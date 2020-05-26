What is this talk about a New Cold War?

Who ever thought the Cold War ended? The Fall of the Wall shifted the front line from the Iron Curtain to the Cultural Front in the universities, the arts, the mass media and the churches.
As someone said “politics is downstream of culture.”
The West is now engaged on two fronts and the greatest danger is the enemy within.
The Holy Mary in one of her Apparations said: There will not be another World War (like the I and II). Yet other types of war are brewing!
Rafe the enemy has always been within. CPA was only renamed.
Japan announced on their International News Service that they’ll be putting a spy satellite into orbit to monitor the “movement” of other satellites and “space debris”.
The institutions were a front well before the fall of the wall, but post-1989 the war on that front intensified.
A sketch of the historical background and a key figure from Roger Scruton.
I don’t agree with any of this. Liberal and leftist ideas are an integral part of the western civilisation. They are not the enemy.
It’s quite amazing how the ‘elites’ seem not to understand or remember how elites fared in all of the Communist/Socialist revolutions.
Even before the Berlin Wall came down, I used to remind my friends that the real enemy was at home. In 1989/1990 I didn’t think they would go away, but I naively expected they would face justice and I certainly didn’t anticipate that they’d be allowed to carry on and eventually end up in charge.
Next time around, if there ever is a next time around, we need to learn from this mistake.
Yes Roger, after the 1917 revolution the first order of business was protecting socialism in one country and next was penetration of the education system in the west. They very early realised the power of movies for propaganda purposes, hence the fellow travelers in Hollywood. The problem of us was that they adopted a relentlessly instrumental approach to everything, so any vehicle of communication, any good cause (anti racism, peace) any organisation or group, secular or religious could be recruited as a vehicle or a front to advance communist interests.
The spearhead of the modern ABC was Alan Ashbolt who was there in the 60s & 70s recruiting comrades.
There would be comparable figures in the Cwth public service, quite apart from Coombs who was a Fabian and possibly probably more damaging than the communists in the trade unions. He initiated the disastrous reforms in Aboriginal affairs.
Bemused, you have a point, that is why the first major target in The Open Society and Its Enemies is Plato.
CV-19 global plandemic peak gangrenous watermelons?
Roger – after vainly trying to understand Roger Scruton’s ‘sketch’ of Leftist ‘philosophy’, I came to the conclusion that the aim of Leftist philosophy is to so confuse the thinking reader that they will stop trying to understand not only the make-believe world of Leftists, but also the real world in which the rest of us live. Has the eminent Scruton (or anyone else of note) written anything that helps us ordinary folk to understand the sophistication of the attack by cultural Marxists in our institutions over the past three decades or so in shaping the thinking of our university students, and thus our current political discourse?
“Launching” a new Ops Centre for same (already deployed) plus ground based space radar.
“BorisG
#3464377, posted on May 26, 2020 at 11:36 am
I don’t agree with any of this. Liberal and leftist ideas are an integral part of the western civilisation”
Boris is right of course. If there were’t a left, there could not have been a right. Right has no meaning if you don’t know what Left just as light has no meaning if you don’t know what dark is. Na khrup?
China is going to become the new ostracised soviet union , other countries will see the danger it poses,like communism did ,there will be o]idealogical and bought and paid for quislings,as there were with the soviets . However China relies heavily on trade surpluses ,Clinton ,Bush and Obama gave them huge surplus profits which probably built their military and helped them buy a huge stake in the West, and paying to bribe corrupt politicians to look the other way . Trumps tarriffs are reversing the profits and diminishing them .if major countries stop trading with them the communist dictatorship is in trouble as its peoples standards of living diminish , the workers wont like going back to a bowl of rice a day and few weeds with it .
We exchanged the Iron Curtain for the Great Wall.
The battle of reason vs mysticism and individualism vs collectivism has never shifted, it’s just not even understood to be the battle. All we have today are different variants of collectivists fighting over who will get to destroy our civilization.
Liberal ideas aren’t leftist. Classic liberal ideas of reason, individualism and rights-protecting government, are the original “Right Wing” and are indeed what Western Civilization is fundamentally about.
It’s just that hopeless conservatives, themselves the original “Left Wing,” have always actually been fighting the real Right without even realizing it.
They are just projecting their imaginary battle onto their own descendant movements in the left, which they don’t even realize are their own descendants.
Leftists ideas don’t work unless there is much OPM and no criticism.
The Fascist Greens must be the Far Left (whom everyone wishes to keep away from the levers of power)?
What worries me are how cheap our politicians are for the Red Chinese. Parliament Houses are dollar shops for them.
Leftist ideas are an integral part of the western civilisation. They are not the enemy.
Which Leftist ideas in particular, Leo?
BoyfromTottenham,
This might be helpful:
A primer on cultural Marxism
In a nutshell, whereas orthodox Marxism regarded the proletariat as the vanguard of revolution, cultural Marxism, disillusioned with the revolutionary potential of the Western working classes, regards disaffected sub-cultures who are allegedly the subjects of oppression as the revolutionary vangaurd. Virtually any disaffected sub-culture – blacks, homosexuals, refugees, people with a disability – can be co-opted by cultural Marxists to further their revolutionary agenda.
“We exchanged the Iron Curtain for the Great Wall.”
Sinc, make that a Liberty Quote, please.
Well done Professor Fred Lenin.
That’s what professor Jorge said to his plumber Ramos in Caracas just days before…….
Pro tip for Boris: “Never go full Vichy.”
Lets put it another way.
“Lions and Hyenas are an integral part of the environment, therefore they cannot be enemies.”
If BorisG still doesn’t get the meaning of “internal enemies” then I can’t help him much more.
chaamjamal #3464417, posted on May 26, 2020 at 12:04 pm
No, sorry – that is the wrong way around.
“Dark” is merely the absence of light. If we don’t know “light,” we won’t know what “dark” is.
Our eyes will respond to light – only, either by its presence or its removal.
China isn’t the new USSR.
The Soviets didn’t make anything the West would buy.
True non ,the Beijing fascists allowed crony capitalism to stop from going the same way as the Russian fascists . They may have created a monster ,the beneficiaries of this plan will be upset at the West’s buyer resistance ,no more back to the village for them ,rice and weeds have lost their charm .
