Deirdre McCloskey on COVID-19 and Statism

Posted on 10:21 am, May 22, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Deirdre McCloskey has a new essay.

European intellectuals from Voltaire to Lenin have had only three really big political ideas. One of them, the liberalism conceived in the 18th century by Voltaire and Adam Smith, and carried on by people like Mary Wollstonecraft and John Stuart Mill and Claude-Frédéric Bastiat, has made the modern world. The other two, nationalism and socialism, conceived in the 19th century by Hegel and Marx, and carried into the 20th century by Lenin and Mussolini, have nearly unmade it. The modern plague is a threat to sweet liberalism, because it is an encouragement to nationalism and socialism, and, God help us, national socialism.
You may reply, “To liberalism, good riddance!” If you are on the right, you will be pleased if fear of the plague brings down the European Union and re-establishes national borders and national hatreds, with the Church. If you are on the left, you will be pleased if lockdowns against the plague bring down capitalism and re-establish a managed economy such as was enjoyed by our happy ancestors in walled town and plowed field, but now with science.

Read it all. Enjoy. I suspect those of you who are a tad more conservative might not enjoy it as much as you should.

 

7 Responses to Deirdre McCloskey on COVID-19 and Statism

  1. thefrollickingmole
    #3460639, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:26 am

    as well as the thoughtless and quasifascist ones such as Donald Trump

    Im going to need some convincing as to why I should proceed to read any further than this.

    Because as far as opening paragraphs go, thats revealing a level of intellectual dishonesty from the start.

  2. Turtle
    #3460654, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Hegel invented Nationalism?

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3460659, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:45 am

    as well as the thoughtless and quasi- fascist ones such as Donald Trump in the US and Viktor Orbán in Hungary.

    I think we can stop right there. This is sort of madness an insight one might expect from a man who wears dresses and lops his cock off, not a thinking person.

  4. JohnJJJ
    #3460664, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Well, that wasted a few minutes of my life. Another professor/ess that has accomplished zero except to help weirdo the world.

  5. Struth
    #3460670, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:56 am

    I won’t be reading it Sinclair.
    I only know too well after all these years when you are trolling your own blog.
    Once Nationalism is seen as a disease by the writer, I see the writer as a disease to be socially distanced from.
    National borders are requirements for democracy.

    The problem with the National Socialists, was the socialist part.
    When I was a kid, I never saw the tellers at the National Bank goose step into work.
    Nor the National History museum, National Trust,……….

    But then again, I wouldn’t be surprised with the national transport commission.

  6. Sinclair Davidson
    #3460672, posted on May 22, 2020 at 10:59 am

    National borders are requirements for democracy.

    Only if that democracy wants a welfare system.

  7. NoFixedAddress
    #3460673, posted on May 22, 2020 at 11:01 am

    The Second last paragraph

    Innovism and adultism, even aside from their intrinsic merit of raising up a people with
    the dignity of self-fashioning, have the extrinsic merit of making ordinary people like you and
    me very rich by comparison with our ancestors. Perhaps you are descended from the Bourbons.
    But my ancestors were Irish and Norwegian peasants, unspeakably poor. The Great
    Enrichment, 1800 to the present, that factor of thirty in goods and services, was not caused by
    coercion, which is ancient, but by liberty, which was new. Its magnitude was further multiplied
    by the free trade and free migration and free press that Trump and his advisors Peter Navarro
    and Stephen Miller so disdain.

