and if schools open. The federal government simply supplies all the goodies and seems to have no say. So what is the point?
I warned you all: no good can ever come from a premier who looks like a character in VIZ.