Distancing himself from Democrat lunatics, Fauci backs Trump

Anthony Fauci warns of ‘irreparable damage’ if lockdowns are kept in place for too long.

We can't stay locked down for such a considerable period of time that you might do irreparable damage and have unintended consequences, including consequences for health. Now is the time, depending upon where you are and what your situation is, is to begin seriously looking at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try and get back to some degree of normal. – Dr Anthony Fauci



Denialist blue state governors will pay severely if they do not fall in line behind the President and the NIAID.