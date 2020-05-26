Karens & Brads*: Stormtroopers of state-sanctioned hysteria

Their grandfathers leapt from landing barges onto the beaches of Normandy. Just look at them:
What a nasty, vicious mob of arseholes & I’m not talking just about the media. The pandemic was supposed to make us more empathetic & kind, it’s done the opposite. pic.twitter.com/IrSZWdm6Zq
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 25, 2020
* The male version of the Karen, named for the scoldy NSW Health Minister.
There is nobody quite so nasty as the urban middle class lefty Brit. It’s their country’s rich legacy of class hatred, only slightly updated. These creeps are like Boris Johnson’s “neighbours”, calling in the cops over raised voices heard through the party wall.
That woman’s voice.
Just as he ducks down the side of his house, one of the pap/photographers can be heard asking “how many lives have you lost (or cost) this evening?”
The Left is no longer hiding its support of authoritarianism.
While mouthing off look at them all breaking the required social distancing. Hypocrites all. And all from the same snowflake generation. Poor bugger Great Britain. There will be a remake of a famous NZ movie in GB to be called Once were Courageous.
The UK left is overjoyed at this.
They had little to say about Ferguson’s fuck buddy frolics but Cummings has been their Brexit bete noir since they heard about his role.
He’s also pissed off a fair few Tories in his time who would like to see him gone.
Fear does remarkable things to human beings. As an instrument of control it is without peer.
Meh. Rules for thee, not for me. Cummings was one of the primary urgers for a strict lockdown. Decided it didn’t apply to him and his wife.
Not only did he drive 400+ kms to Durham while both he and the Mrs had COVID-19, he also took her and the kids on a sight seeing drive for her birthday. Now claims that little sojourn was to test his eyesight to be sure he was safe to drive back to London. He’s not just a fuckwit, he’s a lying fuckwit.
Yeah, that’s also true.
It’s getting pretty hard to find the good guys in any story these days.
That said, this now publicly acceptable mobbing and abuse of corona-wrongdoers is disturbing.
‘Fear does remarkable things to human beings.’
These people are not acting under fear, they are indulging their authoritarian fetishes and pleasuring themselves all the way to orgasmic delight.
They are creepily humping your leg, for your own good and to keep you safe, whether you like it or not.
Mass hysteria.
Globalised hysteria.
Interesting time to be alive. It sucks dick, but it is interesting.
Free Radical @ 4:49
Correct.
The faux outrage is interesting. I like Rita Panahi but I disagree with her on this.
This guy is a hypocrite at best.
Isolation does not apply to certain people apparently.
Well – if you and your wife were sick with covid, worried you be incapacitated (or worse), what wiuld you do with your young child?
Taking him/her to the grandparents sounds like an eminently sensible plan.
I don’t know about the driving eyesight – maybe he’s a hypocrite because of that.
Speaking of hypocrites, are the wuzzers going to stand around and yell obscenities at the NRL on their re-opener? No-one else can play team sports.
I see that Verhofstadt has poked his nose into the Cummings Affair and has been told to piss off as it is nothing to do with him …. I’d suggest that Cuckoo should also.
Blimey!