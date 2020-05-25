Contempt for the Constitution

As Cats know I think Australian elites treat the Constitution with contempt – a set of guidelines, as opposed to absolute prohibitions on behaviour.
So in The Australian this morning we see this:
The difficulty with section 92 is that it cannot be read literally. Trade and movement between the states can never be “absolutely free”. Necessity dictates some restrictions.
Dangerous goods and illegal drugs need to be banned, state and federal taxes need to be paid to support government and communities need to be protected from injury. If this were not the case, section 92 would dictate that violent pornography and apples infected with fruit fly could be sent between states without restriction.
This is in relation to section 92 of the Constitution – the interstate commerce clause. Now I don’t want to be unsympathetic to the problems of violent pornography and fruit flies but allowing them to cross a state border is precisely what the Constitution mandates. If the authorities want to tackle issues such as violent pornography and fruit fly they have to come up with a solution that does not violate the Constitution and not pull some story out of their backsides that somehow the Constitution does not really apply or mean what it says.
Border inspections for fruit fly still exist?
We need to hold their feet to the fire, there’s been enough trampling.
Border inspections for fruit fly still exist?
Yep – crossing from NT to WA
They can’t prevent crossing a border with violent pornography or fruit flies – they never have. What does happen is that violent pornography and non-certified fruit are illegal in varying jurisdictions and they may elect to undertake a search upon suspicion of possessing illegal objects.
The fact that they may “suspect” everybody at a border crossing is beside the point. It may be a technicality, but fruit fly searches have never fallen foul of section 92. Preventing Australians not in posession of contrabend crossing a state border is a very different thing.
Border inspections for fruit fly still exist? — Well last time I went through Perth airport there were bins for travellers to deposit fruit that they had with them, if I remember correctly. Say, does anyone remember Perth – now that it has been cut off for so long?
Anyway see here. WA – Quarantine WA border checkpoints.
And do politicians treat the Constitution with contempt? Sure do in a world where anything goes.
Your concern goes to the drafting of the clause.
What does “absolutely free” mean, absent a definition of what restraints trade is to be “absolutely free from?
Reading the document in its original context and having regard to the decisions of courts from early on, it is most likely that trade between the states was to be “absolutely free” only in regard to taxes and duties being applied by one state upon another.
Why doesn’t Tourism Australia or the Qld Chamber of Commerce organise a class action against the Qld Govt? Announcing a class action of QLD tourism operators would probably see the Qld Govt fold fairly quickly.
It would be pretty easy to quantify domestic tourism revenue per month and come up with a very credible claim against the QLD Govt that runs into billions.
In east gippsland they used to have a fruit fly roadlok a few miles out of town ,the fruit shops in town woukd go to Melbourne market and buy apples etc , a worker in the country town would buy apples for his cut lunch,if he worked the other side of the fruit fly block they would confiscate his lunch apple or he would have to est it and give themthe core . Now theres a bureaucratic creation . Yjeu would conficate bananas even thogh bananas from the same plantstion were sold openly in Melbourne market and shops . They really thought taht one through ,the same type of people still work for the government .
The trouble is the Constitution is “interpreted” by the High Court. A body itself created by the Constitution. A body which is periodically riven by a philosophical divide (although they all agreed on Pell). A body which,eg, finds “implied rights” when it so needs. The fact that s92 appears reasonably clear in meaning would be no barrier for a HC determined to say black means white.
Best comment from Chris Mitchell The Australian Article – Playing with political fire: border closure could burn Premier at polls sums it all up
Tourism Queensland – welcome one day, get stuffed the next.
Fruit fly check point at Yamba, SA, on NSW/SA border- on the Sturt highway.
Your car is searched and if you have any fruit it is a $375 fine.
Our until last year, you could just hand over the fruit without a fine. Now you are fined for having fruit in the car.
Coronavirus: Queensland may be on a constitutional borderline
The heated debate over the closure of state borders raises significant questions about Australia’s Constitution. When our nation was created in 1901 it was with an unequivocal commitment to free movement and free trade throughout the federation. This is expressed in section 92 of the Constitution, which states that “trade, commerce, and intercourse among the states … shall be absolutely free”.
It might be thought that these emphatic words do not permit the closing of a state border, but is it so straightforward? Like other parts of the Constitution, the text of section 92 does not always mean what it says. In this case, the difficulties of interpretation are enormous.
The spare words of section 92 have caused grief for generations of lawyers. Some have been driven to hyperbole, with one commentator describing the section as giving rise to “gothic horrors and theological complexities”.
Former chief justice Sir John Latham spent much of his 16 years on the High Court grappling with the text with limited success. When he retired from the court in 1952, he remarked: “When I die, section 92 will be found written on my heart.”
The difficulty with section 92 is that it cannot be read literally. Trade and movement between the states can never be “absolutely free”. Necessity dictates some restrictions.
Dangerous goods and illegal drugs need to be banned, state and federal taxes need to be paid to support government and communities need to be protected from injury. If this were not the case, section 92 would dictate that violent pornography and apples infected with fruit fly could be sent between states without restriction.
