Karens: We need to confiscate their phones …

Posted on 10:39 am, May 26, 2020

 …and their at-risk-of-strangulation dogs                                                                                            

 

99 Responses to Karens: We need to confiscate their phones …

  1. John Smith101
    #3464324, posted on May 26, 2020 at 10:56 am

    Happy to jump on the Karen bandwagon, when it is deserved, but using this footage in order to ridicule a clearly upset, disturbed or emotional person is a pretty weak act.

  2. Infidel Tiger King
    #3464334, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:04 am

    The Mask people should be locked up.

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3464336, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:04 am

    She was trying to get him “murdered by cop”.

  4. C.L.
    #3464341, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Happy to jump on the Karen bandwagon, when it is deserved, but using this footage in order to ridicule a clearly upset, disturbed or emotional person is a pretty weak act.

    You sound like a Karen yourself

    She is a well-off Manhattanite race-profiling a man and torturing an animal because he asked her to obey the law and keep her dog leashed.

  5. cuckoo
    #3464343, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:07 am

    New definition of a nanosecond: the time it takes for a liberal New Yorker to start screaming “african american!” when one of them does something she dislikes. Plus the fact that she’s prepared to lie about being “threatened” even though the black guy is recording the whole thing. This same woman would probably assure you that Trump is a racist and a liar.

  6. JC
    #3464345, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:08 am

    The stupid bitch is a real shocker. She’s exhibit A for false r..pe charges. The dude is a little over the top too, if truth be told. The dog off lead wasn’t harming anyone or anything.

  7. thefrollickingmole
    #3464350, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Check out one from lower in that twitter feed.

    https://twitter.com/i/status/1264721468761481216

    shades of this.

  8. Sinclair Davidson
    #3464351, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:13 am

    I loathe do-gooders and busy-bodies.

  9. Rob MW
    #3464372, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Is there enough room in nursing homes for the Karens ? Oh wait……………….

  10. Legalise Sedition
    #3464373, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:32 am

    LOL

    The dog seems to like the guy more than Karen.

  11. Real Deal
    #3464376, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:34 am

    I hope he didn’t step in the mutt’s number twos. Then it really would be body cams, tasers and glocks drawn.

  12. twostix
    #3464380, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Check out one from lower in that twitter feed.

    https://twitter.com/i/status/1264721468761481216

    We were taught for so long by our smug tolerant modern estabilishment that hysterical mobs were something that only stupid olden days people did.

    Also has anyone told America that nobody in the rest of the world is doing the whole “everyone must wear masks” thing?

  13. Arnost
    #3464383, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Sure the “Karen” is a bit over the top … but the dog probably needed to have a crap and was off leash for a tic. And she took umbrage for being filmed.

    I had a scroll through the twitter feeds on this one – and the scary part is the pile on.

    She has already been doxed and her employer is being bombarded with requests to get her sacked (Or else!). The black Americans want her destroyed because she weaponised the race / assault 911 call. The animal lovers want her destroyed because she strangled her dog… And lots of other reasons piled on.

    JC asked yesterday why the US polls are so swayed to Biden. If you do something politically incorrect and you can be ID’d – your life can turn to shit in an instant. Best keep a low profile and lie to prevent angering the mob.

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3464388, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:45 am

    Is Bird Dogging Jogging the New Construction Jogging?

  15. Arnost
    #3464391, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Actually – the cancel culture pile on is so bad that #Amy Cooper has probably brought down the servers of Franklin Templeton … a Fortune 500 company!!!

    I am guessing that when Amy gets to work on Tuesday, she will have a problematic discussion with management.

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3464399, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:53 am

    How many of you advocate filming “random” Women in parks?

    Really interesting stuff, “Catallaxy Sane People”!

    Many Such Cases!

  17. Tim Neilson
    #3464404, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:56 am

    Arnost
    #3464391, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Yes, the bloke was being a ponce.

    But that’s no excuse for making a false accusation to the police.

    And, having sown the wind of stupid hysterical overreaction she’s now reaping the whirlwind.

  18. H B Bear
    #3464408, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:59 am

    Poor dog just wants to take a crap. Probably the only peace it gets.

  19. Infidel Tiger King
    #3464412, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Like most twitchers, he’s a nerd, but she’s a nazi.

    Perhaps they should both be jailed.

  20. HGS
    #3464438, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    Arranged marriage, asap, for them both, to each other. Monster family in the making.

