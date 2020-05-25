When schadenfreude backfires

PVO has been having far too much fun recently mocking the federal government over its handling of COVID-19. He has been a huge advocate of
destroying children’s educational prospects the schools lockout. Just last week it looked like his warnings had come to fruition.
Okay – that’s riffing off the Federal Chief Medical Officer. He has tweeted “Schools are safe, I can’t be any clearer than that …” about four times. But … today we read in the Australian:
A secondary student who was suspected to be COVID-19 positive after attending school last Tuesday has returned a negative result, saving NSW Health the trouble of shutting down his school and contract tracing.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said false positives will occasionally occur as widespread testing of people with flu-like symptoms continues.
Hmmmmm. Maybe schools are safe after all.
Do any of these ‘journalists’ ever look in the mirror and ask themselves: ‘Why do I keep getting things wrong all the time?’
False positives?
” borders” are returning. Goodness me.
and “contract” tracing
PvO goes the early crow without any facts or evidence. It turns out he got it wrong (again). That’s modern day journalism for you. All keyboard and no brains.
One can only wonder how PVO passes himself off as a person of influence. Yes you can cultivate contacts with ministers and backbenchers. You can even be close to the action, politically speaking. But if you don’t have good analytical skills or reasonable judgment, then you are just another dumb hack. PVO is uniquely gifted to write as a journalist of limited ability.
I think Prof van Wrongselen is quoting the Murph. He’s outsourcing the wrongology. Van Wrongselen has got the runs on the board.
This bears repeating over and over:
The governing establishment and the Enemedia have used the common ‘flu to fabricate a phoney pandemic of a deadly new virus that will kill millions. They use the Covid-1984 “war” to exert new levels of control over the masses.
Was there anyone on planet earth stupid enough, except journalists, to think that “schools are safe” meant “anyone connected with a school is totally immune from the virus”?
One person might have tested positive, and that’s proof that the school wasn’t “safe”?
Was the student a false positive or was Van Wrongselen positively false yet again?
The BOM advises there will be periods of sunshine right across the state of Queensland this morning.
Any citizen that observes his own shadow – or that of a fellow citizen – must self isolate and immediately notify the nearest street corner Armed First Responder.
Any citizen that observes his own shadow merging with the shadow of a 5G telecommunications tower must self-euthanize with the government pill provided or proceed to the nearest carousel.
Stay alert not alarmed.
Need to be cautious about any judgment on schools IMO. It seems that the virus is mutating and that the kids who’ve ended up with a condition like Kawasaki include people aged in their 20s. There is quite a lot yet to know and despite the many announcements of imminent vaccine solutions, the chances apparently remain high that the best we will get is a treatment that would reduce the symptomatic effects but not eliminate the virus.
I believe the desired effect of vaccination is much the same as therapeutics- to reduce symptomatic effects and transmission, not directly to eliminate the virus.
Alleged mutations aside, school children are likely to experience only mild illness?
What happened to here immunity?
COVID-19 is more deadly than the bubonic plague. Dead bodies litter the streets!
I refuse to participate in this farce.
Does he share Tweets with our resident Wrongologist, M0nty?
Or, possibly, the bord. Or bored.
Exactly what the Left has been doing everywhere…except to their heroes like Andrew Cuomo, who probably cost the lives of 10,000 elderly people with his policy of putting infected old people into nursing homes.
But the MSM never mentions such things, it’s only ever Trump/Boris/ScoMo is doing everything wrong wah!!!
Hypocrisy is the coin of the Left, a coin that never seems to suffer from inflation or debasement.
Schools are safe because the virus has almost no measurable effect on children.
So who are they trying to protect and why do they matter more than children?
That is so true. I just look at this job seeker over-estimation. It was hardly an earth shattering blunder as Labor and the media keep proclaiming.
I just wonder what would have happened had Labor been in power. One thing is absolutely certain, the results would have been far worse than what they are now.
But, as has been noted above, although children seem not to get bad symptoms they can still carry the virus so stopping the spread through a school can also stop secondary spreading elsewhere.
+100
So many opinion being offered by so many without any idea about which they are pontificating about LOL.