The High Court has spilt more ink on making sense of section 92 than any other clause in the Constitution. After 140 inconclusive cases, the court finally settled on an approach in 1988 in the famous case of Cole v Whitfield. The judges spoke with one voice in setting aside earlier attempts. They held that section 92 is breached when a law discriminates against interstate trade and commerce to protect local industries, such as a Tasmanian law imposing additional taxes on mainland goods or a South Australian law requiring consumers to buy locally made products.
This provides a line of attack for businesses affected by border closures. An interstate tourism operator may be discriminated against when people are prevented from travelling interstate. Border closures also favour local tourism operators over interstate competitors. Queenslanders, for example, can only purchase holidays within their state, and so NSW and other operators are unable to compete for their business.
A second line of attack stems from the protection in section 92 of interstate “intercourse”. This recognises a personal freedom, in the words of the High Court, “to pass to and fro among the states without burden, hindrance or restriction”.
It ensures that people can cross state borders to visit a family member or indeed for any other reason they wish.
But the entitlement of businesses and citizens to cross state borders under section 92 is not absolute. The High Court has recognised that trade, commerce and personal movement can be still stopped at the border to solve a pressing social problem. This might be to protect the environment, prevent the spread of a noxious pest such as cane toads or to quarantine an area to prevent infection.
These exceptions must be pursued in a way that is a reasonable and appropriate means of addressing the problem. The law cannot go beyond what is reasonably required.
State border closures were likely valid as an exception to section 92 at the height of Australia’s response to the coronavirus. They can be seen as a proportionate response to the severity of the threat facing the nation, and the need to prevent travel and movement. It is equally clear that the closures cannot be maintained when they are no longer reasonably needed to protect state communities. As the threat of infection through internal travel wanes, the need for border closures will diminish until they become unconstitutional.
It may not be long before border closures are invalid, if indeed this point has not already been reached.
The Constitution makes free trade and free movement within Australia an imperative that at some point will be reasserted. The timing depends on the medical evidence, which remains contested. Federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has said there is no medical reason for Australians to be stopped from travelling interstate, while Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, Jeannette Young, has backed closures to protect Queenslanders from interstate infection.
The only way to resolve this uncertainty is for border closures to be tested in the High Court. It would not be surprising to see a challenge filed by a tourism operator, a disgruntled individual, or a state such as NSW that has roundly criticised others for not opening up. Time will tell whether the debate moves beyond a slanging match between premiers into the nation’s highest court.
George Williams is dean of law at the University of New South Wales.
But be careful coming against QLD hard on this, federalists. The political elite in this country have hated federation since it began. They unashamedly say they want a UK style all-powerful central government and regional councils that are under its control. Don’t let them use the response to QLD stupidly creating a border checkpoint as another excuse to move closer to that.
Section 92 is about prohibiting protectionism between states, essentially forming a free trade area, not about states limiting the movement of goods etc for other reasons (such as health reasons). You’re an economist – not a lawyer. You’ve written a lot of really poorly researched stuff about the Australian Constitution recently, a lot of it informed by what you’ve seen about the US Constitution on American TV I assume. Your crusade against the National Cabinet was also questionable. States can engage in intergovernmental forums with the Commonwealth, there is no limitation on this. They can jointly decide on a course of action and are then responsible to their own constituents in implementing that. Just as the Australian Government participates in a range of international fora without the need for a treaty or for the Australian Parliament to authorise it.
Section 92 is the essence (spare and stark) of a unified Australian country,
rather than a collection of British colonies.
I believe the term used by American Progressives is ‘living document’.
It more or less exploits the idea of life developing and adapting so the text’s meaning when it was written (or any time since) is not binding on the present.
It means whatever they want it to mean.
You will also notice that these new interpretations never seem to restrict the activities of those who appeal to the ‘living document’ theory. In fact they always validate them.
“IT’S THE VIBE OF IT. IT’S THE CONSTITUTION. IT’S MABO. IT’S JUSTICE. IT’S LAW. IT’S THE VIBE AND AH, NO THAT’S IT. IT’S THE VIBE. I REST MY CASE.”
The High Court is so full of shit though.
Section 92 is unambiguous.
SHALL BE ABSOLUTELY FREE
There is only one meaning. Jurisprudence to say otherwise is fraudulent pedantry.
I’m not a lawyer, but a lay reading suggests Section 92 would suggest trade cannot be inhibited. Section 117 would suggest States can’t discriminate against subjects of other states. To me that seems like as long as everyone travelling across a State border (whether resident or not) is given the same quarantine instructions etc.
In short, my (completely uneducated, non-expert) reading of the Constitution is that you can’t really stop trade. You can close borders as long as every Australian is treated identically.
So, not much different to what we already have then.
Completely agree with the free-trade position on s92, but I’m also in agreement with Twostix. In fact, I’d take it a step further.
While there are a lot of very good reasons to open the borders, the only reason this is being talked about in the media is because all of the “important” people want to plan their end of year holidays. Perfectly happy to stop the “plebs” from going to the local beach, the luvvies are now starting to be affected themselves; and we can’t have that.
The constitution is absolutely intended to be a prohibition on the behaviour of government
Of course wannabe Totalitarians view limits to their authority with contempt. They are the problem, not the constitution.
Perhaps we should include in the constitution, by referendum of course, a preamble. Not the racist one favoured by our agitating Marxists, but one that says: “For the avoidance of doubt, where ANY ambiguity exists, favour MUST be granted to the private citizen and NOT governments and their instruments”.