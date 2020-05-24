Alberto Alesina 1957 – 2020

Posted on 4:27 pm, May 24, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Alberto Alesina, the Harvard University political economist, died of a heart attack yesterday while hiking.

Alesina’s views on so-called “austerity” were widely debated during and immediately after the GFC (here and here).

