Missing The Target

CONGRATULATIONS to David Littleproud for what must be – at the very least – a top five entry in the week’s list of dumbest economic thought bubbles. Reacting to news of Wesfarmers’ decision to either close or re-badge as K-Marts its 167 Target stores around Australia, the Deputy Nationals leader called for consumers to boycott the doomed chain. Um, they’re already going out of business, David. Until that happens, what good is achieved by jeopardising the employment of its staff? The restructure will mostly take out Target Country stores – hence the third generation Chinchilla pol’s overcooked rhetoric: “They don’t give a rat’s.” The problem with Target is not that Wesfarmers don’t give one; it’s that consumers don’t. Target has been struggling to find oomph in this corner of the retail ecosystem for a long time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

