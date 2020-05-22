William York: The Man for Snowy Hydro

The Man for Snowy Hydro

A celebration of a now legendary Prime Minister

William York 2017

With thanks to A B Paterson

There was movement in the stations for the word had got around

That Turn-bull from ACT was on his way

He had contracts in his jacket that were going to break new ground

And the journalists were keen to join the fray..

All the tried and noted writers from newspapers near and far

Had gathered near to Cooma overnight

For the scribblers love ad-ventures when the pollies go too far

And their editors would seize this with delight.

There was Andrew Bolt who made his name in the daily Herald Sun

But now his reach extended to the Sky

For few could match his interviews and most were far outrun.

When subjects were but pure celestial pie.…….

And Flannery of the Overflow came in to lend a hand

No better forecaster was ever known

For forecasts failed were nothing when ruin faced our land

He’d learned his trade and so was never thrown.

McCrann the Mighty fronted up from The Strayan business section

His questions were as sharp as any dart

Analysis would show such scheming to be like pure confection

When probed then gently tugged would fall apart

While over at the AFR they praised the splendid notion

That after all the years of hydro power

Our own Prime Minister himself could fund perpetual motion

By pumping water at the magic hour.

And down by Kosciusko, lies the Snowy Hydro maze

With turbines, dams and pylons set on high,

Where the air is clear as crystal, and the white stars fairly blaze

At midnight in the cold and frosty sky,

In massive halls the turbines spin to fill the dams on high,

With energy from wind farms far away,

But the Man for Snowy Hydro causes engineers to sigh,

And Snow You Too might simply fade away.