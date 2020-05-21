Thursday Forum: May 21, 2020

Posted on 11:30 am, May 21, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
30 Responses to Thursday Forum: May 21, 2020

  Tim Neilson
    #3459610, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:42 am

    Step away for even a second…

  Tom
    #3459623, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:50 am

    The Wednesday Forum was dying to burst into our consciousness, but self-doubt delayed its arrival. Happy Thursday, everybody!

  NoFixedAddress
    #3459625, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Chronic conditions

    Chronic conditions are the leading cause of illness, disability and death in Australia. Common chronic conditions include cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

    In Australia, 8 common chronic conditions contribute to:-

    61% of the burden of disease

    37% of hospitalisations

    87% of deaths (based on underlying or associated causes of death)

    https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/chronic-conditions

  Arky
    #3459626, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:52 am

    I’ll stick my mea culpa here too. I was slightly wrong about something once that everyone else also fucked up, but only because I underestimated how shitful and ubiquitous the Karen class is:
    ..

    Those that accepted that it was a good idea to let government rule by decree, abolish democracy and imprison an entire population by brute force and threat thereof, because of a virus, “to be on the safe side” helped allow those tyrannical governments get away with it.

    ..
    It’s a fair cop.
    I shouldn’t have directed that comment about your gigs your way.
    That one comment is the only one I regret, as I was mainly commenting about and astonished by the disappearance of PPE back to china at that time.
    I don’t think anyone predicted people would have started dobbing each other in with the gusto they have.

  OldOzzie
    #3459627, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Apologies re below – Members Only Special it seems – comes up as $310.00 – 6x750ml case when not signed in.

    Max’s Shiraz 2018 and Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2017 Offer

    Purchase a limited offer bundle, including a case of Penfold’s Max’s and a bottle of 2017 Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz. This special offer combines a bottle of Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz to cellar and enjoy in years to come, together with a case of Penfolds Max’s – wines ready to enjoy now.

    Available for a limited time only.

    Penfolds Max’s Shiraz is a tribute to former Chief Winemaker Max Schubert 1948-1975, a legend in Penfolds history. A contemporary offering of South Australian Shiraz, this release provides a fruit-driven wine which is generous in flavour and persistent across the palate.

    $180.00 – 6x750ml case

  twostix
    #3459628, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:54 am

    The political left learned that local politics matter more than federal 30 years ago. Which is why their aggressive and most effective politicians are all at the state and council level now: that’s what they’ve been heavily targeting for the last 15 years.

    The states running absolute rings around the Commonwealth during this is the first harvest from that crop.

  Roger
    #3459629, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:54 am

    twostix on the ot:

    “The political left learned that local politics matter more than federal 30 years ago btw Which is why their aggressive and most effective politicians are all at the state and council level now: that’s what they’ve been heavily targeting for the last 15 years.

    The states running absolute rings around the Commonwealth during this is the first harvest from that crop.”

  Roger
    #3459630, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Too good to leave on the ot, stix.

  Farmer Gez
    #3459631, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:55 am

    Three more cases from Cedar Meats brining the total to 103.

    Xi’s bitch, Dan Andrews, reckons it was ‘perfectly handled.’

    What’s a stuff up look like?

  Chris
    #3459632, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Morning all. Happy Thursday! Today I rode public transport to work, now in a city job for a month after 11 years FIFO.
    Two day weekends suck. I prefer six day weekends!
    My wife is very happy though.

  Entropy
    #3459634, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    Farmer Gez
    #3459631, posted on May 21, 2020 at 11:55 am
    Three more cases from Cedar Meats brining the total to 103.

    Xi’s bitch, Dan Andrews, reckons it was ‘perfectly handled.’

    What’s a stuff up look like

    It is very, very difficult to get any detail out of what happened at cedar meats, even for the feds who have meat inspectors there, or other jurisdictions wanting to make sure they don’t have the same probe at their meat works. Vic has clammed up.

  OldOzzie
    #3459635, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Coronavirus: Scales have fallen from Five Eyes partners over China

    GREG SHERIDAN

    Scott Morrison faces two wicked policy problems. One is the corona­virus, the other China. The second problem is far more intractable and challenging over the longer term. This is because Beijing is becom­ing more aggressive across every area of inter­national power, while we have foolishly ­allowed ourselves to become uniquely depende­nt on China.

    This dependence is sketched in an important new report by British think-tank the Henry Jackson Societ­y. Entitled Breaking the China Supply Chain: How the Five Eyes can Decouple from Strategic Dependency, it makes sober reading for any Australian.

    It does not analyse all forms of national power — defence capa­bili­ties, alliances, soft power, economic size et cetera. Instead, it examines trade dependence in strategic areas of each of the Five Eyes’ intelligence partners — Australia, the US, the UK, Canada and New Zealand.