  21. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3464442, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    That video has been saved to my folder “Do Females Lie?”
    It’ll be the most benign video example in the folder of a female making a totally fake call to [pick a country] 000/911/999.

    There’s a belief that people will not lie when there is no upside to it for them.
    Hard & expensive experience has taught me this is not true.
    (Ask George Cardinal Pell for a quick opinion on whether people will lie)
    (Rolf Harris may provide a more robust/less charitable quick opinion on whether females will lie)

    When stating that people will lie I’ve mostly not been believed. Saying that people will lie, just to ruin someone’s life – with no upside/benefit/gain for themselves or for anybody else, the only possible outcome being damage to someone’s life/business/reputation….
    …. yep, people will do it, and they’ll stick to their lie come hell or high water.

    For years I’ve had little to no success in getting through to people* despite developing over time a very carefully curated set of arguments.

    Videos such as this one, when shown to doubters, have finally brought some “cut-through” to my argument.

    Thank you for posting.

    (* people who’ve never seen what lying can do – for those who’ve seen or experienced it, no convincing is required)

  22. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3464450, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Actually – the cancel culture pile on is so bad that #Amy Cooper has probably brought down the servers of Franklin Templeton … a Fortune 500 company!!!
    I am guessing that when Amy gets to work on Tuesday, she will have a problematic discussion with management.

    She’s had the dog taken from her.
    Reading down that thread, I see that a group named “Cocker Spaniel Rescue” has taken back their dog after “viewing a video posted on social media”.

  23. Hay Stockard
    #3464455, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    I hope the doggy comes out of this ok.

  24. candy
    #3464458, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    A female in a park where there seems no-one else around being filmed by an unknown man seems a recipe for trouble. Over a minor indiscretion of unleased dog. It seems provocative behaviour to get the camera out.
    She might be over-reacting a bit but why would a man film a girl in a park with no-one around and think that is sound behaviour.

  25. H B Bear
    #3464462, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    A pair of Karens, even if one is called Leroy.

  26. duncanm
    #3464470, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    H B Bear
    #3464462, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:44 pm
    A pair of Karens, even if one is called Leroy.

    exactly.

    Do gooders can go and bite my shiny metal arse..

  27. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3464473, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    “african American” puzzles me. This long expression replaces the simple short word “negro” which describes the subject in a clearly understandable and swift manner. It is as “offensive” as describing someone as white, or European in times past. Most Americans who add the “african” bit couldn’t find the continent on a map with extra large print, let alone Cape Town or Monrovia.

    One doesn’t use “New Zealandish New Zealander” when “Kiwi” is available. Modern society loves their fashionable truncated words, largely because they cannot spell. Thus it is common here for contributors to refer to a late night lovelorn old fool as “MV”, and Knuckle Dragger sometimes gets shortened to “KD”.

    When it comes to being instructed on what they are permitted to like and obliged to dislike, though, people fear being facebook un-friended, by utter strangers, and do what they are told. It is an odd hypocrisy.

  28. Arnost
    #3464476, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    She’s had the dog taken from her.

    She’s also [already] on “administrative leave”. Whilst her conduct is very poor … I’d say that calls to kill men or complain that COVID isn’t killing enough of them is in the same ballpark. But just note the different outcomes.

    Cancel Culture has another victim. Her career and life is GORN.

  29. C.L.
    #3464486, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    OK, I saw this at Rita Panahi’s this morning and have now learned a bit more about what happened.

    The bloke – a bird-watcher, apparently – was miffed she unlawfully had her dog unleashed and filmed/shamed her to persuade her to leash the mutt. His sister confirms as much.

    She then lied about him making threats (if she was really feeling endangered, she would hardly stand around arguing the toss) which was a dangerous escalation in the circumstances (to wit: cops and guns).

    IT is correct: a Karen-on-Karen event.

  30. cohenite
    #3464488, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    IT is correct: a Karen-on-Karen event.

    Yep, stalker on the ball as usual; both of them are complete arseholes.

  31. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3464491, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Michael of the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland, at the hour Twelve and Fifty One Minutes Post Meridian on the Twenty Sixth of the month of May in the year of our lord Two Thousand and Twenty, makes an excellent point about truncation:

    One doesn’t use “New Zealandish New Zealander” when “Kiwi” is available. Modern society loves their fashionable truncated words, largely because they cannot spell. Thus it is common here for contributors to refer to a late night lovelorn old fool as “MV”, and Knuckle Dragger sometimes gets shortened to “KD”.

