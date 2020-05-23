Missing The Target

Posted on 9:01 pm, May 23, 2020 by currencylad

CONGRATULATIONS to David Littleproud for what must be – at the very least – a top five entry in the week’s list of dumbest economic thought bubbles. Reacting to news of Wesfarmers’ decision to either close or re-badge as K-Marts its 167 Target stores around Australia, the Deputy Nationals leader called for consumers to boycott the doomed chain. Um, they’re already going out of business, David. Until that happens, what good is achieved by jeopardising the employment of its staff? The restructure will mostly take out Target Country stores – hence the third generation Chinchilla pol’s overcooked rhetoric: “They don’t give a rat’s.” The problem with Target is not that Wesfarmers don’t give one; it’s that consumers don’t. Target has been struggling to find oomph in this corner of the retail ecosystem for a long time.

3 Responses to Missing The Target

  1. wal1957
    #3462301, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    No wonder Australia is goind down the gurgler.
    Some of our politicians seem to have the mental capacity of an amoeba.

  2. NoFixedAddress
    #3462304, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Perhaps he can declare it an ‘Essential Service” and bring it in as another ‘portfolio’ for The Department of Treasury to run.

    But then again with a name like TARGET the Karen’s must run a mile.

  3. candy
    #3462312, posted on May 23, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Boycotting a struggling business about to go under.

    It seems an idiotic thing to say. Can anyone understand it and why is this chap public servant, paid $200,000 to get away with saying such utterly stupid meaningless stuff?

