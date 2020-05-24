ABC ladies’ briefs

Lonely? Why not convert to Islam? An ABC-approved option:
– Zahra is set to marry a Malaysian man she met online but has never physically encountered.
On a serious note, the intention here is not to ridicule Zahra. There is nothing to criticise in a young woman’s desire for marriage and there is no doubt Australian culture has become hostile to traditional matrimony and all of the attendant rituals of courtship and familial involvement that used to presage it – even in the West. For the ABC to so uncritically and joyfully affirm her choices, however – when it has played a large cultural role in undermining and mocking Christianity, marriage and gender conventionality – is nauseating.
Sure, 340,000 have died but those dirty socks won’t pick themselves off the bathroom floor:
Women — again, just like in the global conflicts of our shared generational memory — are doing the bulk of the clean-up at home. And while high hopes were entertained for the crisis to bring new hordes of home-based workers and thus a significant rearrangement of workloads within the home itself, early signs are that the gendered patterns remain all too familiar…
Professor [Lyn] Craig says from a researcher’s point of view, the COVID-19 crisis was a chance to observe how men would behave once they were able to work flexibly or from home, free from the constraints that traditional workplaces may impose on men in caring roles.
“So far, we’re not seeing that if you take away the constraints on men from the workplace that it just suddenly becomes more equal,” she says. “There’s something going on, but it’s not just the structure.”
Who does the dishes and chores in the various ABC family households?
With their ABC salaries they can afford staff. Only plebs clean up after themselves.
mem – ABC offer to take a pay cut so others can afford clean help?
When ww3 breaks out and hundreds of thousands of men are dead on various battlefields the headlines will read, “women and minorities hardist hit.” So, the ladies of the ABC would prefer their men bearded, allowed to beat them on a whim, keep them covered and control what they do and say. I have a better idea. Let’s revive the western version of civilisation.
“Meteor destroys all human life; women worst affected.”
Zahra is most certainly going to learn what it means to be barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen. I wonder if Their ABC will be reporting on her wonderful new life?
The Nobel Laureate had this nailed 55 years ago…….Ballad of a Thin Man…..journalists, academics, wankers in general; sword-swallowers of all stripes….
“Ah, you’ve been with the professors and they’ve all liked your looks
With great lawyers you have discussed lepers and crooks
You’ve been through all of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s books
You’re very well-read, it’s well-known
But something is happening here and you don’t know what it is
Do you, Mr. Jones?……
Well, the sword swallower, he comes up to you and then he kneels
He crosses himself and then he clicks his high heels
And without further notice, he asks you how it feels
And he says, “Here is your throat back, thanks for the loan”
And you know something is happening but you don’t know what it is
Do you, Mr. Jones?”
’nuff said?
Zahra will be the star of one of those ABC Australian stories where the bloke ran off overseas with the kids. Naturally it will be the government of the day’s fault for not doing enough to help. Doubly so if it’s a LNP government. Nowhere in the story will appear a discussion of her bad life choices. It’s so depressingly predictable. I, being the heartless bastard I am will laugh.
All this business about the Chinese Virus, modern people are so soft , now centuries ago they had Real disease, you wake op in the morning feeling queasy and you are dead by lunchtime . Fantastic diseases from China then , THE Plague ,not just a plague, the BLACK DEATH ,few rosy pustules and you were off to the “Bring out yer dead ” cart,consumption consuming your lungs ,cholera ,smallpox , Real diseases that killed half the population . Get a grip ! its only another flu ,wait till the Wuhan lab releases the next one . you wont be crowing then
I read the ridiculous ABC piece, although I wish I hadn’t.
Surveyed 2000 for the research. What was the gender split and how many were just unloading on their partner when probably exaggerating the relative hours. And how do those numbers work in a same sex household? Even split? (I doubt it).
Single mothers most affected. Are these the same single mothers who used every mechanism available in the family law system to ensure fathers had no role to play in the child’s life, with the exception of financial contributor? Don’t whinge he’s not around to be the unpaid baby sitter (deliberate term, because that’s how some actually view their ex) after your efforts to clean him out and then get rid of him.
