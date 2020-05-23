Joe Biden tells black Republicans: “You ain’t black”

Posted on 9:14 am, May 23, 2020 by currencylad

 Democrats are not supposed to say this in public                                                                              

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3461577, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Corn Pop was unavailable for comment.

  2. thefrollickingmole
    #3461579, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:31 am

    Is Joe “your sisters hair smelt nicer” Biden going to Arkancide now, or closer to the election?

  3. miltonf
    #3461581, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Biden is an evil, entitled steaming pile of shit.

  4. H B Bear
    #3461588, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Keep ‘em on the plantation Joe.

  5. rickw
    #3461591, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Do Black Americans need any more evidence that The Democrats political model is based almost entirely on keeping them on The Plantation?

    Senility brings unintentional transparency.

  6. johno
    #3461597, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Can’t wait for the lamestream media to full indignation over Biden’s comments.
    If they aren’t sure to how to react, they should just watch their old footage of confected outrage if a Republican had made such a comment.

  7. johno
    #3461598, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:45 am

  8. Ed Case
    #3461600, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Any publicity is good publicity and Joe is sorta right anyway.
    Truman started feeding poor blacks in the South in the fifties, and Democrat Presidents since have handsomely rewarded them.
    Why would they vote Republican unless they were paid?

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3461603, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:49 am

    When the debates start i’m getting a truck & dog full of popcorn, it will be epic.

  10. H B Bear
    #3461607, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Gotta keep them in their place eh Gargoglery?