    Michael of the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland

  32. John Smith101
    #3464493, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Well done guys. Laying the metaphoric boot into someone clearly distressed must make you all feel pretty proud. But I forgot that you are all so prescient that you knew exactly what was going on in her life leading up to her being doxxed and filmed, so clearly chalk this one up as a big win. One question though: how would you react if that was your wife or daughter?

    Save the Karen’s for those who deserve it, for example the Victorian Attorney General laying into Bettina Arndt some months ago, or the Queensland premier keeping the state border closed thereby screwing around with people’s livelihoods for political gain. But that might take some thinking and courage.

  33. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3464496, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    She’s also [already] on “administrative leave”. Whilst her conduct is very poor … I’d say that calls to kill men or complain that COVID isn’t killing enough of them is in the same ballpark. But just note the different outcomes.

    What are the chances she’d be on administrative leave had the bloke not been “African-American”?

  34. H B Bear
    #3464498, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Lucky it was in the US and the cops probably shot them both.

  35. C.L.
    #3464499, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Karens are always “clearly distressed.”

    Tell us, John – was it OK for the woman to lie about being threatened by a black man in a country where black men are routinely shot to death by police?

    And I question how distressed she was. More like hurt pride.
    If she felt threatened, she would have simply kept walking. She wanted to “win.”
    Classic Karen mentality.

  36. politichix
    #3464500, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:27 pm

    Imagine the outcome if he had not filmed the incident. He’d be in jail for rape about now. He needed to film for protection….

  37. H B Bear
    #3464502, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:32 pm

    Sanctimonious sock.

  38. Tim Neilson
    #3464515, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    One question though: how would you react if that was your wife or daughter?

    I’d ask her “what the hell were you thinking lying to the police?”

  39. duncanm
    #3464516, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    It provides interesting insights into the potential escalation of the Karen-on-Karen scenario.

    What happens when Karen’s run a country? Does it provide guidance of the likely outcome of the current Qld and NZ tourism / covid block, or Qld/NSW/Vic standoff over borders?

  40. duncanm
    #3464517, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    John Smith101
    #3464493, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:22 pm
    Well done guys. Laying the metaphoric boot into someone clearly distressed

    I’ll have ‘what is a Karen?’ for 100 points.

  41. C.L.
    #3464521, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    What happens when Karens run a country?

    This is the $60 billion question.

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3464530, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    It’s almost like neither Black Men or White Women in New York can be trusted to take a literal walk in the park.

    Lying New Yorkers!

    Terrible People!

  43. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3464532, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    The only creature in the video worth wasting any sympathy on is the poor li’l pooch.

  44. Infidel Tiger King
    #3464536, posted on May 26, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    Karens are going to be recognised as a put upon minority group aren’t they?

  46. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3464542, posted on May 26, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    The only creature in the video worth wasting any sympathy on is the poor li’l pooch.

    +1

  47. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3464543, posted on May 26, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    You guys really didn’t think this Jump on the Meme Bandwagon stuff through first did you?

    It’s OK, you are all very Old, I understand.

    😂

  48. Denise Lemon
    #3464534, posted on May 26, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    It’s amazing that some people think it’s an over reaction to flood her employer with complaints regarding Amy Cooper telling a blatant lie that could have gotten this innocent man killed. Also in the process of filing this false police report she was strangling that poor dog. It’s not ok and it’s time for people to stand up for what’s right. If she loses her job it’s her own fault, maybe it will help her find her moral compass.

  49. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3464553, posted on May 26, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    From John Smith101 at 1:22 pm:

    [blah, blah, blah about] someone clearly distressed [which wasn’t at all clear to me – who?] leading up to her being doxxed [a word I do not know, then more blah, blah blah ending with:] One question though: how would you react if that was your wife or daughter?

    It wasn’t. Is there anything further I can help you with?

    You really do need to think these things through John boy, before you press “send”.

  50. kae
    #3464554, posted on May 26, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    She’s a liar and needs to be dealt with. Harshly.

    Endangering the man with the phone.

  51. Arnost
    #3464560, posted on May 26, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    The “over reaction” (bringing down Franklin Templeton servers!) shows how many “Karens” are really out there…

    [We must have missed the epidemic where normal people have been zombiefied to Karens]

    And there is also a variant of the Karen – a tro
    ll like Denise or John trolling to provoke a Karen type response!