You can guarantee that the ‘research’ is the same Their ABC research that is done all the time to validate their Leftist views. In any other endeavour (excepting climate change) that research would be laughed at.
Of course, the Moozleys have an outstanding track record of dealing with women. Shame that ISIS paradise thing didn’t really work out.
I don’t understand why domestic work has increased for women. Replace that duster with a whip and there won’t be any issue. It’s quite simple really.
I was doing something mindless early last week so put on the tv. News 24. Yes I know big mistake. It was a piece on women and girls being hardest hit by the lockdown. Apparently girls don’t handle being alone well and their education was suffering. Even with all the social media and chat applications. What was really entertaining were the assertions of domestic violence and online grooming. The claim was we know it’s happening but women aren’t reporting it. Once again claims without evidence. Every sentence the silly bint used started or ended with “frightening, frightened and or alarming.” I was left wondering where all the strong independent women had gone.
Won’t somebody please think of the wahmens.
Just another argument for why the ABC should not be privatised.
Instead, it should be shut down, its buildings razed, the earth under them salted, and its employees sold into slavery (which still thrives in some of those Muslim lands it seems so keen on).
Islam is right about women
The ABC runs positive spin for muesli marriage despite knowing the culture is in no way in tune with equalidy for wymens.
Happy to be corrected, but, in the event of divorce, doesn’t the husband automatically get custody of any children involved?
Sondheim the Great:
We are halfway there, peoples. Covering one’s face has now become totally acceptable, applauded even.
I would not discount this. I know this is anecdotal, but we have been warned that some of our year 11 & 12 girls have been bursting out crying for no apparent reason when they have been for lessons. Our boys otoh seem to be a bit more rebellious, testing limits more than they were before this crap all started.
All competing for the Ernie Awards I see.
Diogenes – I’ve noticed here in the eastern suburbs of Sydney private school boys walking to school laughing and not “social distancing”. A couple of my friends who have daughters attending private schools have commented that their girls have been very emotional since COVID-19 kicked in. Interesting.
Misogyny, Doomlord? Not here. Noooooooo 😁
ABC stupidity brings out the best in everyone I suppose.
Here is the same story being run at The Times in the UK.
Some of the comments in the thread are very funny. People going at each other hammer and tongs but is that polite English manner.
Not all.
Unless it’s a Special Category.
Calli – you have been socialised into believing your oppression is normal. You are a victim. Hetero-normative male patriarchy is everywhere. Permeates our society – from Her Majesty the Queen all the way down.
I can’t read that Doomlord. I am not a subscriber.
I just don’t get why women are doing more work at home. Maybe it’s because they are all Karens and don’t believe their man can do it right. Men under the thumb in isolation. Sad.
Unless said man is wearing a collar and lead he should take control. What man lives in a house where the woman is in control? No one here, I’m sure. My floor needs vacuuming. Get to it!
Well I don’t know if “Karen” is the correct term but women do tend to undervalue male household labour. So the Baroness Doom used to feel that I didn’t look after the children as well as I should have. By that she meant I didn’t provide ongoing entertainment and interaction. My view was always that there were 3 children when she went out and there were still 3 children when she returned.
Oh I value male household labour. I sit back and watch and admire. A man who can make a bed, wash the dishes and tend to other chores without being told is a treasure. I think he has been left out of the survey.
and this is new news ?
.. and who’s mowing the lawn, fixing the busted-arse washing machine, patching the walls, lopping the trees?
.. you get the idea
I’m very concerned. Tha ABC sites the workplace equality report: “Gendered Impact of Covid”.
Only men and women are mentioned. How do the WGEA live with themselves?
If you choose to shack up with either a wild boor or a bush pig why should I give a flying fornication if you feel they arent doing their share of bum wiping?
People shouting how “society is to blame” are generally doing so because its easier than facing their own bad decisions.
It’s already changing, to an extent.
Ultimately the division of labour is for each couple to decide. Not society. And certainly not the ABC.
Our drama queens appear from mid year 8 , through year 9 and then until the end of first or second term in year 10. By year 11 , they have sorted them selves out. This is something different.
But there’s lots to criticize in someone so bereft of any values or interests that “marriage” is elevated to fill that gap for arbitrary reasons.