My go-to rule of thumb
If PVO is for something, I am against it – what ever “it” is.
It seems that the virus is mutating and that the kids who’ve ended up with a condition like Kawasaki include people aged in their 20s.
If so, then wasting late summer and autumn in total lockdown looks even more criminally stupid than it had already.
Nah from the beginning this stupid narrative has kept being inflated to try and get people under the age of 50 to give a shit about this old person disease and meekly accept the destruction of our and our children’s futures.
The problem is that simultaneously they’re saying that it has such little effect on children that they don’t even produce symptoms so all healthy children are potential “carriers” and need to be locked away from society Flowers in the Attic style.
If you ever find yourself in a heads we win tails you lose set of narratives, as this is, you know you’re dealing with politics.
“There’s no way that Scott Morrison can win it and I’m happy to have that replayed time and time again to my shame if he does win it.”
PvO, April 15 2019.
Kids primary school has implemented a policy that instead of children being dropped off at and lining up outside their individual classrooms like they used to, they now all get dropped off at and congregate together in the covered area near the canteen and wait for the teachers.
600 kids sitting cheek to jowl for 10-15 minutes each morning instead of sitting in groups of 22 outside their respective classrooms.
This is somehow meant to reduce risk of COV19.
It can only be to attempt to increase the numbers and force a second wave. There is simply no other reason for it to be this way, it’s literally insane.
This morning I heard on morning TV that parents were being urged to drive their kids to school rather than have them use public transport. My experience when I lived in Melbourne was that kids hardly ever used public transport, the most dangerous time to be on the road was around 8:30 am and 3:30 pm when the mums were out delivering and collecting their offspring.
I’m still waiting for the public transport lobby groups to respond and come out with demands for more public transport and less freeways. I guess they are just biding their time like the climate worriers, ready to pounce once things return to some semblance of normality.
You forget the stupidity of our “elites” twostix.
Cold and warm water subs, etc.
This is bullshit.
100 very old people died.
It could have been less if we quarantined the cruise liners.
Just consider that for a sec. Someone gets the flu and an alarm goes off.
Words fail.
In the words of Billy Shortone…. “I didn’t hear what PVO said, but whatever he said I disagree with”!
Has any of PVOs predictions ever, ever come to fruition???
Give him a break, self awareness isn’t his strong point.
He also said that if Australia had fewer than 100,000 COVID deaths we’d be very lucky. I suppose given a long enough time …
Biden must have got his campaign slogan from these reputed journalists , “TRUTH BEATS FACTS ” sounds like it camd from CNN . We dont kniw what it means ,Joe doesnt know whether he is Arthur or Martha , and the “journalists ” wouldnt know the TRUTH if it bit them on the ass.
The Chinese Plague is going to burst a lot of leftie bubbles ,onlt rich people can afford foolishness .
Silly. Don’t you know that schools are magical places?
An 18yo won’t infect staff @ school, but will infect strangers on a bus/train or at work.
A 12yo won’t infect anyone @ school, but if let play weekend sport or train on afternoon he/she becomes a plague rat if you read the Fed Sports Dept guidelines on sport .
The real worry is that teachers currently getting paid to do SFA might have to go and work.
Nothing at all ironic about such a blatant “back-flip” from a commentator who loves pouncing on the “bungles” and “back-flips” (complete with Looney Tunes sound effects and infantile graphics) in his guise as a political reporter/commentator on the Ten TV News.
Well he probably has thought at some stage, ‘I was wrong’, but then realized then he had just then made a mistake!
How did that old song go, ‘in the year 2525 if man is still alive,,ladedada……” covid-19 has killed a 100,000!
Schools are safe because the virus has almost no measurable effect on children.
So who are they trying to protect and why do they matter more than children?
Teachers vulnerable to complications from a covid-19 infection, usuually in the older cohort.
Common sense suggests these teachers be redeployed/retired early rather than keep schools closed for their sakes.
But PvO and common sense are strangers.
Schools are safe.
Universities certainly aren’t with that twit lecturing kids.
PvO – he with the glass jaw and endless blurbs of rubbish advice for Morrison and his ministers.
He’s like a bad bottle of wine, age is making him ever more bitter.