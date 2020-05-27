TAFKAS likes smoked salmon. Let’s not go through a debate on the subject.
Fortunately for TAFKAS though, there is a wholesaler near his home who sells retail. This wholesaler sells 2 types of smoked salmon: Norwegian smoked salmon and Tasmanian smoked salmon.
This is not a high school maths problem, but …
The Norwegian salmon costs $32 per kilo. The Tasmanian costs $40 per kilo.
The Norwegian salmon needs to travel about 16,000 km to get to Sydney. The Tasmanian salmon needs to travel about 1,000 km to get to Sydney.
The cheaper salmon needs to travel 16 times the distance than the more expensive salmon.
What is the difference that explains a higher price for the product that needs to travel the shorter distance? Some might say branding, quality, blah blah blah.
TAFKAS might suggest electricity. A significant component in the price of smoked salmon is the electricity used in refrigeration (freezing).
We can pretend green jobs, but TAFKAS can’t imagine in the great global competitive challenge, most of Australian manufacturing at all competitive. Which is why our major exports are resources and services.
Once upon a time, Australia’s distance and high cost of labour (per unit of productivity) could be compensated for by low energy costs. No more. No longer. No how.
If people want to talk about the lack of manufacturing in Australia, they should start with that. They can waffle the latest buzz about advanced manufacturing but the reason it is advanced is that it is roboticized and computerised. Not too much labour involved.
So future Australian manufacturing will be high capital and low labour to compensate for the high cost of labour. No matter the output of Prime Minister Morrison’s Accord Mark Who, you just can’t compare the productivity of an average union member and a machine that works 24/7, doesn’t take sickies and doesn’t talk back.
Sadly, the damage has been done. And the green jobs of the future will be sitting in the park and collecting welfare with an ever diminishing purchasing power.
Norway dumping?
You’ve missed the obvious. Those dirty stinking foreigners are trying to steal Australian jobs by selling their fish at a lower price than good wholesome decent Australian fish.
Remember buy local – buy your kids a job.
🙂
I don’t think it has anything to do with power costs, it’s just marketing 101 that puts a premium on Tasmanian products in general. It comes from a clean, green, state free of additives.
On another note, why is it that in Australia we can’t buy high quality food that we produce for a reasonable price? Marketing 101 again where all the top quality produce goes directly to Asia and we’re left, more or less, with scraps. There is produce that Australia grows/makes that you can’t even buy in Australia.
Clearly the Norskies are dumping it. Slap an 80% tariff on their salmon.
@Sinclair Davidson
Of course you are right Sinc. Perhaps the Tasmanians should engage in a but of whaling and send the product back to Norway, below cost of course. That will teach em to sell us cheap product.
Brickworks CEO says bricks cheaper to ship from Spain than Perth, maritime industry denies claims
From memory, Tasmania decided to have a farmed salmon industry about 50 years ago.
Took a long while and a lot of funding to get off the ground, there were and are environmemtal issues and they can’t compete with Norway.
Most important, do they compete on quality?
In Heinlein’s Starship Troopers the most useless govt service was to paint rocks white, as I recall.
Greens, though, want to paint rocks white to save the world.
Paint rocks white to stop global warming, says scientist
There’s the perfect description of a Green job.
I may be wrong but I saw somewhere that a lot of fish like the salmon are caught in Norwegian (or whatever) waters but are then shipped to China where they are processed, salmon take a fair bit of work to debone etc and after processing in China they are packed and shipped. So the fish from Norway cover even greater distances than you thought.
In fairness Tassal Salmon is my favourite. Magnificent stuff.
https://www.intrafish.com/trade/norways-farmed-salmon-sector-braces-for-coronavirus-impact/2-1-744785
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/e9e2/43b79b501628d25a26abde4fa8e6a16a8c74.pdf
True.
The future is localism and a good dash of nationalism.
Those Norwegians took our JERBS!
Just by the by, which salmon is better?
As bemused says above, our local products are often ‘prestige’, or ‘quality’ and therefore twice as much as the export. Check out olive oil in the supermarket… our local oils are way more expensive than the imported Italian stuff.
TAFKAS likes smoked salmon. Let’s not go through a debate on the subject.
De gustibus non est disputandum.
And I’d buy Tasmanian salmon over Norwegian any day, esp. if the latter is processed in China as sfw suggests.
Sadly, your “analysis” is lacking in detail. Here is a little bit that probably more than explains the difference in your price “comparison”:
Norway is the biggest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in the world. Over 1 million tonnes per annum.
Australia (Tasmania) is a minnow in the salmon farming industry. Only 60,000 tones per annum.
I’ll let you take it from there.
@free radical
Perhaps if tasmania were more price competitive it might sell more. Including within Australia.
$40 kg for Tasmania Salmon seems a bit steep, especially at wholesale prices. Price may also be affected by disruption to domestic freight services.
@rebel.
Yes. Domestic freight disruption. Because international freight has been unaffected.
Is the Norwegian fish wild vs the Tasmanian farmed salmon?
Costs more to farm it than to hunt it.
Tassal are selling skinless portions for $30kg at their own retail outlet.
I will also bet that Australian wholesalers and retailers take a much bigger cut from Tasmanian salmon that they can from Norwegian salmon (it all depends on who is buying and selling to the end consumer).
We shouldn’t eat farmed salmon, buy fresh Atlantic salmon and actually get some health out of it. You can see the oil in Atlantic salmon, famed salmon they leave in dye to colour the meat…. Gross …
TAFKAS – so you are putting a $10+ price difference between Tasmania and mainland down to energy prices?
The last time in NZ I was amazed at the low price of salmon in the supermarket – about half the price in Oz (hence I ate a lot of salmon whilst I was there – yum). Why then aren’t we importing NZ salmon?
Illustrates why, despite all the chest-beating and bravado, we can’t and won’t decouple from servile dependence on the Chinese overlords…Australia has painted itself well and truly into a corner!