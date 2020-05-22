BP boss finds out he just lost the Hitler meme case

A BP refinery worker sacked for mocking the company’s approach to bargaining over pay through a popular Hitler meme has had a decisive win after the company took the case all the way to the full bench of the Federal Court.

Australian Workers Union secretary Daniel Walton, who represented Mr Tracey, said BP had forced him to endure two years of stress about his livelihood…



“Australian workers have always been able to take the piss out of their bosses, with their colleagues, in their own time,” he said. “For BP management spend so much time arguing otherwise reveals real arrogance.”

He said BP should apologise to Mr Tracey and its workforce for dragging out the dispute.