    The Five Eyes nations, the repor­t notes, have been the most important international advocates of hyper-globalisation since World War II. This has led, paradoxica­lly, to an international system that has disproportionately benefited China.

    This is partly because Beijing reaps the benefits of globalisation without obeying the rules, although the report doesn’t use precisely­ that formulation. The pandemic has exposed the dangers of this distorted system and led to a significant push in all the Five Eyes nations for a “decoupling” from China.

    This does not mean containment or isolation of China. It does not mean an economic boycott­ or rampant protect­ionism. But it does mean securing ­reliable supply chains in critically important strategic industries.

    The really bad news for Aust­ralia is that we, of all the Five Eyes allies, are the nation most strateg­ically dependent on China.

    The repor­t takes a fairly broad defin­ition of strategic products and processes and concludes that Aust­ralia is strategically dependent on China across 595 categories of goods. This compares with the US at 414 and Britain at 229.

    Whichever way the report slices­ and dices the different categories, Australia is the most depend­ent on China. It concludes that in 167 categories of goods that service critical applications, Aust­ralia is dependent on China.

    Until COVID-19, the strategic dependence of the key Western allies­ on China was growing, accordin­g to this report. And the future looks just as bad for Aust­ralia in terms of strategic de­pend­ency because Australia is dependent on China for 35 categories of products that are critical in the technol­ogies and processes of the fourth industrial revolution.

    This is essentially the digital revolution applied to everything, living and inanimate, and accelerated in scope, power and velocity at an almost exponential rate. It will transform everyday life and whole economic and industrial structures. It will, among other things, transform medicine. It will also lead to systems that are extraordinarily capable but which, to achieve that capability, are built on extraordinary complexity, and therefore vulnerability.

    And in these spheres, Australia is more depend­ent on China than any other of our Five Eyes allies.

    But while we are in the most depende­nt position, all our allies are similarly vulnerable in key sectors­. The report notes that in 2018, China produced 80 per cent of the world’s magnesium, which is central to many cutting-edge technologi­es in transport, energy, construction and other fields.

    In a related area, the US and Australia are co-operating in an effort to create a non-Chinese alter­native in rare earths minerals, which are essential to much modern­ technology, such as mobile­ phones. The way this sort of industry has worked in the past is that Beijing establishes it by state fiat, prices its exports to win strat­egic markets, gains market domin­ation and then possesses a huge strategic lever.

    China is also by a vast distance the biggest, indeed the dominant, producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

    The report identifies three types of decoupling that can take place: negative, positive and co-operative. While it certainly doesn’t recommend the Five Eyes allies seek confrontation with Beijing, it does suggest they should enhance their efforts to help each other with strategic decoupling­.

    It further suggests that each ­nation should conduct research and then publish the results of its own dependence on China in raw materials, components and complex supply chains. And beyond­ that, each capital should conduct a national review of its strateg­ic ­industries.

    Federal Liberal backbencher Andrew Hastie, the chairman of the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security, has contributed a paper that will be published as part of the report on Thursday.

    In it he cites the “thinly disguised­ threats of economic coercio­n from China’s ambassador to Australia in our national media”. He could easily have cited editorials in the Chinese state-controlled Global Times, which say that with relations deteriorating, trade is bound to be affected.

    And now we have international wire reports of Beijing drawing up a hit list of Australian exports to punish.

    Australia’s supposed sin in all this, recall, is to have publicly called for an independent review into how COVID-19 originated and how it was managed so that we can learn lessons for the future.

    But Hastie identifies the roots of Beijing’s recent trade intimid­ation as existing long before the COVID-19 crisis.

    He comments that the Henry Jackson Society report­ makes “troubling reading” and argues: “Our strategic dependency on critical imports makes us vulnerable to not only economic coercion, but also supply chain warfare.”

    Hastie’s most striking policy response­ is to call for the Morrison government to create a “strategic industry plan”. The purpose of this plan would be “to build self-­reliance in key pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and other critical goods”. He advocates some departure from recent economic orthodoxy for this effort: “Encouraging firms to build and expand domestic­ production­ capacity will require government support, such as time-limited tax incentives. This should be a bipartisan effort.”

    Hastie believes Australia should conduct a review of all trade-exposed products, industries and sectors, and sort them into three categories: goods so critical that we must be self-reliant in any crisis; goods and materials where we are too dependent on authoritarian governments but could embrace international supply chains among friendly nations; and those products for which open, global supply chains are OK.

    These are debates we are entit­led to have and must have. They are not provocative and we should­ not be intimidated into accepting­ that they are.

