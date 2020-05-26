Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020

Posted on 10:30 am, May 26, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

253 Responses to Tuesday Forum: May 26, 2020

1 2
  1. Nick
    #3464792, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Michael Obama will scare markets.

    Apparently Bernies’ backers want her,

  2. Arnost
    #3464793, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Be interesting to see the suicide figures plus attempts.

    On second thought – as these will be Covid related they will be classed in those stats. 🙂

  3. JC
    #3464794, posted on May 26, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Ann Coulter needs to STFU.

    She appears to dump her men very quickly.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.