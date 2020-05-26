“What makes the boat go faster?”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave an address to the National Press Club today – the transcript is here.
As always with these things there seems to a lot to like and things to dislike.
To like:
This health and economic crisis has reminded us of just how much we depend on a strong and growing economy for our jobs, for our incomes, for our health and education services, our safety, our security, our social safety net of which we’re so proud.
To strengthen and grow our economy, the boats we need to go faster are the hundreds of thousands of small, and medium and large businesses that make up our economy and create the value upon which everything else depends.
Value created by establishing successful products and services, the ability to be able to sell them at a competitive and profitable price and into growing and sustainable markets. It’s economics 101.
That’s what happens in a sustainable and successful job making market economy.
Now, it is true that in the short term, demand stimulus by government can boost your economy. And that the Treasurer and I together with the Cabinet have supported this as an emergency response. But it must only be temporary.
At some point you’ve got to get your economy out of ICU.
You’ve got to get it off the medication before it becomes too accustomed to it.
We must enable our businesses to earn Australia’s way out of this crisis.
And that means focussing on the things that can make their businesses go faster.
The skilled labour businesses need to draw on, the affordable and reliable energy they need, the research and technology they can draw on and utilise, the investment capital and finance that they can access, the markets they can connect to, the economic infrastructure that supports and connects them, the amount of government regulation they must comply with, and the amount and the efficiency of the taxes they must pay, in particular whether such taxes encourage them to invest and to employ.
To dislike:
Now, beginning immediately, the Minister for Industrial Relations, the Attorney-General, Christian Porter will lead a new, time-bound, dedicated process bringing employers, industry groups, employee representatives and government to the table to chart a practical reform agenda, a job making agenda, for Australia’s industrial relations system.
The Minister will chair five working groups for discussion, negotiation and, hopefully, agreement to produce that JobMaker package in the following areas.
-Award simplification, what most small and medium sized businesses deal with with their employees every single day.
– Enterprise agreement making. We’ve got to get back to the basics.
– Casuals and fixed term employees, made even more prescient by recent changes through the Fair Work Commission.
– Compliance and enforcement. People should be paid properly and unions need to obviously do the right thing, as must employers.
– Greenfields agreements for new enterprises, where the new investment will go and the certainty is needed more so than ever.
Membership of each group will include employer and union representatives, as well as individuals chosen based on their demonstrated experience and expertise and that will include especially small businesses, rural and regional backgrounds, multicultural communities, women and families.
This process, as I said, will be time-bound and is expected to run through to September. We must make the most of this time we have and we must move quickly. It will become apparent very quickly if progress is to be made.
The working groups will either reach something approaching a consensus on issues or they won’t. But we’ve got to give it a go. Participation in the groups is being invited without prejudice to their positions.
McManus has already flagged her shopping list for this process.
What a crock, you can’t negotiate with these people ScoMo is falling into the classic liberal trap. The only way to win this game is not to play.
Yeah, I agree the IR talkfest has got danger written all over it.
Five “working groups”?
“Consensus”?
Just govern already. That’s what you were elected to do.
The government should also be taking the opportunity to demolish warmenism and hammer home the wealth-creating, jobs-providing necessity of baseload, coal-fired power.
Typical contemporary Liberals. They don’t want to win. They want to be liked.
No hope for Australia’s future if we have to wait for consensus with the unions. Can’t and wont happen.
It is clear to all outside government that red/green tape, environmental approval systems and energy costs are the blockage to a successful future. Private sector unions are nearly dead in Australia why give them a life line?
Hopeless………………………….
If casualisation was made more difficult in return for it being easier to fire people I think that would be a net good.
Casual employment is because permanency is so onerous.
I don’t detect Soe Di g time with small, growing small business to work out what it is government does that causes them problems. It seems all the big end of town IR.
Like a bad manager poking around in others’ business. Will he get around to his responsibility, the public service in need of reform and scaling back?
No freaking way.
Let’s see how the decent and mediocre perform against the mendacious and malevolent when they meet around the table.
If you want small business to flourish, first you have to let them trade.
On my Island state it will also require re-opening of major tourist attractions, like Port Arthur.
Of course without the tourists it is all for nought – so re-opening the country to interstate and international travellers will be required.
Of all workers in QLD only 9.1% are employed in tourism sector – the figure for Tassie is nearly double that at 17.2%.
Nearly 1 in 5 adult Tasmanians are looking at long term employment disruption as a consequence of the shutdown.
Yet,
That Governments of Australia still have no strategy to re-open the country.
Scott, Peter, Andrew, Gladys, Mark, Steven, Annastacia, Michael & Andrww – YOU did this & if YOU think YOU can ‘fix it’ without re-opening the country – then YOU are the numpties that are non-essential.
Jobseeker
Jobkeeper
Jobmaker
Up next, Glorious Five Year Plan
If you want small business to flourish, first you have to let them trade.
[Ahem]
I see a Red [ledger]book and I want to paint it Black…
Before the actual business owners start hurling boots at me, I’ll take my leave.
Labor seem very cross about the idea of an LNP Government talking to the unions (cutting out the middle-men?), so the IR love-in can’t be all bad.
I’m not falling for Scomo’s lies for my taxes will certainly rise.
It was exceedingly generous of the government to take the union mitigation legislation off the table, apparently as a sign of good faith (one suspects this has all been pre-agreed), perhaps attempting to appeal to union self- interest. However, I doubt the unions will take their push for industry/sector bargaining off the table…
Unions probably want employers to pay more in wages.
Employers probably want unions to moderate wage claims.
Employees probably just want a job.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to reset Australia’s economy as a rationally-randite free market system; it will not be taken.
But that would be the road to undreamt of prosperity.
Belt and Road will fix it.