Deirdre McCloskey on COVID-19 and Statism

Deirdre McCloskey has a new essay.
European intellectuals from Voltaire to Lenin have had only three really big political ideas. One of them, the liberalism conceived in the 18th century by Voltaire and Adam Smith, and carried on by people like Mary Wollstonecraft and John Stuart Mill and Claude-Frédéric Bastiat, has made the modern world. The other two, nationalism and socialism, conceived in the 19th century by Hegel and Marx, and carried into the 20th century by Lenin and Mussolini, have nearly unmade it. The modern plague is a threat to sweet liberalism, because it is an encouragement to nationalism and socialism, and, God help us, national socialism.
You may reply, “To liberalism, good riddance!” If you are on the right, you will be pleased if fear of the plague brings down the European Union and re-establishes national borders and national hatreds, with the Church. If you are on the left, you will be pleased if lockdowns against the plague bring down capitalism and re-establish a managed economy such as was enjoyed by our happy ancestors in walled town and plowed field, but now with science.
Read it all. Enjoy. I suspect those of you who are a tad more conservative might not enjoy it as much as you should.
Once Nationalism is seen as a disease by the writer, I see the writer as a disease to be socially distanced from.
National borders are requirements for democracy.
The problem with the National Socialists, was the socialist part.
When I was a kid, I never saw the tellers at the National Bank goose step into work.
Nor the National History museum, National Trust,……….
But then again, I wouldn’t be surprised with the national transport commission.
Only if that democracy wants a welfare system.