    Beijing’s own “Made in China” program embraces self-reliance as a national goal. And these issues will become more acute in coming months and years.

  1735099
    #3459636, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Nearly two million people, of a population of eight million, were either murdered outright, or died from hunger or disease in the name of their filthy, fucking “Year Zero.”

    Triggered by the American bombing which completely destroyed Cambodia (much as they did in Iraq over thirty years later) and eventually halted by the Vietnamese.

    The still-incomplete database (it has several “dark” periods) reveals that from October 4, 1965, to August 15, 1973, the United States dropped far more ordnance on Cambodia than was previously believed: 2,756,941 tons’ worth, dropped in 230,516 sorties on 113,716 sites. Just over 10 percent of this bombing was indiscriminate, with 3,580 of the sites listed as having “unknown” targets and another 8,238 sites having no target listed at all. The database also shows that the bombing began four years earlier than is widely believed—not under Nixon, but under Lyndon Johnson. The impact of this bombing, the subject of much debate for the past three decades, is now clearer than ever. Civilian casualties in Cambodia drove an enraged populace into the arms of an insurgency that had enjoyed relatively little support until the bombing began, setting in motion the expansion of the Vietnam War deeper into Cambodia, a coup d’état in 1970, the rapid rise of the Khmer Rouge, and ultimately the Cambodian genocide

    .

    And –

    The Vietnamese invaded in 1978, and remnants of the Pol Pot regime took refuge in Thailand.The Khmer Rouge leadership, with much of its political and military structures shattered by the Vietnamese invasion, was forced to take refuge in Thailand, where it was warmly welcomed by the Thai Government. Despite the overwhelming economic challenges brought by the Khmer Rouge and the accompanying refugees, the Thai Government sheltered and protected the Khmer Rouge at Khao Larn camp in Trat Province. Meanwhile, in Phnom Penh, the new Kampuchean regime tried to rebuild the country’s economic and social life, which was largely destroyed by decades of political upheavals and constant warfare. However, efforts to rebuild the country were severely hampered by the lack of educated and qualified personnel, as most educated people had either fled the country or had been murdered by the Khmer Rouge regime during the previous four years. By the end of the year, the new regime’s attempts at nation-building were further challenged by several anti-Vietnamese resistance groups operating in the western regions of the country.

    (Wikipedia)

  twostix
    #3459639, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Consider the absolute cucked state of the Commonwealth as an institution:

    Victoria’s state government is making massive foreign policy deals with the anglosphere’s most aggressive and powerful adversary.

    The Cuckonwealth government can’t muster up the ability, either politically, constitutionally or even just using the people’s anti-china sentiment and its ability to dominate the media however it likes to do a thing about it.

    The state governments are where the nation’s real power is at for quite a while at this point.

  mh
    #3459640, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    The Age

    Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has called on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to explain what commitments his state has offered the Chinese government as part of its controversial infrastructure agreement.

    Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas came under criticism this week from federal Liberal and Labor MPs for backing of Beijing in its row with the Morrison government over the global coronavirus pandemic review.

    Senior national security figures within the Australian government are growing increasingly concerned about the Andrews Government’s agreement with Beijing under the Belt and Road Initiative – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy goal of bank-rolling infrastructure around the world

  1735099
    #3459641, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Clive’s bullshit exposed.
    What is it about morbidly* obese wealthy individuals and bullshit?

    *Pelosi exaggerated. He’s actually “obese” rather than “morbidly obese”, on his own (doubtful) White House supplied figures – Pelosi called Trump “morbidly obese.”

    Based off of his declared height and weight, Trump has a body mass index of 30.1. This places him into the lowest of three levels under the CDC’s definition of obesity. Even if the public numbers are a bit shy of reality, Trump would have to be substantially heavier to meet a level of severe, or morbid*, obesity.

    We rate Pelosi’s claim False.

    There’s less doubt about Clive…..

  Makka
    #3459644, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    Vic has clammed up.

    This meatworks clusterfk has ALP and Dan written all over it. There is something there that must not get out. CV9 is a secondary issue. Don’t expect our media to be too interested in the detail. It’s da virus!

  Roger
    #3459646, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Beijing’s own “Made in China” program embraces self-reliance as a national goal.

    Henry Kissinger still wrong after 50 years, but still lauded.

    Perfect example of the arrogant ignorance of the Western political class.

  calli
    #3459647, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Fantastic! New Thread.

    #purgeaverted

  Farmer Gez
    #3459648, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Vic has clammed up.

    Labor donors in strong a Labor seat.
    The sand belt golf courses are liberal strongholds.

  1735099
    #3459649, posted on May 21, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    What’s a stuff up look like?

    Take a look across the Pacific.