Australian culture isn’t hostile to any of these things.
What you might argue it’s hostile to is arbitrary reasons for “matrimony and all of the attendant rituals of courtship and familial involvement,” like tradition, instead of because these actions align with your values and rationally thought out plan for your life.
But you’d be OK if they were suggesting convert to Christianity?
What are you fundamentally criticizing in this option from the ABC exactly?
Ah, show stopping contradictions. Gotta love em!
The Zahra story has probably got as much to do with the ABC positioning themselves to be the sole surviving public broadcaster when the cuts start, as it has with their massively ironic discomfort with just about everything (aside from themselves) that’s Western and white.
So the ABC is recommending a religious and traditionalist approach and you’re disagreeing, instead suggesting that we should have a religious and traditionalist approach?
Being shut in at home for the lockdown and only allowed out to shop for food is another facet. By the “Third Wave” we will be ready to walk in a protective tent.
Of course I would.
A sad occurence for sure when that person ran his car into hijab world in Sydney but with 14 people injured will their abc be asking what happened to the social distancing in the shop?
duncanm;
‘and who’s mowing the lawn, fixing the busted-arse washing machine, patching the walls, lopping the trees?’
Haha. Undervalued indeed. Anecdote o’clock.
Early-mid twenties, I shared a house with a couple of chicks in Townsville. One was hot, the other one hotter. Both had boyfriends though, so aligned with my stupid values I never had a crack at either despite having my shoulder cried on constantly. What? Oh. Right.
When we moved in a roster of sorts was made for cleaning the bathroom, cooking, doing the floors etc. I had an equal share of these tasks BUT also got lawns, bins, spider/snake/cane toad/potential intruder killing, doing fluids and filters on cars etc because penis.
First cooking night for me – assorted random cans opened and into the pot. Mix. Cook. Served with fired egg and grated cheese.
Unanimously, I was voted off the cooking roster.
Remember ABC ran an article calling for police home checks ins on women because calls too domestic violence lines are down – which they attributed to men preventing the women calling now they are home all the time
Once the studies showed actually violence has dropped, ABC dropped the story and haven’t mentioned it anymore.
So the ABC is recommending a religious and traditionalist approach and you’re disagreeing, instead suggesting that we should have a religious and traditionalist approach?
How about providing us with a few links to all those “honour killing” cases in Christian families around the world, and all those [email protected] [email protected] gangs of Christians preying on underage Musl!m girls.
That’s step 1 in the process of justifying your sneer about the possibility of someone evaluating Christianity more positively than !slam.
Or you could, for once in your life, exercise some self-awareness and realise that your post is just yet another in your long line of brain-damaged zero IQ failures to distinguish between genuine logic and your trademark brand of stupid conceited ignorant reliance on facile absolutist labels as a substitute for thought.
‘Or you could, for once in your life, exercise some self-awareness and realise that your post is just yet another in your long line of brain-damaged zero IQ failures to distinguish between genuine logic and your trademark brand of stupid conceited ignorant reliance on facile absolutist labels as a substitute for thought.’
KaBAM.
Bravo, sir.
As usual though, men are doing the bulk of the dying.
Yeah because Christianity and Isl*m are morally equivalent.
You idiot.
“Is that actually true? Or did you see it on the ABC?”
Well now. That sheila who is going into an arranged marriage with a Muesli Man knows full well that the relationship will not be equal and she will be subservient. Yet she prefers that to being alone.
Here we have the quandry of many a progressive woman who hates the “patriarchy”. Her primordial needs and desires for a strong man conflicts heavily with her progressive view that men and women should be equal in all aspects.
Those desires lead her to hate herself, and her progressive views lead her to hate all men. (see any pink haired frightbat for reference)
As for sharing housework. It’s good if a man does the odd dishes and ironing etc, especially if the little woman has had a hard day, but the wives of men who regularly put on an apron and do housework as if that’s what men do, are the women who end up being banged hard by a rough looking man in a toilet cubicle.
Harsh I know, but true.
In the late 1940s I saw little of dad he left for work early, got home late, mum looked after the house, no modern conveniences, they came in the middle 1950s.
