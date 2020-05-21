Liberty Quote
If you saw Atlas, the giant who holds the world on his shoulders, if you saw that he stood, blood running down his chest, his knees buckling, his arms trembling but still trying to hold the world aloft with the last of his strength, and the greater his effort the heavier the world bore down on his shoulders—what would you tell him to do?— Ayn Rand
Thursday Forum: May 21, 2020
1st
Good moaning
Bronze.
Hey bronze….
Vier
Never forget.
Step away for even a second…
Podium?
First 11?
Top ten!
The Wednesday Forum was dying to burst into our consciousness, but self-doubt delayed its arrival. Happy Thursday, everybody!
Chronic conditions
Chronic conditions are the leading cause of illness, disability and death in Australia. Common chronic conditions include cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
In Australia, 8 common chronic conditions contribute to:-
61% of the burden of disease
37% of hospitalisations
87% of deaths (based on underlying or associated causes of death)
https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/chronic-conditions
I’ll stick my mea culpa here too. I was slightly wrong about something once that everyone else also fucked up, but only because I underestimated how shitful and ubiquitous the Karen class is:
..
..
It’s a fair cop.
I shouldn’t have directed that comment about your gigs your way.
That one comment is the only one I regret, as I was mainly commenting about and astonished by the disappearance of PPE back to china at that time.
I don’t think anyone predicted people would have started dobbing each other in with the gusto they have.
Apologies re below – Members Only Special it seems – comes up as $310.00 – 6x750ml case when not signed in.
Max’s Shiraz 2018 and Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2017 Offer
Purchase a limited offer bundle, including a case of Penfold’s Max’s and a bottle of 2017 Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz. This special offer combines a bottle of Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz to cellar and enjoy in years to come, together with a case of Penfolds Max’s – wines ready to enjoy now.
Available for a limited time only.
Penfolds Max’s Shiraz is a tribute to former Chief Winemaker Max Schubert 1948-1975, a legend in Penfolds history. A contemporary offering of South Australian Shiraz, this release provides a fruit-driven wine which is generous in flavour and persistent across the palate.
$180.00 – 6x750ml case
The political left learned that local politics matter more than federal 30 years ago. Which is why their aggressive and most effective politicians are all at the state and council level now: that’s what they’ve been heavily targeting for the last 15 years.
The states running absolute rings around the Commonwealth during this is the first harvest from that crop.
twostix on the ot:
“The political left learned that local politics matter more than federal 30 years ago btw Which is why their aggressive and most effective politicians are all at the state and council level now: that’s what they’ve been heavily targeting for the last 15 years.
The states running absolute rings around the Commonwealth during this is the first harvest from that crop.”
Too good to leave on the ot, stix.
Three more cases from Cedar Meats brining the total to 103.
Xi’s bitch, Dan Andrews, reckons it was ‘perfectly handled.’
What’s a stuff up look like?
Morning all. Happy Thursday! Today I rode public transport to work, now in a city job for a month after 11 years FIFO.
Two day weekends suck. I prefer six day weekends!
My wife is very happy though.
It is very, very difficult to get any detail out of what happened at cedar meats, even for the feds who have meat inspectors there, or other jurisdictions wanting to make sure they don’t have the same probe at their meat works. Vic has clammed up.
Coronavirus: Scales have fallen from Five Eyes partners over China
GREG SHERIDAN
Scott Morrison faces two wicked policy problems. One is the coronavirus, the other China. The second problem is far more intractable and challenging over the longer term. This is because Beijing is becoming more aggressive across every area of international power, while we have foolishly allowed ourselves to become uniquely dependent on China.
This dependence is sketched in an important new report by British think-tank the Henry Jackson Society. Entitled Breaking the China Supply Chain: How the Five Eyes can Decouple from Strategic Dependency, it makes sober reading for any Australian.
It does not analyse all forms of national power — defence capabilities, alliances, soft power, economic size et cetera. Instead, it examines trade dependence in strategic areas of each of the Five Eyes’ intelligence partners — Australia, the US, the UK, Canada and New Zealand.
The Five Eyes nations, the report notes, have been the most important international advocates of hyper-globalisation since World War II. This has led, paradoxically, to an international system that has disproportionately benefited China.
This is partly because Beijing reaps the benefits of globalisation without obeying the rules, although the report doesn’t use precisely that formulation. The pandemic has exposed the dangers of this distorted system and led to a significant push in all the Five Eyes nations for a “decoupling” from China.
This does not mean containment or isolation of China. It does not mean an economic boycott or rampant protectionism. But it does mean securing reliable supply chains in critically important strategic industries.
The really bad news for Australia is that we, of all the Five Eyes allies, are the nation most strategically dependent on China.
The report takes a fairly broad definition of strategic products and processes and concludes that Australia is strategically dependent on China across 595 categories of goods. This compares with the US at 414 and Britain at 229.
