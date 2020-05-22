Let’s not overreact

So it turns out the ATO and Treasury ‘miscounted’ the number of JobKeeper recipients.

In a joint statement released on Friday afternoon, Treasury and the ATO said they now expected the number of employees likely to be covered under the JobKeeper program to be around 3.5m, down from 6.5m.

That is good news. The JobKeeper program is going to cost $60 billion less than first thought. The explanation is a bit tortuous. Turns out it was all the private sectors fault.

“The most common error was that instead of reporting the number of employees they expected to be eligible, they reported the amount of assistance they expected to receive. For example, over 500 businesses with ‘1’ eligible employee reported a figure of ‘1,500’ (which is the amount of JobKeeper payment they would expect to receive for each fortnight for that employee).”

Anyway … moving along. Here is the ALP:

Opposition treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers told The Australian: “There has not been in recent memory a more serious error made in the budget than Treasurer (Josh) Frydenberg has made here”.

Seriously? Government program costs half of what it was first thought to cost and this is a problem? The last time Labor was in government they were knocking down perfectly good school halls and setting fire to homes.

To quote a good friend – this is why we vote Liberal. The government stuff-ups cost less.