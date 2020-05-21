The Hair Apparent

TAFKAS does not often wade into US politics on this site, but he is mad as hell and can’t take it any more.

Andrew Cuomo is the Governor of New York. He is the brother of Andrew “Fredo” Cuomo.

He is also the Cuomo that some in the Democratic Party believe is a viable alternitive to Jo Biden should he finally succumbs to geriatricus non compos mentis. Or otherwise is subjected to the sexual harassment standards that Biden and the Democrats would have apply to others. #notmetoo.

It is ascribed to John Howard that the mark of a good leader is getting the big calls right. And Mr Howard would know having gotten so many important calls wrong (including the legacy of talking Malcolm Turnbull out of leaving parliament). However, for a brilliant demonstration of judgement comes Governor Cuomo:

What may turn out to have been Cuomo’s worst unforced error was his March 25 order that nursing homes must accept patients who carried the coronavirus. This now looks like setting off a series of time bombs in New York State’s elder-care facilities, and Cuomo didn’t reverse this policy until May 11. The governor protested at that time that only 12 percent of New York State COVID deaths had occurred in nursing homes, but we are now learning that many people who died after falling ill in nursing homes have not been counted in the official stats. One such facility reported seven COVID deaths to the state, the New York Post reported, but the actual number of deaths there over a five-week period this spring was 76. New York is literally burying this problem: Many New Yorkers who died in nursing homes were never tested for the virus. Nursing-home staffers told the Post far more people are dying at long-term-care facilities than in a normal spring and that a coverup is underway. There is now a bipartisan group in Albany calling for an investigation, but Cuomo replied, “This is going to be a period where we don’t play gratuitous politics.”

911 resulted in somewhere around 3,000 deaths. Upto 5 May, there have been some 1,700 nursing home deaths.

With such a level of judgement and competence, clearly Cuoma is well qualified to be a Democratic party candidate.

Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuoma, once said:

You campaign in poetry. You govern in prose.

Wonder what Papa Mario would say about how Governor Andrew is governing.