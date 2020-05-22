Alan Jones should increase his retirement payout

Looks like the SMH are about to cost their shareholders another defamation payout.

This morning they accused Alan Jones of advocating sexual violence against women:

… his encouragement of racism and sexual violence should be unacceptable to all sides of politics

By the time the adults got involved it got amended:

His encouragement of racism and violence against women should be unacceptable to all sides of politics.

Incitement to violence is a crime. As far as I’m aware Alan Jones has not been accused of a crime, nor has he been convicted of a crime.

I had hoped that the former Fairfax press, having destroyed their previous shareholders, might be subject to some adult supervision once they were bought out by Nine. But if so, there is no evidence of this happening.

So Alan – sue the bastards. They have it coming.