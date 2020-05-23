How complacency could trigger a third wave and force us back indoors.
Liberty Quote
Please, my Leftie friends. On no possible definition does cutting someone’s tax rate constitutute ‘giving’ them money.— Daniel Hannan
-
Recent Comments
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Black Ball on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- bradd on Norman Swan apparently bored with talk of a “second wave”
- Professor Fred Lenin on Norman Swan apparently bored with talk of a “second wave”
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Pro Eng on The new epidemiology: save every Labor metropolitan seat
- Free Radical on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Nick on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Nick on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- mh on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Black Ball on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- NoFixedAddress on The new epidemiology: save every Labor metropolitan seat
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- candy on Missing The Target
- rickw on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- wal1957 on The new epidemiology: save every Labor metropolitan seat
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- miltonf on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Black Ball on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- NoFixedAddress on Missing The Target
- Tel on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- wal1957 on Missing The Target
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: May 23, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Norman Swan apparently bored with talk of a “second wave”
- Andrew Olle Scholarship winner uncovers ploy
- Missing The Target
- The new epidemiology: save every Labor metropolitan seat
- “More people will die from the measures than from the virus”
- Are you worried yet?
- Distancing himself from Democrat lunatics, Fauci backs Trump
- Joe Biden tells black Republicans: “You ain’t black”
- The price of ignorance
- JP Morgan study demolishes virus lockdown voodoo
- Open Forum: May 23, 2020
- BP boss finds out he just lost the Hitler meme case
- Alan Jones should increase his retirement payout
- Let’s not overreact
- Is there anything more predictable than an ABC journalist?
- William York: The Man for Snowy Hydro
- The Hockey Shtick
- Personnel is policy
- But why should we steer the economy away from carbon?
- Deirdre McCloskey on COVID-19 and Statism
- China ties: History shows trade can lead to servitude
- Multi-billion dollar Beijing deal
- The Essential
- Tom Switzer: From Pandemic to Prosperity
- Michael Oakeshott. Sinc’s favourite philosopher
- The Hair Apparent
- Thursday Forum: May 21, 2020
- Energy policy disaster continues; more intervention, less market
- Danny’s Willing Executioners
- What if this was just a practice run?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
The eighth wave will be the worst it will carry off anyone over 35 anf 80 per cent of the remainder,
We’ll all be rooned said Normie ,before the year is out .
However it will be quicker than the climste holocaust which willkill all humans on earth except green globalists.
The reality is that we have yet to experience even a first wave in Australia. With less than one in three thousand infected and a death rate of one or two in a million (excluding those who caught it overseas), we are virtually untouched by the virus itself. The other health effects, caused by ignoring major health issues while we obsess over Covid19, will eventually be far more dire.
That being said, the consequences of being unexposed to the virus, while the rest of the world is awash with it, have yet to be played out.