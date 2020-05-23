The new epidemiology: save every Labor metropolitan seat

ALLYSON Horn has an opinion piece this morning at ABC Online in which she argues Annastacia Palaszczuk will reap political dividends by keeping Queensland closed – largely because of the Sunshine State’s traditional hostility to bossy southerners. Death, disease and science don’t get much of a look-in, apart from a boilerplate reference to the Premier’s reliance on “medical advice.” The impartiality of that advice can be guessed at: CHO Jeannette Young gave convenient ‘advice’ on a quadrennial local council elections, then school closures she later confessed were merely symbolic. Nobody believes Young is inclined to proffer advice at variance with the electoral strategy of the Labor government.
Horn’s is an old-fashioned take on the border brawl and one rooted more in mythology than historicity anyway. It evokes the Bjelke-Petersen era of 1968-1987 when the Country/National Party stoked loathing for Canberra or Sydney when it was considered useful. Every state and territory leader has played the same game since 1901. It only worked at the psephological margins of country and regional Queensland, not so much in the south-east corner. That’s why Sir Joh needed a gerrymander to win.
Now the reverse is true: the lockdown has hard support in the big smoke – with its army of Labor-loyal public servants and teetering-on-Greens NPCs – but is either a vague irrelevance or a red hot commercial hindrance in the bush and provincial cities. Horn goes on to describe Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington’s openness to openness, border-wise, as “party politics returning” and a betrayal of “unity politics.” That’s right after the ABC’s state political reporter hailed Palaszczuk as the new divide-and-conquer Joh. As Hendo himself might ask, can you bear it? For the record, I don’t believe for a moment the Premier will persist with a closed border until September. This is a two-phased operation: lockdown jingoism for now, a royal gifting of liberation closer to polling day.
The Toads deserve The Czook like the Mexicans deserve the Dan Man. Pox.
That’s why Sir Joh needed a gerrymander to win
Not sure that is totally true. Well i guess it is true.
I was told the gerrymander was started by Labor to favor Labor.
The gerrymander then started to favor the National Party but it did not help the Coalition. It favored the Nationals over the Liberals meaning the National Party got the most Cabinet seats. But it never kept Labor out of govt
The gerrymander favored the Nationals over the Liberals. In 1986 Joh got 39% of the vote and the Liberals 16% so he won outright but the Nationals got 5x more seats than the Liberals
Yes, that’s true. Ned Hanlon’s government inaugurated it in the 1940s.
The Gerrymander never stopped Labor winning between 1957-’89, what stopped them was being hopelessly divided, always broke, and not being able to get anywhere near 50% of the vote.
Labor hasn’t had any public scandals in the last 3 years, Hanson is riding shotgun for The Chook in CQ and the SE, Katter is doing the same for Labor in NQ and Campbell Newman destroyed the LNP years ago anyway.
The old Queensland is gone except if you get out to the north, west or central regions. This rhetoric plays well there still but as for Brisbane/Gold Coast it won’t affect jack as most of the residents now have moved in from or descended from stock from SYD/MEL anyway.
The ALP will win not because of the anti-southern line but because of the standard of the Opposition. Canavan belled the cat in my eyes the other day by running the lockdown will cost us the election line.