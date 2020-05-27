Modern Europe: grotesque cowardice cloaked as sacrifice



Meanwhile, Britain has become arguably the world’s most corona-hysterical nation. Even the so-called bishops of the Church of England – including Vivienne, Helen-Ann, Olivia and Emma – have become morally deranged (notwithstanding that they got their start in history as lapdogs for a royal serial killer). They’re demanding that Dominic Cummings be stoned:



Church of England bishops have fired a volley of unprecedented criticism at Boris Johnson over his defence of actions taken by his chief aide, Dominic Cummings. One suggested the church could decline to work with the government during the coronavirus crisis “unless we see clear repentance, including the sacking of Cummings”.

More than a dozen bishops questioned the integrity of the prime minister following his press conference on Sunday, in which he refused to acknowledge that Cummings had breached lockdown rules when he travelled with his infected wife and their child to Durham.

The bishops said Johnson’s defence was “risible”, that he had “no respect for the people”, “lacked integrity”, and risked undermining the trust of the public. Pete Broadbent, the bishop of Willesden, tweeted: “Johnson has now gone the full Trump.”