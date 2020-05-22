Alan Jones should increase his retirement payout

Looks like the SMH are about to cost their shareholders another defamation payout.
This morning they accused Alan Jones of advocating sexual violence against women:
… his encouragement of racism and sexual violence should be unacceptable to all sides of politics
By the time the adults got involved it got amended:
His encouragement of racism and violence against women should be unacceptable to all sides of politics.
Incitement to violence is a crime. As far as I’m aware Alan Jones has not been accused of a crime, nor has he been convicted of a crime.
I had hoped that the former Fairfax press, having destroyed their previous shareholders, might be subject to some adult supervision once they were bought out by Nine. But if so, there is no evidence of this happening.
So Alan – sue the bastards. They have it coming.
Fairfax just couldn’t resist trying to spoil the old man’s farewell.
They cannot control their hatred and – once again – it’s likely to cost them.
How ironic! The SMH, attempting to send Jones out a loser by trying to kick him in the arse ending up kicking themselves in the nuts. I hope the apology is humiliating for them.
It is difficult to understand what drives such viciousness. The SMH journalists seem incapable of normal human respect.
Isnt Costello involved in the management by the new owners? Has he turned into a Lino Turnbullite Photios creature ? Theres a lot of it about , worse than the Chinese Plague .
As pointed out by Tim Blair, the catastrophic error by the SMH in trying to trample on a man who is out of the game is just wrong:
Now that he has left his radio pulpit
Um, no, he still has plenty of airtime until the end of the month.
The cunning legal strategy of Fairfax:
Final scene de “Pierrot le Fou”