  52. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3464569, posted on May 26, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    From Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr at 1:22 pm:

    “Michael of the Gold Coast in the state of Queensland, at the hour Twelve and Fifty One Minutes Post Meridian on the Twenty Sixth of the month of May in the year of our lord Two Thousand and Twenty, makes an excellent point about truncation: …”

    I’ll have a schooner thanks guv. Of New – I’m a New South Welsh Queenslander.

  53. cohenite
    #3464574, posted on May 26, 2020 at 2:34 pm

    how would you react if that was your wife or daughter?

    I’d file for divorce and rewrite the will. Any woman in my life would be walking this.

  54. Baa Humbug
    #3464585, posted on May 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #3464351, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:13 am

    I loathe do-gooders and busy-bodies.

    Sinc loathes women.
    /s

  55. John Smith101
    #3464588, posted on May 26, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Karens are always “clearly distressed.”
    So, let’s lay the boot in then, eh.
    Tell us, John – was it OK for the woman to lie about being threatened by a black man in a country where black men are routinely shot to death by police?
    Now who is the Karen? Moot point but I though she said ‘Latin’ but never mind. No, it’s generally not okay but stressed people don’t always react cognitively; furthermore none of us know what took place before he started filming the event. Also, ‘the black men are routinely shot to death by police’ comment is not necessarily true though the fake news media will certainly use it for political purposes at every opportunity.
    And I question how distressed she was. More like hurt pride.
    If she felt threatened, she would have simply kept walking. She wanted to “win.”
    Classic Karen mentality.
    Not that you are being judgemental here, or anything.

    CL, you post very interesting stuff virtually everyday (along with Steve & Rafe), which makes it worthwhile visiting Catallaxy on a regular basis. However, adding to a mob attack on someone who has (afaik) no public exposure, has done you no harm and about whom know nothing, presented in a one-sided set of filmed circumstances, whilst feeding the ravenous Catallaxy mob is, as I said in my first post, a pretty low act. Would you like your mother, wife, daughter, grand-daughter to be on the receiving end of such an attack? I suspect not.

    As I said before, there are far better examples to stick the Karen boot into than an otherwise private citizen who has, based on some of the Twitter comments, now had her life exposed, doxxed and ridiculed, and is unable to defend herself. I’m surprised you cannot see that.

  56. Tim Neilson
    #3464601, posted on May 26, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Would you like your mother, wife, daughter, grand-daughter to be on the receiving end of such an attack? I suspect not.

    I wouldn’t like them to lie to the police that some stranger was committing a felony. If they did so and they copped what this woman copped, sure I wouldn’t like that either (and it actually happened to the teenage son of a friend of mine, up to the level of death threats, because he posted something stupid and insulting but harmless online) – but as I said above, she sowed the wind and she’s reaping the whirlwind. She’s an adult, and if she doesn’t want to be subject to hysterical destructive overreaction she might try not engaging in hysterical destructive overreaction herself. At least her critics aren’t being blatantly dishonest.

  57. Ellie
    #3464604, posted on May 26, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    A lot of men are sounding like Karen’s. I call them Richard.

  58. Ellie
    #3464605, posted on May 26, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    I loathe do-gooders and busy-bodies.

    Hear hear, Sinclair.

  59. Ellie
    #3464612, posted on May 26, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Tell us, John – was it OK for the woman to lie about being threatened by a black man in a country where black men are routinely shot to death by police?

    I call it being threatened when you are being filmed without your consent. Modern day policing – vigilante behaviour. Surprised it is highlighted on a Libertarian blog. Oh, but wait, it is highlighting a woman in a negative light.

  60. C.L.
    #3464635, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    I loathe do-gooders and busy-bodies.

    As someone who has been mauled by dogs off leashes in leash-parks – and seen them go after children – sorry, no. She is an irresponsible, racist smart-arse who was also perfectly willing to have a man shot just for the Karen-win. I have zero sympathy for her.

  61. Ellie
    #3464637, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    You’re sounding like a victim, CL. Do you not see the irony.

  62. C.L.
    #3464640, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    I was a victim.
    15+ puncture wounds to my calves and thighs + medical expenses.

  63. Ellie
    #3464641, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    A new hastag me 2 movement, perhaps.

  64. C.L.
    #3464643, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Uh-huh.

    Oh look, a negro with a phone! Hello, police? Come and shoot him please. I lost an argument.

