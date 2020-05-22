William York: The Man for Snowy Hydro

The Man for Snowy Hydro
A celebration of a now legendary Prime Minister
William York 2017
With thanks to A B Paterson
There was movement in the stations for the word had got around
That Turn-bull from ACT was on his way
He had contracts in his jacket that were going to break new ground
And the journalists were keen to join the fray..
All the tried and noted writers from newspapers near and far
Had gathered near to Cooma overnight
For the scribblers love ad-ventures when the pollies go too far
And their editors would seize this with delight.
There was Andrew Bolt who made his name in the daily Herald Sun
But now his reach extended to the Sky
For few could match his interviews and most were far outrun.
When subjects were but pure celestial pie.…….
And Flannery of the Overflow came in to lend a hand
No better forecaster was ever known
For forecasts failed were nothing when ruin faced our land
He’d learned his trade and so was never thrown.
McCrann the Mighty fronted up from The Strayan business section
His questions were as sharp as any dart
Analysis would show such scheming to be like pure confection
When probed then gently tugged would fall apart
While over at the AFR they praised the splendid notion
That after all the years of hydro power
Our own Prime Minister himself could fund perpetual motion
By pumping water at the magic hour.
And down by Kosciusko, lies the Snowy Hydro maze
With turbines, dams and pylons set on high,
Where the air is clear as crystal, and the white stars fairly blaze
At midnight in the cold and frosty sky,
In massive halls the turbines spin to fill the dams on high,
With energy from wind farms far away,
But the Man for Snowy Hydro causes engineers to sigh,
And Snow You Too might simply fade away.
Ask Germany how good is pumped hydro They closed down one artificial lake built for purpose and are now thinking of importing it from Sweden and Norway who have lots of water . Only problem is transmission costs as they have to build high frequency lines that cost a lot.
Nah, its time to blow the dams and restore the pristine wilderness.
The Greens have found an endangered fish.
Fears Snowy project’s green light will seal endangered fish’s fate (Peter Hannam, SMH, 21 May)
I stand with the
lesser-spotted newtStocky Galaxias! We should stop this terrible assault upon Gaia and immediately refer the culprit Mr Turnbull to the UNEP for crimes against the planet.