Whichever way the report slices and dices the different categories, Australia is the most dependent on China. It concludes that in 167 categories of goods that service critical applications, Australia is dependent on China.
Until COVID-19, the strategic dependence of the key Western allies on China was growing, according to this report. And the future looks just as bad for Australia in terms of strategic dependency because Australia is dependent on China for 35 categories of products that are critical in the technologies and processes of the fourth industrial revolution.
This is essentially the digital revolution applied to everything, living and inanimate, and accelerated in scope, power and velocity at an almost exponential rate. It will transform everyday life and whole economic and industrial structures. It will, among other things, transform medicine. It will also lead to systems that are extraordinarily capable but which, to achieve that capability, are built on extraordinary complexity, and therefore vulnerability.
And in these spheres, Australia is more dependent on China than any other of our Five Eyes allies.
But while we are in the most dependent position, all our allies are similarly vulnerable in key sectors. The report notes that in 2018, China produced 80 per cent of the world’s magnesium, which is central to many cutting-edge technologies in transport, energy, construction and other fields.
In a related area, the US and Australia are co-operating in an effort to create a non-Chinese alternative in rare earths minerals, which are essential to much modern technology, such as mobile phones. The way this sort of industry has worked in the past is that Beijing establishes it by state fiat, prices its exports to win strategic markets, gains market domination and then possesses a huge strategic lever.
China is also by a vast distance the biggest, indeed the dominant, producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients.
The report identifies three types of decoupling that can take place: negative, positive and co-operative. While it certainly doesn’t recommend the Five Eyes allies seek confrontation with Beijing, it does suggest they should enhance their efforts to help each other with strategic decoupling.
It further suggests that each nation should conduct research and then publish the results of its own dependence on China in raw materials, components and complex supply chains. And beyond that, each capital should conduct a national review of its strategic industries.
Federal Liberal backbencher Andrew Hastie, the chairman of the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security, has contributed a paper that will be published as part of the report on Thursday.
In it he cites the “thinly disguised threats of economic coercion from China’s ambassador to Australia in our national media”. He could easily have cited editorials in the Chinese state-controlled Global Times, which say that with relations deteriorating, trade is bound to be affected.
And now we have international wire reports of Beijing drawing up a hit list of Australian exports to punish.
Australia’s supposed sin in all this, recall, is to have publicly called for an independent review into how COVID-19 originated and how it was managed so that we can learn lessons for the future.
But Hastie identifies the roots of Beijing’s recent trade intimidation as existing long before the COVID-19 crisis.
He comments that the Henry Jackson Society report makes “troubling reading” and argues: “Our strategic dependency on critical imports makes us vulnerable to not only economic coercion, but also supply chain warfare.”
Hastie’s most striking policy response is to call for the Morrison government to create a “strategic industry plan”. The purpose of this plan would be “to build self-reliance in key pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and other critical goods”. He advocates some departure from recent economic orthodoxy for this effort: “Encouraging firms to build and expand domestic production capacity will require government support, such as time-limited tax incentives. This should be a bipartisan effort.”
Hastie believes Australia should conduct a review of all trade-exposed products, industries and sectors, and sort them into three categories: goods so critical that we must be self-reliant in any crisis; goods and materials where we are too dependent on authoritarian governments but could embrace international supply chains among friendly nations; and those products for which open, global supply chains are OK.
These are debates we are entitled to have and must have. They are not provocative and we should not be intimidated into accepting that they are.
Beijing’s own “Made in China” program embraces self-reliance as a national goal. And these issues will become more acute in coming months and years.
Triggered by the American bombing which completely destroyed Cambodia (much as they did in Iraq over thirty years later) and eventually halted by the Vietnamese.
.
And –
(Wikipedia)
Top 200
Consider the absolute cucked state of the Commonwealth as an institution:
Victoria’s state government is making massive foreign policy deals with the anglosphere’s most aggressive and powerful adversary.
The Cuckonwealth government can’t muster up the ability, either politically, constitutionally or even just using the people’s anti-china sentiment and its ability to dominate the media however it likes to do a thing about it.
The state governments are where the nation’s real power is at for quite a while at this point.
The Age
Clive’s bullshit exposed.
What is it about morbidly* obese wealthy individuals and bullshit?
There’s less doubt about Clive…..
This meatworks clusterfk has ALP and Dan written all over it. There is something there that must not get out. CV9 is a secondary issue. Don’t expect our media to be too interested in the detail. It’s da virus!
Beijing’s own “Made in China” program embraces self-reliance as a national goal.
Henry Kissinger still wrong after 50 years, but still lauded.
Perfect example of the arrogant ignorance of the Western political class.
Fantastic! New Thread.
#purgeaverted
Vic has clammed up.
Labor donors in strong a Labor seat.
The sand belt golf courses are liberal strongholds.
Take a look across the Pacific.