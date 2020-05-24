Oliver Williamson 1932 – 2020

Posted on 4:18 pm, May 24, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Oliver Williamson – the joint 2009 Nobel laureate – passed away last Thursday aged 87.

He is best known for his 1985 book The Economic Institutions of Capitalism.  My original copy actually fell apart a few years ago. It is not an easy book to read. Almost everything I have worked on over the past 4 years has relied very heavily on Williamson’s insights.

3 Responses to Oliver Williamson 1932 – 2020

  1. Ellie
    #3463038, posted on May 24, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    RIP. X

    Transaction cost theory is based on the principle that costs will arise when you get someone else to do something for you. 

    Lock down explained?

  2. Mak Siccar
    #3463042, posted on May 24, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    We stand on the shoulders of great men so that we can see the way forward.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #3463436, posted on May 25, 2020 at 11:18 am

    Transaction cost theory is based on the principle that costs will arise when you get someone else to do something for you.

    Almost – but not quite. What you describe there is an ‘agency cost’.

