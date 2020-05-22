Personnel is policy

Despite the grand title and the fancy shmancy “uniform”, a University Chancellor is essentially the chairman of the governing board of our universities.

TAFKAS is not certain who actually charters our universities, but suspects that, with the exception of ANU, they are generally the property of state governments who, subject to the constitution of the University, appoint the directors (or most of them) and the Chairman.

What does it then say about what is considered the purpose of our universities given the “gene pool” of Chancellors:

(pls forgive TAFKAS – these are the only ones that come to mind. No doubt there are others).

So basically … 2 former senior public servants from DFAT. 1 former high court chief justice. 1 former politician (foreign minister). 5 “business” people/professional directors (2 of whom are big 4 bank Chairmen, 1 was chair of Suncorp and another was chairman of AMP.

Is this the extent of the gene pool from which university chancellors come?

If the people are policy line is correct, what might be a conclusion – financial services, government and foreign policy/affairs bias.

Anything on research or freedom of expression or education? Apparently not.

Consider this the next time you read about the next scandal at UQ, JCU, USyd, UTS.