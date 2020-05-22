Alan Jones should increase his retirement payout

Posted on 9:53 pm, May 22, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Looks like the SMH are about to cost their shareholders another defamation payout.

This morning they accused Alan Jones of advocating sexual violence against women:

… his encouragement of racism and sexual violence should be unacceptable to all sides of politics

By the time the adults got involved it got amended:

His encouragement of racism and violence against women should be unacceptable to all sides of politics.

Incitement to violence is a crime. As far as I’m aware Alan Jones has not been accused of a crime, nor has he been convicted of a crime.

I had hoped that the former Fairfax press, having destroyed their previous shareholders, might be subject to some adult supervision once they were bought out by Nine. But if so, there is no evidence of this happening.

So Alan – sue the bastards. They have it coming.

This entry was posted in Media, Shut it down. Fire them all.. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Alan Jones should increase his retirement payout

  1. C.L.
    #3461211, posted on May 22, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Fairfax just couldn’t resist trying to spoil the old man’s farewell.
    They cannot control their hatred and – once again – it’s likely to cost them.

  2. Real Deal
    #3461228, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    How ironic! The SMH, attempting to send Jones out a loser by trying to kick him in the arse ending up kicking themselves in the nuts. I hope the apology is humiliating for them.

  3. Candy
    #3461242, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    It is difficult to understand what drives such viciousness. The SMH journalists seem incapable of normal human respect.

  4. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3461248, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Isnt Costello involved in the management by the new owners? Has he turned into a Lino Turnbullite Photios creature ? Theres a lot of it about , worse than the Chinese Plague .

  5. Old School Conservative
    #3461256, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    As pointed out by Tim Blair, the catastrophic error by the SMH in trying to trample on a man who is out of the game is just wrong:
    Now that he has left his radio pulpit
    Um, no, he still has plenty of airtime until the end of the month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.