  65. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3464644, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    A lot of men are sounding like Karen’s. I call them Richard.

    Actually, Karen works just fine for them.

  66. Arnost
    #3464646, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Its a Karen on Karen tiff … that would normally be a nothing-burger [in the scheme of things road rage and other daily dummy spits can be a lot more dangerous].

    The issue is that this video has prompted literally thousands (in not 10’s of thousands) of on line Karens to jump on the the internet and cancel culture the perceived politically incorrect Karen (Amy). The 2020’s are now Gen Karens evermore.

  67. Ellie
    #3464648, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Your post has nothing to do with the potential of a negro being shot by police. You are on the put all women on the Karen bandwagon that is being rolled out and dined out on. I have a bandwagon of Richards, care of Catallaxy files.

  68. Louis
    #3464649, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Wow, she went from zero to racist in a heart beat. All while choking her dog.

    Just to remove all doubt, she openly states her intention to make a fake 911 call, before going ahead with it.

    She seemed mightily confident that making a false complaint would work in her favour, even though she knew she was being filmed. Kinda like that tactic had been so successful for her in the past as to reinforce the behaviour.

  69. Shelley
    #3464651, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    They are both Karens, but the woman is definitely worse. The guy should have just walked away.

    Just yesterday I went for a walk in a bushland area where dogs are allowed on leashes. I love dogs and have taken a friend’s dog there (on a leash). Anyway yesterday I round a corner and two dogs come running and barking toward me – one of them was not a very friendly dog. Their owners (pathetic) were all ‘they won’t hurt you’ then fruitlessly tried to round them up. Nope didn’t work, and they came toward me again. I said ‘please put them on their leash’, owners eventually complied and I figured that was the end of that. Oh no, these Karens couldn’t resist twittering and making some comment. I was going to come back at them but stopped and thought to myself ‘don’t be a Karen like them. Never be a Karen’.

    This woman in the video is a whole other level. We could well be reading about another US police on black man shooting. Also the way she clearly doesn’t care about the dog is disgusting.

  70. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3464655, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    I’ll have a schooner thanks guv. Of New – I’m a New South Welsh Queenslander.

    Would you be referring to a standard measure of Four Hundred and Twenty Five millilitres, known informally in the state of New South Wales as a “Schooner”, and you wish it filled with Toohey’s New style lager?
    Would you be requiring a New South Wales head on it then, Mr New South Welsh Queenslander?

    ‘arf a mo’ while I arks the boss.

    Nanny Anastacia ..oops.. Jeanette Murphy, says you may not have a Schooner.
    Nor a Middy, nor a Pot, Seven, Pony, or any other glass of beer.

    Go to your room, do not pass go, collect the JobKeeper allowance, and do not come out until Nanny Murphy says so.
    If you even think of visiting your former homeland of New South Wales, don’t think you’ll be coming back.

    If you haven’t got that, Queensland’s Police Service stands ready to give you the full Lubyanka experience as developed by Honorary Commissioner Lavrenty Beria.

  71. C.L.
    #3464657, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    You’re playing the gender card, Ellie.
    I have ridiculed hysterics of both genders remorselessly for weeks.
    Far more men than women.

  72. candy
    #3464661, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    I call it being threatened when you are being filmed without your consent.

    Yes, it is an invasion of privacy. What comes after probably shows people with not much sense of being able to engage with civility and sort out a problem.
    Filming people just sets off a reaction though. This COVID stuff makes people spy on each other.

  73. Ellie
    #3464667, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    The majority of the time you do it well, CL. You write incredibly well. I can see you taking over the blog when Sinclair retires and hangs up his Catallaxy boots.

  74. Nob
    #3464670, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Ellie
    #3464604, posted on May 26, 2020 at 3:33 pm
    A lot of men are sounding like Karen’s. I call them Richard

    And they’ve only just begun.

    I doubt any of them are time served carpenters though.

  75. Sinclair Davidson
    #3464671, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    The guy should have just walked away.

    He should never have opened his mouth in the first place.

  76. Nob
    #3464674, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Ellie
    #3464667, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:39 pm
    The majority of the time you do it well, CL. You write incredibly well. I can see you taking over the blog when Sinclair retires

    Why would he do that?

    He’s probably the youngest one here.

  78. Ellie
    #3464682, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Nob – I hazard a guess that CL is younger. So maybe in his 40s? Both boys certainly have a lot of energy in the tenacious stakes.

