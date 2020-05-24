Patient: Bloggs, William. Age: 47. Next of kin: Mary Bloggs. CoD: inhalation of Polly Waffle wafer. Weather: Fine, 33.6

Climate-related deaths go unrecorded, says doctor working in some of our hottest towns.

Dr Quilty and researchers want death certificates to include not just the physiological reason that people died but also the weather on the day they died.



Climate change has become Pepsi to COVID-19’s Coca-Cola. Losing market share, its biggest problem as a seller is that it doesn’t kill anybody. But someone has been taking note of the conveniently vague certifications being written up lately to statistically manage coronavirus. Voilà. Close enough for contemporary science.