Personnel is policy

Despite the grand title and the fancy shmancy “uniform”, a University Chancellor is essentially the chairman of the governing board of our universities.
TAFKAS is not certain who actually charters our universities, but suspects that, with the exception of ANU, they are generally the property of state governments who, subject to the constitution of the University, appoint the directors (or most of them) and the Chairman.
What does it then say about what is considered the purpose of our universities given the “gene pool” of Chancellors:
- ANU – Julie Bishop
- UNSW – David Gonski
- University of Sydney – Belinda Hutchinson
- University of Queensland – Peter Varghese
- UTS – Catherine Livingsone
- RMIT – Ziggy Switkowsi
- Monash – Simon McKeon
- University of WA – Robert French
- James Cook University – James Tweddell
(pls forgive TAFKAS – these are the only ones that come to mind. No doubt there are others).
So basically … 2 former senior public servants from DFAT. 1 former high court chief justice. 1 former politician (foreign minister). 5 “business” people/professional directors (2 of whom are big 4 bank Chairmen, 1 was chair of Suncorp and another was chairman of AMP.
Is this the extent of the gene pool from which university chancellors come?
If the people are policy line is correct, what might be a conclusion – financial services, government and foreign policy/affairs bias.
Anything on research or freedom of expression or education? Apparently not.
Consider this the next time you read about the next scandal at UQ, JCU, USyd, UTS.
Universities are chartered by State governments (except ANU) and operate as quasi-QUANGOS. They are not owned by State governments per se.
I get the Melbourne Uni alumnus newsletter and it makes Green Left Weekly look like Quadrant.
And consider this:
Universities get gener0us tax concessions from the Commonwealth government.
The rationale is that universities are not for profit institutions funded principally by government grants.
I would argue that rationale is now out of date. Universities may not make a profit per se, but they do derive large amounts of revenue from foreign students, research contracting and consultancy work and investments funded by private donations as well as funding from state governments.
Given these streams of revenue and the growing perception that universities no longer serve the Australian interest but their own, it’s time for universities to either be taxed, have their grants reduced or submit to an independent inquiry and the far reaching reform that would flow therefrom.
@ TAFKAS, @ Sinc
They’re creatures of state statutes – and the states can interfere with their governance at will.
Adelaide was controlled by its graduates until the early 1970s when the spirit of the age regarded the Council as too pale, stale and male. Then a Council that with a hodgepodge representation that made the German ‘Mitbestimmung’ model look straightforward (different electorates for students, academic staff, non-academic staff, graduates, and a slew of parliamentarians); and latterly a Council most of whose members are nominated by … the Council: a modern echo of the municipal corporations done away with by the same reformers who gave us the Great Reform Act. It hasn’t been working so well recently. (The recently departed Chancellor, however, was not reflective of TAFKAS’s categories – he was a former Governor and naval man, though from the defence procurement side)
Being woke and also being in ‘the club’ (high profile, political connections etc) are essential prerequisites. Some of the Chancellors I have encountered have, at one time, been a university student but all (that I can remember) have never taught students or performed research at university level, which I believe should normally be essential requirements. Personally, I am a great supporter of those, in any organisation, who have come through the ranks. I also think that a true leader, along side the troops/workers/minions, should, to some extent, have some skin in the game and suffer the consequences of their decisions.
Trickle-down bricks.
“People are not embracing collectivism because they have accepted bad economics. They are accepting bad economics because they have embraced collectivism.”
— Ayn Rand (1997), “Letters of Ayn Rand”, p.278, Penguin.