When schadenfreude backfires

PVO has been having far too much fun recently mocking the federal government over its handling of COVID-19. He has been a huge advocate of destroying children’s educational prospects the schools lockout. Just last week it looked like his warnings had come to fruition.

Okay – that’s riffing off the Federal Chief Medical Officer. He has tweeted “Schools are safe, I can’t be any clearer than that …” about four times. But … today we read in the Australian:

A secondary student who was suspected to be COVID-19 positive after attending school last Tuesday has returned a negative result, saving NSW Health the trouble of shutting down his school and contract tracing. NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said false positives will occasionally occur as widespread testing of people with flu-like symptoms continues.

Hmmmmm. Maybe schools are safe after all.