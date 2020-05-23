Norman Swan apparently bored with talk of a “second wave”

Posted on 9:51 pm, May 23, 2020 by currencylad

How complacency could trigger a third wave and force us back indoors.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Fake News, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to Norman Swan apparently bored with talk of a “second wave”

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3462326, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    The eighth wave will be the worst it will carry off anyone over 35 anf 80 per cent of the remainder,
    We’ll all be rooned said Normie ,before the year is out .
    However it will be quicker than the climste holocaust which willkill all humans on earth except green globalists.

  2. bradd
    #3462327, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    The reality is that we have yet to experience even a first wave in Australia. With less than one in three thousand infected and a death rate of one or two in a million (excluding those who caught it overseas), we are virtually untouched by the virus itself. The other health effects, caused by ignoring major health issues while we obsess over Covid19, will eventually be far more dire.

    That being said, the consequences of being unexposed to the virus, while the rest of the world is awash with it, have yet to be played out.

  3. H B Bear
    #3462331, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Running out of bogey men.

  4. a reader
    #3462341, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Relevance Deprevation Syndrome. Time to open everything back up.

  5. Robber Baron
    #3462349, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    Man-bear-pig-COVID-19

  7. Leo G
    #3462366, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    This time around in Australia, it seems we may avoid a terrible second wave but that may make us more vulnerable to a third wave.

    A good second really means a poor third?

    By the end of this year and into 2021, we’ll have little natural immunity, a vaccine may not be available and there’s a danger that complacency may have set in.

    Poor Norman has forgotten that “natural immunity” does not involve prior sensitisation to an antigen. I think he meant “acquired immunity”.
    On the other hand, natural immunity to respiratory infections does improve in warmer summer months- people have higher vitamin D levels, absolute humidity is generally higher, virions degenerate more rapidly at higher temperatures in air, and higher background ozone levels reduce permeability of airway tissue to fine particulates.

  8. egg_
    #3462369, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Norman Swan apparently bored with talk of a “second wave”

    “OK Boomer Doomer!”

  9. Rohan
    #3462382, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:57 pm

    Of course. COVID Meats was the second wave.

  10. Legalise Sedition
    #3462388, posted on May 23, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Quite frankly I’m worried about FLU-20.

  11. egg_
    #3462392, posted on May 23, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    One Flu Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

  14. Ubique
    #3462439, posted on May 24, 2020 at 12:55 am

    What about the 19th wave?

  16. H B Bear
    #3462466, posted on May 24, 2020 at 2:57 am

    Cedar Meats shows your biggest risk is corrupt Labor governments and their maaates.

    You won’t hear that from Norman Swan and the ALPBC.

  17. John Dee
    #3462471, posted on May 24, 2020 at 3:58 am

    Good editors proffer a headline that is a precis of the article inside.
    Norman Swan…complacency…third wave.
    Great headline.
    Enabled me to walk right on by.

  18. calli
    #3462492, posted on May 24, 2020 at 7:18 am

    He has had a taste of power. Real power.

    And now we’ll have to prise it from his cold, zombie hands.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3462497, posted on May 24, 2020 at 7:27 am

    Running out of bogey men.

    Nope. He’ll be back onto global warming before long. That’s an infinite supply of ever larger bogey men. At least the China virus is a real emergency.

  20. Roger
    #3462515, posted on May 24, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Norman goes on a bit of a tear about masks, and says if we all wore them we could re-open society much more quickly

    So much contradictory advice from these experts.

    One of the deadliest examples seems to be the expert advice early on that covid-19 symptoms were similar to pneumonia and required ventilation in serious cases. ICU doctors followed the expert advice and found that patients on ventilators had an c. 80% mortality rate, much higher than the 50% rate for pneumonia sufferers and much higher than covid-19 patients in ICUs who were given breathing support via less invasive methods.

  21. thefrollickingmole
    #3462521, posted on May 24, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Roger

    That would be the same masks they were saying “didnt protect you”2 months ago.

    The same masks NN Talib “proved”mathematically to massively reduce the spread from infected to non infected, even when the masks were low quality.

    Then there is this mysterious mystery of mysteriousness.

    Japan was feared to be the next US or Italy. Instead their coronavirus success is a puzzling ‘mystery’

    Look at the pictures in the article.
    Just look at them..

    We are ruled by the stupidest people on earth.

  22. Roger
    #3462533, posted on May 24, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Roger

    That would be the same masks they were saying “didnt protect you”2 months ago.

    From the lips of the CMO, no less.

    Of course, all the masks had been hoarded by China at that stage so it was a bit of a hypothetical.

  23. Crossie
    #3462548, posted on May 24, 2020 at 8:56 am

    reader
    #3462341, posted on May 23, 2020 at 10:12 pm
    Relevance Deprevation Syndrome. Time to open everything back up.

    Exactly.

  24. Crossie
    #3462551, posted on May 24, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Look at the pictures in the article.
    Just look at them..

    We are ruled by the stupidest people on earth.

    And not just stupidest but with such hunger for power. What could go wrong?

  25. Crossie
    #3462555, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:00 am

    That would be the same masks they were saying “didnt protect you”2 months ago.

