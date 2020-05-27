Daniel Andrews is an economic fool

For sheer hypocritical moronic stupidity, it’s hard to beat this from Mr Lockdown Victoria about his putting the state into hock to the Chinese:
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has defended the state’s relationship with China, saying any cooling of the partnership would cost jobs.
He cannot see what’s wrong with China because they are doing just what he would do himself if he could. The people of Victoria have with blind faith in miracles, put the state’s economy into the hands of the person least capable of directing us towards growth and prosperity. The last line of the story is pure enchantment:
Mr Andrews travelled to China to sign a second BRI deal in October last year, agreeing on areas of co-operation including increasing the involvement of Chinese companies in Victoria’s $107bn infrastructure program.
Infrastructure spending – such as the tunnel and the train – literally means public spending on loss-making projects. Economic ignorance comes at a very high price and we are going to pay it. The Federal Government, if for no other reason than to protect itself never mind Australia’s future, must prevent this communist jerk from ruining the economy.
The kinds of forecasts we are dealing with seem similar to this: Australia’s coronavirus response avoided about 14,000 deaths, Chief Medical Officer says. That is the story from just today!
Infrastructure spending – such as the tunnel and the train – literally means public spending on jobs for the Bruvvas.
And big dollars for developers, consultants, and banks.
One of which will offer Comrade Dan a Bob Carr-like sinecure sometime down the track.
Dan giving jerks a bad name?
Methinks the alphabet union that funds and totally controls Dan Their Man are the ones behind all of this.
I think the headline to this piece should be edited: delete “n economic”
As I just opined in The Australian (if my comment gets printed) “Mr Andrews, if you’re confident of Victorian support call an election! Now!”
No, definitely not. If article were to be renamed like that you’d have no idea if you’ve read the article before.
Unless, perhaps, they were to be suffixed with a #1, #2…..
I was struck by this headline this morning.
The Obama People Turned the Whole Philosophy of the American Founding Upside Down. Not Because They’re Evil, but Because They’re Idiots.
The problem is that Obama is clearly not an idiot. He’s very intelligent, but his agenda is not the agenda of ordinary citizens of the United States. It is a Fabian agenda.
Dan Xi Man’s agenda is similar. Economically he is only wrong because the whole Marxist economic system is wrong. How do you detox a progressive cultist? I hope he can do that before he, and the whole of Victoria, imbibes the Kool-Aid.
He may well be an economic fool but he is also a total wanker who is destroying the economy of Victoria without any inkling that what he is doing will be a disaster for the State. The Leader of the Opposition, Michael O’Brien needs to make it crystal clear that the Coalition he heads will never support this sellout and will, when elected to government, repudiate whatever arrangements made between the Andrews Government and China. The Chinese should be under no illusion that the cancellation of their unholy alliance comes with any kind of compensation. If they want to take the risk it is their decision.
This gold-plated imbecile, who is wilfully destroying Victoria’s economy, has the hide of a rhinoceros to cite the economic and jobs imperative to defend his sellout to the CCP.
Victoria is rapidly becoming Australia’s 3rd “welfare state” (following the lead of Tasmania and Sth Australia).
Poor fella my country……..
As farmer, I’ve been shafted to the order of eighty grand because of the Chinese tariff and then have to listen to our fool of a premier praise the Chinese.
I’m a tad pissed off.
Yes, Chinese jobs. Unlike Andrews the Chinese aren’t stupid; Belt and Road sees the exporting of Chinese labour to states that sign up.
Bring back the guillotine.
Now the real BS starts to cover their backsides from the accusations (gathering momentum) that the response to COVID 19 has been a hysterical over over reaction. Oh and frankly that good doctors estimate is about as reliable as the original…….he is making it up.
Wow these deaths avoided figures get thrown around with gay abandon don’t they? Didn’t the CMO of Queensland or NSW recently claim up to 30,000 deaths were avoided just in their state alone?
I believe NSW avoided up to 7.5 million deaths.
Daniel Andrews is a malevolent fool.
ALP branding: organ harvesting; fentanyl, viruses; debt invasion.
ALP once associated itself with the USSR. Now it is all in with China.
100 million civilian deaths, and counting.
Oh, I forgot the assassinations: “Nick” Zhao
