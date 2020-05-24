Alberto Alesina 1957 – 2020

Alberto Alesina, the Harvard University political economist, died of a heart attack yesterday while hiking.
Alesina’s views on so-called “austerity” were widely debated during and immediately after the GFC (here and here).
Alberto Alesina, the Harvard University political economist, died of a heart attack yesterday while hiking.
Alesina’s views on so-called “austerity” were widely debated during and immediately after the GFC (here and here).
The case for individual freedom rests largely on the recognition of the inevitable and universal ignorance of all of us concerning a great many of the factors on which the achievements of our ends and welfare depend.