    #admired

  79. Arnost
    #3464699, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    I call it being threatened when you are being filmed without your consent.

    Unfortunately because of Karens and false accusations – everyone will be walking around with a 360 degree go-pro camera in their hat [Google glasses with the surround camera abt to make a comeback?]

    And besides – there are cameras everywhere filming everyone anyhow. And most have AI facial recognition quality resolution. There is nothing illegal about filming in public. Object to that! [Maybe at the beach / pool which may have special exemptions]

  80. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3464708, posted on May 26, 2020 at 4:58 pm

    As someone who has been mauled by dogs off leashes in leash-parks

    Imagine being suprised at Dog Owners taking their dogs off lead at a park.

    It’s like being suprised at Cat Owners having Toxoplasmosis.

  81. Ellie
    #3464710, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    It’s vigilante behaviour – citizens keeping a watchful eye on people and filming it.

  82. JC
    #3464712, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    I posted this on the open thread but was meant to be here:

    Cl, She’s a disgusting dirtbag lying like that. But seriously, that pooch wouldn’t hurt a fly. As someone said earlier, this a classic Karens on Karens incident.

  83. Ellie
    #3464713, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    I am really confused by Libertariansism.

  84. Sinclair Davidson
    #3464719, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    I am really confused by Libertariansism.

    How so? libertarianism is a theory of the appropriate level and role of government. It has little to say about dickheads harassing women in parks for not obeying the rules.

  85. areff
    #3464720, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    As someone who has been mauled by dogs off leashes in leash-parks – and seen them go after children – sorry, no. She is an irresponsible, racist smart-arse who was also perfectly willing to have a man shot just for the Karen-win. I have zero sympathy for her.

    The Brambles is an infamous gay cruising area. I would often let my cockers* off the leash in Central Park and Madison Square (and copped a couple of fines for doing so), but never in the Brambles because it would have been inconsiderate.

    Dogs investigating why the bushes were shaking and disturbing young fellows with their pants ankle-high? Very bad manners.

    As for the Brambles “bird watcher”, he may well have been far more keen on getting up close and personal with some flies.

    * cockers = big-eared gun dogs — the American breed — originally bred small by a Carolinas doctor so they wouldn’t overturn his duck punt. Not the sort of cockers that came to the minds of you dirty buggers.

  86. C.L.
    #3464724, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    I know, JC.
    He is an idiot.

  87. JC
    #3464726, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Areff

    Where the hell is the Brambles…. what’s the cross street?
    Someone once suggested I keep away from a secluded area that’s kind of slap bang in the middle of the park. is that it?

  88. Ellie
    #3464727, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    I think it has a lot to do with to do with libertarianism. It is also about free will outside government rule.

  89. areff
    #3464731, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Enter the park from West 72nd street by the Dakota, ignore the John Lennon tribute garden and head north. You’ll find it around 78th street. When AIDS first erupted the city nailed little boxes with safe-sex info pamphlets to some of the trees.

  90. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3464732, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    The Brambles is an infamous gay cruising area.

    Why the hell were these disrespectful Heterosexuals causing a rumpus at a known Gay Heritage Site?

  91. JC
    #3464735, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Oh okay.

    Enter the park from West 72nd street by the Dakota, ignore the John Lennon tribute garden and head north.

    Oh yea too. That’s sickening.

  92. Sinclair Davidson
    #3464736, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    It is also about free will outside government rule.

    Well yes. Not just outside government rule.

  93. Ellie
    #3464745, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Areff – what are you doing walking your pooch through a gay cruising area?

  95. Nob
    #3464755, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Ellie
    #3464745, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:16 pm
    Areff – what are you doing walking your pooch through a gay cruising area

    Liked to let his cocker off the lead now and then I guess.

    When he was younger.

  97. C.L.
    #3464764, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    I think I’ll stay away from Twitter blow-ups du jour for a while.

  98. areff
    #3464767, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Really, such aspersions!

    I lived in the Oliver Cromwell on 72nd when I first landed there and was astonished by the scenes to be witnessed. I generally turned south after that, before moving to Sutton Place, where I acquired my first cocker, Margie, then Chelsea and finally Tudor City, where I had my second cocker, Smudge.

    Both died of old age and I still miss them.

    Insult me in absentia. I’m heading out for dinner.

  99. Ellie
    #3464772, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Oh areff. We weren’t insulting you. Simply taking the piss. Enjoy your dinner. Say hi to your mum for me. X

