If the growth of the Nanny State is to be curtailed, policy makers must have the confidence to stand firm against the mutton of opinion even when it is dressed up as the lamb of science.— Michael Keane
Open Forum: May 23, 2020
1
Fuck China.
Wonder if hubby is allowed near the kids?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-22/mem-fox-on-the-struggles-of-home-schooling-during-coronavirus/12275934
P0rn lovers of the world can rejoice.
Researchers in Australia claim they have recorded the fastest ever internet data speed.
A team from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities logged a data speed of 44.2 terabits per second (Tbps).
At that speed, users could download more than 1,000 high-definition movies in less than a second.
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-52769796
Vomit in terror.
A good argument for sortition ands ostracism.
We didn’t vote for the Bourbons, why do we get third rate impostors?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_families_of_Australia
Schoolgirls in India are facing a massive shortage of sanitary napkins because schools – a critical part of the supply chain – are closed during the coronavirus lockdown. This has left millions of teenagers across the country anxious, writes the BBC’s Geeta Pandey in Delhi.
It’s an important campaign in a country where only 36% of its 355 million menstruating females use napkins (the remaining use old cloth, rags, husk or ash to manage the flow) and nearly 23 million girls drop out of school annually after they start their periods.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-52718434
Nine against the world?
Let’s get into the swing of things 🙂
I’m up too late, so here’s a clip.
When I was a kid a granny from across the road gave my brother and I her husband’s bandolier and belt. He’d been a light horseman. She’d kept them. We did not respect his memory since we knew nothing. Now I’m a scientist and my brother is a CEO. Not sure we know anything now, still.
Vid:
Damn good film, the Light Horsemen. Bit Victorian-centric though. Yes it was the 4th that got the job of charging the Eastern side of town across an open field, straight down the throat of the Turkish defences, and that makes good filming. But the 12th from NSW (Predecessors to my old regiment) got the interesting approach on the more westerly side though much tighter country.
I remember we had a hand-drawn map of the charge, produced by a 12ALH member after the war (He’d been a civil draughtsman). Remarkable stuff.
Ditto the surviving period photos from the Desert campaign of Palesrinian towns, a captured Albatros fighter, etc.