    From the lips of the CMO, no less.

    Of course, all the masks had been hoarded by China at that stage so it was a bit of a hypothetical.

    If these experts were really expert in anything the first thing they would recommend is that drugs and medical equipment must never be at the mercy of supply chain interruptions. That they are not even remotely interested in such issues proves that they are frauds.

  26. Boambee John
    #3462563, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Third eave?

    Wasn’t there an old movie, The Seventh Wave? With Tallulah Bankhead? Maybe Norman likes old movies.

  27. Boambee John
    #3462564, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Third wave.

    Phone keyboard and thick fingers.

  28. Roger
    #3462569, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:09 am

    If these experts were really expert in anything the first thing they would recommend is that drugs and medical equipment must never be at the mercy of supply chain interruptions. That they are not even remotely interested in such issues proves that they are frauds.

    The most dangerous people in Australia at present are the various chief health officials. It’s not a stretch to suggest that their advice has already led to thousands of unnecessary deaths and will continue to pile misery on to the population for decades to come.

  29. Ed Case
    #3462570, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:09 am

    If these experts were really expert in anything the first thing they would recommend is that drugs and medical equipment must never be at the mercy of supply chain interruptions. That they are not even remotely interested in such issues proves that they are frauds.

    In spite of that, death rates from all causes are way down for the last couple of months?
    Perhaps the greatest threat to life is doctors, their scrips, needless operations, and galloping on the hamster wheel?

  30. Bruce
    #3462571, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:11 am

    “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”

    H. L. Mencken

    “Politics is the business of getting power and privilege without possessing merit.”

    See also:

    “Politics is the business of getting power and privilege without possessing merit.”

    P. J. O’Rourke

    “Politics is the art of making your selfish desires seem like the national interest.”

    and

    It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.

    Thomas Sowell

  31. calli
    #3462578, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Time for a song. Sting? Yep. We’ve been well and truly stung. And if you disobey, you get the Police.

  32. nfw
    #3462579, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:18 am

    Norman Swan has spoken! Another leftie “progressive” sucking on the taxpayer teat. Another know-all. Cat wouldn’t like me using a standard Australian expression in this instance so suffice to say the second word is “off” Norman.

  33. Roger
    #3462582, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:24 am

    It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.

    Thomas Sowell

    Westminster system had ministerial responsibility as a convention.

    It seems to have been relegated to only the worst cases because, in fact, most of today’s ministers and their departments are inept.

  34. Ed Case
    #3462591, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:40 am

    It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.
    Thomas Sowell

    Under the Westminster Parliamentary system they’re booted at the next election and their career is over.
    That’s a fair price.
    In America the Cabinet are usually Beltway members rather than politicians, but they still get booted for being wrong.

  35. Suburban Boy
    #3462599, posted on May 24, 2020 at 9:52 am

    What happens if Norman Swan’s “third wave” meets Robin “Science Show” Williams’ 100-metre rise of the oceans?

  36. Diogenes
    #3462614, posted on May 24, 2020 at 10:08 am

    The 3rd wave will be spread by the 12 monkeys.

  37. thefrollickingmole
    #3462620, posted on May 24, 2020 at 10:10 am

    What happens if Norman Swan’s “third wave” meets Robin “Science Show” Williams’ 100-metre rise of the oceans?

  38. egg_
    #3462621, posted on May 24, 2020 at 10:11 am

    What happens if Norman Swan’s “third wave” meets Robin “Science Show” Williams’ 100-metre rise of the oceans?

    A sh1t soliton?

  39. Boambee John
    #3462701, posted on May 24, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Under the Westminster Parliamentary system they’re booted at the next election and their career is over.

    Let me think of a few whose careers were not “over”.

    Bambi, Boob Carr, various Bairds. Need I go on?

  40. Bruce in WA
    #3462735, posted on May 24, 2020 at 11:46 am

    Could be worse … could be the last wave!

  41. Bad Samaritan
    #3462838, posted on May 24, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Ok, so you read it here 10 weeks ago that nothing (mass-death-wise) was gonna happen in Oz since it’s too hot and isolated and uncrowded for that kinda stuff to happen. Plus, Wu-Flu never was much of a threat except to old codgers who’ve been on twenty pills a day for 30 years. Just leaving a window open for ten minutes in July can kill them FFS!

    So, now the next predictions…..There will be no vaccine, and no herd-immunity as such. Decades searching for vaccines against the common cold (several CVs here) and SARS have all come up empty so don’t expect anything different this time around. Plus, 90% are already immune in that they don’t get sick even when it’s floating around in their systems.

    Forget it.

  43. Bad Samaritan
    #3462850, posted on May 24, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    LS (2.04pm) Yeah, you’re right…but what about what my crazy comment at 1.08pm over on the MMT thread (Debauching the Currency)?

  44. John A
    #3462879, posted on May 24, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    This time around in Australia, it seems we may avoid a terrible second wave but that may make us more vulnerable to a third wave.

    And the poor sod can’t even count!

    If there is no second wave, then the next wave to come along will NOT be a third wave.

    It must be something in the water coolers or the air conditioning.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.