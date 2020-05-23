Joe Biden tells black Republicans: “You ain’t black”

Democrats are not supposed to say this in public
BIDEN: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." pic.twitter.com/RZUavJ0eYN
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 22, 2020
Big business always serves directly or indirectly the masses.
Corn Pop was unavailable for comment.
Is Joe “your sisters hair smelt nicer” Biden going to Arkancide now, or closer to the election?
Biden is an evil, entitled steaming pile of shit.
Keep ‘em on the plantation Joe.
Do Black Americans need any more evidence that The Democrats political model is based almost entirely on keeping them on The Plantation?
Senility brings unintentional transparency.
Can’t wait for the lamestream media to full indignation over Biden’s comments.
If they aren’t sure to how to react, they should just watch their old footage of confected outrage if a Republican had made such a comment.
Any publicity is good publicity and Joe is sorta right anyway.
Truman started feeding poor blacks in the South in the fifties, and Democrat Presidents since have handsomely rewarded them.
Why would they vote Republican unless they were paid?
When the debates start i’m getting a truck & dog full of popcorn, it will be epic.
Gotta keep them in their place eh Gargoglery?