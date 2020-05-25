Stan Grant on Uluru and reconciliation

This week is Reconciliation Week and to mark the occasion Stan Grant has written two essays talking about the Uluru Statement from the Heart – one that appeared at the ABC and the other at The Conversation.
I think Stan Grant is trying to reconcile indigenous reconciliation with liberalism, and argues that the threats to liberalism from populism and authoritarianism is crowding out the possibility of such a reconciliation. I agree that rising populism and authoritarianism is a problem in the world – but I’m not convinced by the second leg of his story.
In his ABC piece, he writes:
If Australian politics cannot meet Indigenous demands for justice, what does it say about the strength and legitimacy of our own democracy?
But what is happening here is not a case of Australian politics not meeting Indigenous “demands for justice”. Australian politics is saying “No” to a very specific proposal. Stan Grant knows this – it is in his The Conversation piece:
What should have been a high watermark of Australian liberalism became instead a victim of Australian liberalism.
It poses an existential question: can liberal democracy meet the demands of First Nations people?
For classical liberals the answer is no, if it means privileging group rights over the individual.
The answer is “No”. Liberalism by its very definition cannot privilege the group over the individual.
Australia’s most small-L liberal prime minister said so at the time, and discusses the issue in his recent autobiography.
The ‘Uluru Statement from the Heart’ left me deeply conflicted. It was a beautiful piece of poetry, a cry for a say, for agency, for respect. But it contained no detail at all about how such a Voice would be designed.
And how could there be any real limits on what it advised on? After all, every piece of legislation affects Indigenous people. It was unrealistic to say that parliament could, or would, simply ignore the Voice’s advice, or decline to give it time to consider that advice.
In practical terms, such a Voice would effectively evolve into a third chamber.
It is not populist or authoritarian to say no to a deeply illiberal idea. Group rights over individual rights is an idea that has a long history and almost uniform bad outcomes.
So what has the tan booth done for him this week?
The trouble is this entity would become a haven for activists and mischief makers….indigenous people would hardly get a look in…I can see all the blue eyed white 3/5 of “F” all indigenous people. Of course once this is set up there is no way it would not become an anchor in the system……only indigenous issues? yeah sure. Imagine a conservative government not conforming to the will of the voice. We are supposed to be all equal and free under one flag…well, three flags. See what I mean!!
Rename all the places in Australia?
Stan Grant – still preaching the tried old bullshit about poisoned water holes, and Aborigines not being counted in the census until the 1967 referendum?
Would it be fair to say it would almost mimic a “House of lords” arrangement, with every piece of legislation being voted up or down as acceptable based on a racial prism?
If thats the case then welcome to Apartheid Australia, and if anyone imagines the “purely advisory” nature of this is the last demand then I have a bridge to sell you.
Non Aboriginal Australians have been sold a pig in a poke for 50+ years now, with each demand (starting with the justified) ramping up and onward as nothing more than a springboard for the next demand.
Well said Sinclair. No to group rights, not now, not ever in Australia.
They claim to want equality.
So give it to them, by removing any and all reference to Aboriginal people – you are a citizen, or you are not, all citizens treated the same. No ATSIC, no AbStudy, no RCs into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody – just citizens, that’s it.
Give ’em that equality – hard!
Alas, identity politics has been in the ascendancy for decades.
And we’ve subsidised it handsomely all the while.
What does this even mean?
To me our democracy is working. According to Stan we would need to need defer to Indigenous demands. Are we to become another South Africa?
The High Court has already given us 2 laws on the basis of metaphysics.
Just the latest shift of the goalposts by the Aboriginal Industry.
We will not be able to afford this divisive crap after the virus recedes ,we will not have the money to waste we had before ,the national credit card will be maxed and we will battle to pay the interest. Only rich countries can afford all this SJW crap,. Trade with China will shrink and we will battle to re establish our home industry . They might even defund SBS and ABC and Stan the Tan might have to go back to the traditional land and live in a vandalised house like the rest of his mob .
Its name is Communism and its outcomes only privilege a few self-styled leaders, like Stan Grant, while always pushing everyone else further into the mire, or the desert in this case.
The problem with indigenous leadership is that they don’t understand the concept at all.
Are we to become another South Africa?
In which he’d gladly accept the presidency.
