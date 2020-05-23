Open Forum: May 23, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, May 23, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Open Forum: May 23, 2020

  2. Infidel Tiger King
    #3461336, posted on May 23, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Fuck China.

  4. Zyconoclast
    #3461340, posted on May 23, 2020 at 12:06 am

    P0rn lovers of the world can rejoice.

    Researchers in Australia claim they have recorded the fastest ever internet data speed.
    A team from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities logged a data speed of 44.2 terabits per second (Tbps).
    At that speed, users could download more than 1,000 high-definition movies in less than a second.

    https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-52769796

  5. Legalise Sedition
    #3461342, posted on May 23, 2020 at 12:12 am

    Vomit in terror.

    A good argument for sortition ands ostracism.

    We didn’t vote for the Bourbons, why do we get third rate impostors?

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_families_of_Australia

  6. Zyconoclast
    #3461344, posted on May 23, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Schoolgirls in India are facing a massive shortage of sanitary napkins because schools – a critical part of the supply chain – are closed during the coronavirus lockdown. This has left millions of teenagers across the country anxious, writes the BBC’s Geeta Pandey in Delhi.

    It’s an important campaign in a country where only 36% of its 355 million menstruating females use napkins (the remaining use old cloth, rags, husk or ash to manage the flow) and nearly 23 million girls drop out of school annually after they start their periods.

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-52718434

  7. stackja
    #3461345, posted on May 23, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Nine against the world?

  8. JD
    #3461346, posted on May 23, 2020 at 12:15 am

    Let’s get into the swing of things 🙂

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3461348, posted on May 23, 2020 at 12:25 am

    I’m up too late, so here’s a clip.
    When I was a kid a granny from across the road gave my brother and I her husband’s bandolier and belt. He’d been a light horseman. She’d kept them. We did not respect his memory since we knew nothing. Now I’m a scientist and my brother is a CEO. Not sure we know anything now, still.

  11. Rex Anger
    #3461359, posted on May 23, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Damn good film, the Light Horsemen. Bit Victorian-centric though. Yes it was the 4th that got the job of charging the Eastern side of town across an open field, straight down the throat of the Turkish defences, and that makes good filming. But the 12th from NSW (Predecessors to my old regiment) got the interesting approach on the more westerly side though much tighter country.

    I remember we had a hand-drawn map of the charge, produced by a 12ALH member after the war (He’d been a civil draughtsman). Remarkable stuff.

    Ditto the surviving period photos from the Desert campaign of Palesrinian towns, a captured Albatros fighter, etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.