Oh my darling, oh my darling Oh my darling, Clementine You are lost and gone forever
Not sure if there are any souls more wayward than those who have been caught up in the latest intellectual fad that disappears into the mists of time even while they live. Which brings me to this from Andrew Bolt: CLEMENTINE FORD AND THE BETRAYAL OF FEMINISM.
Clementine Ford is called “Australia’s most prominent contemporary feminist”. What stunning proof that feminism has betrayed itself. This movement once demanded women receive equal treatment. Now it demands women receive special protection, as if they’re as fragile as sexists always claimed. Take Ford. She’s the kind of feminist who’s tweeted “kill all men”, and on Saturday complained that “coronavirus isn’t killing men fast enough”. This brand of feminism now attracts official support. Ford last year got a gig on the ABC, and Melbourne City Council this month gave her a grant to write another book. But check out the double standards. Last year, Ford joined another public lynching by the Left of Alan Jones, after he said he was sick of the global warming idiocy of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and wanted a sock stuffed “down her throat”. This was too much for the suddenly delicate sensibilities of Ford, who said she deplored such “verbal assaults” which were “sexist” and an affront to “human dignity”
So let me say it right here: there is no greater possibility for contentment and life satisfaction than from a happy marriage, especially if it is blessed with children. There are no longer any rules that inhibit women from achieving whatever they are capable of. But there are many traps for the unwary that will derail many from finding where their true happiness will lie. It is so unfashionable to say this, but this is for almost everyone – male of female – the absolute truth.
Bolta and the rest could always ignore her.
OK, I’ll bite. The young women have been taught to distrust their instincts and when they follow the new strictures and are consequently very unhappy they scream: “See, patriarchy did it to us”.
Well done. I’ve been cursing the new system all day.
With a face like that she have to be feminist. She could not possibly be feminine.
“…Melbourne City Council this month gave her a grant to write another book…”
So Melbourne City Council has sorted out minor problems like homelessness etc., and everything else is fine and dandy in Melbourne town, so lets toss some of “our” spare money at Clemmie….?
Has there been an unwanted upgrade? Curse the wonderful man who runs the site from afar. Jokes. He deserves a medal.
“Bolta and the rest could always ignore her.”
In my youth in Melbourne the crazies had various points in the city where they harangued passers-by.
Some were flat-out crazy, others were eccentric and a very small percentage were sincere but Mont Park material nevertheless.
We ignored them.
And that is the point.
They never headlined the nightly news or were paid to write columns for the Herald Sun or The Age.
We could – and did – ignore them.
These days they are in your face through social media , MSM and sought after as guests on talk shows etc etc.
Ignoring them is impossible.
Can’t empathise with them.
Can’t shoot them.
Clem has been getting more attractive as she gets older:
Old clem
New clem
A bit long in the tooth to be an enfant terrible, but there we have it. Forever immature.
One day she’ll be a grannie, presiding over the dinner table. “Show us yer tatts, gran”, will be the call, and there I’ll be, smiling from her saggy bicep.
I find her rather cute. It’s her ideology that revolts me.
Pog, of long standing. Sort of creature even Ivan Milat would have had trouble barring up for.
This woman is a mother of a small male child. Based on everything she has said so far can we trust this woman to provide the neutral nurturing and guidance to this child to decide for himself which way he wants to go?
Forever swirling the drain pipe along with van badham and others.
We can only hope.
You need to go to Specsavers!
Lost and gone forever
In permanent quarantine.
In the eighteenth century tickets used to be sold to the public that enabled them to watch the deranged inmates of Bedlam asylum.
Nowadays the ABC and the old Fairfax papers fulfill the same role, by publishing material by Ford, Deveny, Badham and other cracked vessels.
One of the many ways in which modernity doesn’t equal progress.
Actually they reside in the sewer.
Unresolved Daddy issues I reckon.
Don’t care about Fairfax…..but our taxes pay for their ABC and the eternally offensive Ford is one of their faves
No thanks.
I do hope Bolt gets a Grammarly subscription for his Birthday. He simply cannot write anything without returning to his well worn “take x” humdrum.
How dare you guys, especially the men here?
It’s hard to be a woman, she should be treated like a Queen. You guys talking shit wouldn’t have the balls to say it in real life and are probably very young or awkward old guys…incels basically.
She’s a positive role model and can read the public mood very well.
If women were treated better, she wouldn’t have had to make this remark.
Some the men here are absolutely disgusting and should check their privilege. Men always take women’s voices away. It is a form of sexual, cultural and economic oppression.
Feral abacus?
I forgot all about that even though I read about Bedlam. On the other hand young people today need examples to avoid.
No, if she was a conservative we all be going gogogaga. As I say above, she is spiritually ugly. I pray this changes.
I do wonder just how much soy weeps from the nipples of its husband
“No, if she was a conservative we all be going gogogaga.”
No.
We‘d all
‘Unresolved Daddy issues I reckon.’
Her daddy, Stephen Ford, was a PHON candidate in the QLD State seat of Nicklin in the 2017 State election. He managed to score 21% of the primary vote.
He appears to have been a former oil executive and has ‘spent 35 years growing businesses across Australia, South East Asia, North Africa and the Middle East’.
Presumably Clemmie accompanied him on at least some of these postings, a well-off white kiddie waited on hand and foot by various black, brown and yellow house servants?
She seems to have a good dad who provided and care and a nice husband who both look out for her. Not a female abandoned by an uncaring man. I don’t see hardship there.
Wonder if Joe Biden would sniff her hair? Now there would be a double ‘ DEMENTIA Meets DEMENTED .
Her daddy, Stephen Ford, was a PHON candidate in the QLD State seat of Nicklin
Definitely unresolved daddy issues!
Agree with Dover. It is her ideology that is revolting. She isn’t aesthetically unpleasing. Steve has uploaded a bad pic. Am sure we all have bad pics. She was front and centre at the Julia Gillard – Anne Summers love fest at the Opera House. I also saw her at a another event where she articulated herself appallingly. Every second word was xunt. A lot of us walked out. And I am no prude.
Clementine Fjord.
Remember most men were brought by women . So who is to blame how they turn out as women also contribute half thr genetics.
Who else but those who grew up privileged would have the nerve to condescend to everyone else? The upper middle class is the scourge of the populace.
I’ve often wondered whether that front tooth gap Clemmy has is ‘a thing’, you see a few people around with it, generally unusual types. Anyway, I just feel sad for her husband and son, what a toxic home environment it must be for them.
“It is her ideology that is revolting. She isn’t aesthetically unpleasing.”
You’re right Ellie…having seen and heard her….it is personality that is awful. Her whole shtick is vulgarity…unhinged and very toxic vulgarity. She offers nothing…..just insults.
Why doesn’t she start by putting her money where her mouth is and taking out all the males in her life? Her husband, her dad, her son, any sundry male relatives, etc.
No? A bridge too far, Clemmie? How so? You are more than happy to suggest the world would be better off without the males in our lives. What makes you and yours so special?
So to be serious for a moment, she’s a female & unironic, unfunny clone of Andrew Dice Clay.
There is nobody in her circle prepared to take on the bully. I would be prepared to bet some serious money that all her nearest and dearest are jack of her.
I would be prepared to risk serious retirememt money that Clemmie’s marriage, or co-habiting agreement, is not long for this world. There is only so much humiliation a guy can take.
Was the father of the kid on a bet or really,truly desperate?