No, because the House Of Lords was comprised of the large landowners and they understood that their responsibility was to their tenant farmers and their families, the people who generated the real wealth of Britain.
Stan Grant’s article highlights the ambiguity of their demands. He quotes many different people but at no point does he precisely articulate what he thinks are the best means to achieve at the coal face improvements for indigenous people. It is all about ideas and symbols but ideas and symbols that can’t be translated to the coal face don’t change anything. It is as if he has only half thought through the problem and has failed to address the real challenge of how improve the life of indigenous individual. Rather his focus is on ideas and symbols that activists enjoy articulating.
If and when I encounter activists nailing it down in concrete terms, what practical measures will be undertaken to improve indigenous people, by addressing proximate causes of their challenges rather than these ethereal pronouncements that preoccupy activists, then I’ll think about what they have to say but if Stan Grants thinks quoting so many different intellectuals and appearing erudite is the way forward he doesn’t have a clue.
… unless the individual is persuaded that they consented.
He’d have to push Bruce Pascoe out of the way.
Liberate aboriginals of all colours from socialist opression . Give them exactly the same rights and responsibilities as all other Australian Citizens . Turn them into lawabiding working taxpayers with huge mortgages like everyone else ,that will solve inequality wont it ?
TRUTH BEATS FACTS .
I thought leftists despised the concept of minority rule based on race? 😛
Oh dear. You didn’t buy Turnbull’s book did you Sinc? Surely not.
“If Australian politics cannot meet Indigenous demands for justice, what does it say about the strength and legitimacy of our own democracy?”
Yes, the tragedy of the commons truly is tragic.
Noel Pearson might have something to say about that. Professional aboriginals are a dime a dozen.
Seems to me it depends on the race. So long as it is not ol’ whitey then it’s OK.
As would the Dodson brothers, Marcia Langton, Michael Mansell, Adam Goodes…
If Australian politicians cannot work out that the indigenous demands for justice are nothing but a scam, what does it say about their ability to make decisions in the national interest?
Replace justice with endless compensation. I think that sums up the situation.
I wish them all joy of their rock, but from me it’s Hooroo to Ularoo.
And tu Uluru tu.
LOL
The problem is that Stan Grant is a real jerk.
*FRONTLINE* could have been basically written about him.
Mitch M. pretty much sums this piece up at 7:04 pm:
Stan The Tan Grant, a proud Seven Network man – [edited Sinc] – glided effortlessly into eldership as a Proud CNN warrior, then a Proud SBS warrior and now he is, simultaneously, a Proud ABC / Ali Baba Jazza / Griffith Uni professor (!) warrior.
This track record, and the fact that he got a lot darker in recent years after he discovered the gravy train, tells one all one needs to know about STan’s substance.
Which takes me seamlessly onto the other carpetbagger mentioned in Sinclair’s piece, the Member for Goldman Sachs, with all his “Potential Greatness”. He has said recently, evidently, that some statement about Ayers Rock had “left me deeply conflicted.”
That’d be a characteristic lie right off the bat. Stumbull was never “conflicted” (a stupid term). He had but one measure to guide him through his quite little (he’s only about 5’7”) but materially prosperous life … What’s in it for me? How much money will I make?
The three paragraphs quoted from his recent widely ignored paperback make no literal sense.
Stan is a guy of the Left, although a decent one. Unfortunately the Left loves balkanization. But balkanization by race, culture, religion, wealth and privilege just leads to what the Balkans have been know for, notoriously. Endless destructive infighting, misery, poverty and horror.
The nations which work do so by subsuming all these squabbling cats into one identity. That is the famous American melting pot – which the Left is ferociously degrading.
So for his people the real answer is not First Nations privilege, it is Australian citizenship. One person, one vote. No person better or worse than any other by their bloodline or social rank. And one rule of law for everyone without fear or favour.
Unfortunately I think the Left has been too successful in destroying the aboriginal people. I weep because of that. Mal Brough tried and was himself destroyed.
One percent of Australia’s gross national product in perpetuity, in addition all current welfare payments and benefits to continue.
That misses the point: the professional indigenous class need constantly to be upping their demands, so a set formula will never be enough for them.
Just like doctors and bureaucrats right now…
Fauxborigenes Sir. Fousands of ‘em.