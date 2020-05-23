Norman Swan apparently bored with talk of a “second wave”

How complacency could trigger a third wave and force us back indoors.

2 Responses to Norman Swan apparently bored with talk of a “second wave”

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3462326, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    The eighth wave will be the worst it will carry off anyone over 35 anf 80 per cent of the remainder,
    We’ll all be rooned said Normie ,before the year is out .
    However it will be quicker than the climste holocaust which willkill all humans on earth except green globalists.

  2. bradd
    #3462327, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    The reality is that we have yet to experience even a first wave in Australia. With less than one in three thousand infected and a death rate of one or two in a million (excluding those who caught it overseas), we are virtually untouched by the virus itself. The other health effects, caused by ignoring major health issues while we obsess over Covid19, will eventually be far more dire.

    That being said, the consequences of being unexposed to the virus, while the rest of the world is awash with it, have yet to be played out.