Bless. That’s such a polite way of saying it.
I get up around 4am each day to earn money, My wife gets up at 7 or 8 and she does all the house work, except those few that require my far greater muscles.
At around 3 we go to a pub/restaurant and eat/drink (she’s a teetotaler, but they serve fruit juice). At 6 or 7 we go home, I pass out and she watches TV.
Works just fine for us.
Do you eat over the sink to save on washing up?
“…also got lawns, bins, spider/snake/cane toad/potential intruder killing, doing fluids and filters on cars etc because penis.”
Yeah, funny how that works, innit? Once shacked up and got told “You can’t say ‘I’m not doing that, it’s womens work'”, only to be told in the same conversation that “You’re taking the bins out – I refuse to, it’s a man’s job.”
It’s amusing to recall, not so amusing argument at the time. IIRC, I hit my head against the wall for the traditional reason – besides which, I wanted a root….
“…also got lawns, bins, spider/snake/cane toad/potential intruder killing, doing fluids and filters on cars etc because penis.”
A mate of mine said that whenever his sisters’ “women can do anything men can” routine got too much for his father, his father would say “time to shift the bull to the [X] paddock; which one of you’s coming to help?” Somehow it was always my mate.
I think that what a lot of people have failed to realise to date, in relation to the concept of chicks being subjugated inside and having to do housework all day is this:
Women create 95% of all housework. Not doing it, creating situations where shit needs to be cleaned.
Eat a meal with a chick? All of a sudden it’s cutlery this, and plates that. I do not need to ask if anyone’s ever seen the bathroom of a house inhabited by a female. Invariably, they look like the Reichstag after the Russians were through with it in 1945.
And there is nothing – nothing any man can do to a dunny, reverse kanga included that can compare with what a woman can inflict on the Caroma.
it’s the biggest scam since Eve.
Back in the day, the joke was that the bathroom, in a single girls flat, always looked as though a bomb had gone off in it, and you never saw a decent, well stocked drinks cabinet.
I have enjoyed this – some dopey sheila has come up with something stupid, which is unsurprising, and confirms that they are really not that bright when they try and have a more formalised and sophisticated whinge.
I didn’t bother paying much attention to what she is whingeing about, which is the default position for many blokes – why would a man waste his time? Anyhow, a lot of fellas here have had a jolly good time mocking the air-headed dills involved, having a good laugh, doing nothing about it and getting on with life, unperturbed.
You’d reckon they would get the message eventually but they don’t.
Workplace fatalities in Australia in 2018: 144. Males 136 (94%). Females 8 (6%).
I met quite a few Indians who were in arranged marriages. The parents created a shortlist of potential spouses for their respective children, so there was some choice. One tacit result is maintaining the class structure, which of course was abolished decades ago, cough, cough. Despite that, I can see some benefits in the involvement of wiser heads in making a match.
Regarding women and housework, most women I’ve met are devotees of the “floordrobe” and only tidy or clean when visitors are coming. Even then, it’s only making sure the dunny is clean and everything is shoved in a cupboard. Complaining about their share of housework is just a sexist stereotype they use to bond with each other.
Yea I think I did a better job of capturing the fundamental contradiction of what you’re trying to say in post #3462998.
Well, most of Christian history is slaughter that is far worse than mere honor killings. The only reason it’s not happening today is because Christians don’t understand or take their religion seriously.
As to pedophilia, the Christian community is appalling even in modern times. Also, most of the Christian perpetrators have gotten away with it, being actively protected by their communities and churches, unlike the grooming gangs in Britain, which are slowly but surely all getting serious jail time.
The fact that you even tried this response demonstrates how appallingly dishonest you are.
Neither CL nor you have any grounds to criticize Muslims about anything.
As with all issues your positions are self contradictory non-starters.
Oh LOL.
Well Tim rather than weeping about the following why don’t you educate us by providing this data, do a little work and show us.
“How about providing us with a few links to all those “honour killing” cases in Christian families around the world, and all those [email protected] [email protected] gangs of Christians preying on underage Musl!m girls.
That’s step 1 in the process of justifying your sneer about the possibility of someone evaluating Christianity more positively than !slam.”