Are you worried yet?

One might suspect that Queensland will be disproportionately affected by the loss of tourism income.
But it is a good thing they are pursing fiscal prudence by increasing the salaries of the very large number of public servants employed and plans to buy a badly managed and bankrupt airline.
But the rest of us should not be concerned. When the Queensland budget blows up and (non RBA) debt markets stop lending, the rest of us will need to kick in again. With a Medicare levy surcharge as was required for the Queensland floods because the Queensland government failed to properly insure (self or otherwise).
Queensland. Profligate one day. Mendicant the next.
Hey Queensland Government and QIC. TAFKAS has shares in a bridge and opera house tokenised offering available. Once it is paid off, you can relocate them to Brisbane. Good returns available. Please send your cheque to my Nigerian bank.
If Queensland cannot repay all its borrowings, what happens if Labor’s Uncle Xi, from the Homemade Bat Soup Stall at the ‘Wuhan Wet Market and Chemical Weapons Facility’ as mortgagee, decides on a repossession and eviction of all the debt-ridden freeloader- lodgers?
Oh wow, are you saying Queensland Government is not on top of things? Never!! Just look at what they did to the Gold Coast with the Commonwealth Games for example. What happened to the jingo catch phrase “We’re all in this together”? What an utter load of BS. The polies, the public servants, the ‘elites’ still went out and still got paid while people lost/losing their livelihood. I bet the useless Premier didn’t take a pay cut and now claiming we can’t reopen our borders until much later to destroy what’s left.
Not to mention $1bn in cyclone/flood grants every 5 years.
Qld debt is a slow motion train wreck.
No one should say they did not see it coming. But they will.
Depends what part is domestic and what part is international.
Queensland used to have a strong domestic tourism market until the mid 1970s.
The average Aussie can’t afford a honeymoon or a holiday in Queensland anymore.
And people keep hanging shit on Victoristan!