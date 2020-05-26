A supply-side take on the PM’s package

I have to say that I have been charmed by the approach taken by the Government to bring us out of the lockdown. I find this especially extraordinary:
“Value created by establishing successful products and services, the ability to be able to sell them at a competitive and profitable price and into growing and sustainable markets. It’s economics 101.“
Here’s the thing. It is not Economics 101 and has not been for two generations. It ought to be, but isn’t. Because this is an entirely supply-side statement. There is not an ounce of C+I+G anywhere to be seen. It is entirely about Value Adding as the absolutely necessary core for regenerating growth.
Keynesian economics may really be dead, and not a moment too soon.
And it’s so comforting to know that the PM is committed to continue the supply to Straya of some of the highest-paid and therefore unquestionably amongst the best….. in the world politicians to lead us to the broad sunlit uplands of a post-virus economy.
It’;s just ScoMo. Reads a few words, won’t translate them into action. What has he done so far in the right direction?
Keynes’ acolytes won’t want to go on the cart.
I can’t remember the sentence but I heard the PM say something about “supply side”. Found it:-
“And so that’s why my point today has been that unless we focus on the success of that business that is going to employ someone, then there’s nothing really to offer. Because there’s no economy to offer it from. And so that’s why we’ve got to get our priorities right. That’s why we’ve got to get the order right. Now, if we can make that work on those supply-side reforms, as they’re sort of known technically, then all of the things Andrew has just talked about will be able to be guaranteed. I can guarantee hospitals, schools, the aged pension, childcare, one of the world’s most generous pharmaceutical benefits schemes, on the basis of a strong economy. And if you don’t put businesses at the centre of that economy, you can’t make that pledge.”