Modern Europe: grotesque cowardice cloaked as sacrifice

Meanwhile, Britain has become arguably the world’s most corona-hysterical nation. Even the so-called bishops of the Church of England – including Vivienne, Helen-Ann, Olivia and Emma – have become morally deranged (notwithstanding that they got their start in history as lapdogs for a royal serial killer). They’re demanding that Dominic Cummings be stoned:
Church of England bishops have fired a volley of unprecedented criticism at Boris Johnson over his defence of actions taken by his chief aide, Dominic Cummings. One suggested the church could decline to work with the government during the coronavirus crisis “unless we see clear repentance, including the sacking of Cummings”.
More than a dozen bishops questioned the integrity of the prime minister following his press conference on Sunday, in which he refused to acknowledge that Cummings had breached lockdown rules when he travelled with his infected wife and their child to Durham.
The bishops said Johnson’s defence was “risible”, that he had “no respect for the people”, “lacked integrity”, and risked undermining the trust of the public. Pete Broadbent, the bishop of Willesden, tweeted: “Johnson has now gone the full Trump.”
They have turned on Mr Johnson, have they? Now that is risible. I suspect the ‘scandal’ surrounding Cummings and his principal is really just the eager seizing of an opportunity by leftists to return politics to a pre-pandemic hate-fuelled norm. Not one of the many bishops quoted spoke of forgiveness.
This is just politics. Separation of the church and state? Hah!
It just remains to be seen whether Boris has the resolve to face off these charlatans.
I saw the Dutch pollie story yesterday and thought “heres a shit who hated his mother using her still warm body to virtue signal”.
I assume Dutch pollies arent poverty stricken, so what was to stop him renting a hospice room somewhere, hiring a bit of help and visiting his dying mum whenever he wanted?
Cummings is hated because hes “creepy’ looking therefore immediately sets off the karens anyway.
Casting the first stone are we gorgeously robed bishopish peoples?
I do think you guys/gals/its need to reread 1 Timothy 3.
That’s of course if you’ve ever read it in the 1st place.
And then, of course, John 8:1-11.
The poor old C of E. What crumbling shell. Classic case of
1. Identify a respected institution.
2. kill it.
3. gut it.
4. wear its carcass as a skin suit, while demanding respect.
Horrible, horrible people.
“Rules for thee, not for me.” As I said on your previous thread about this.
I have no doubt that Cummings considered himself above the plebs as far as observing the rules. While both he and his wife had COVID-19 he drove the family from London to Durham to celebrate her birthday with the family. Then took her and the kid on a birthday excursion on the pretense that he was testing his eyesight before driving back to London.
He’s a lying fuckwit, as I said before. Both he and Johnson deserve all the resulting criticism.
I wonder if the good Lord is as gobsmacked as I am. A Bishopric of Karens. With a white dog collar.
the c of e a christian church where a belief in god is frowned on
Is this true?
Hysteria infects bishops.
Quarantine them now.
Speaking of Karen: https://www.breitbart.com/local/2020/05/26/nyc-investment-firm-fires-amy-cooper-over-viral-video-we-do-not-tolerate-racism/
The church I’m seeking is one where God is believed in but needs no servants/officials.
Often attend with the wife her place of worship but it doesn’t entice me to convert.
.
Entropy
‘Is this true?”
Apparently not. There are few strict laws re the lockdown in UK. This chap just did what most decent people would do. There appear to be many people who are enjoying being part of the vigilantly lynch mob.
That there may be double standards is another question.
I have no doubt that Cummings considered himself above the plebs as far as observing the rules.
But ordinary citizens demanding resignations (most likely for political rather than any other reason) is not above their station? Much of the fuss is partisan opportunism. They drove in their car, not a frolic around malls.
Wonder if any of these “bishops” actually believes there is a God? They all wear dresses , you never trust a bloke in a dress .
The globalist left is trying to get Cummings scalp because he is one ofthe top Brexiteers ,they are spruiking this crap ignoring the Fact that their mate Barnier the EU anti Brexit “negotiator” was involved deeply in the establishment of the covid lab in Wuhan when he was French foreign minister ,sending 50 French scientists to help get it going . In his ignorant arrogance he ignored the advice of the French security service who said it was irresponsible to trust the Chinese fascist government . You dont hear much about that from the MSM,their poster boy helped cause the death of thousands and the ruin of Western economies .
It is said the Chinese +were mixing viruses there ,curiosity or biological warfare ? Pandemics kill people but leave assets unharmed ,practical people the Chinese .
Maybe a crucifixion is in order?
Husband of one wife.
But not wife of one husband
Or wife of one wife.
DC’s “crime” is he isn’t a leftist.
I’d prefer a church of St Edmund Fishers and St Thomas Motes.
Prof Lenin
You’ll be happy to know cofe has loads of sheilas in dresses.
Horrible, horrible people.
CofE is a broad church.
Some good still happens, but it won’t be reported by the msm.
Women bishops , Henry 8 must be rollin in his grave , there will be a feminazi Pope next.
Just think that crim Clinton was nearly the POTUS,sheeeitt dodged the bullet there didnt they .
Nothing, of course, to do with post-Brexit Anglican clergy who are British nationals now needing work permits for deployment to EU posts and Cummings being campaign director for Vote Leave.
Hehe, I used to attend a cofe church which was very biblical.
But the heirarchy required the pastor to wear a dress at least one service a week.
Which he would do in the Sunday morning service, looking like a complete berk.
Very good teacher of the Bible though. 😀
No it’s false.
The were no “lockdown rules” there were official guidelines.
Travel must only be “essential” travel but that’s very difficult to define in any specific manner. Caring for your wife and child might easily be seen as essential in anyone’s book, but both Cummings and his wife got sick and worried how best to deal with their child while they were sick. I’m sure many sick couples have simply shrugged and stayed home, come what may … but Cummings decided to take the family to stay in the guest building at a relative’s farm out of town, which at least gave them some support at a time when they were not at their best.
This is, of course, why you can’t make “rules” for all situations, but everyone’s definition of “essential” is different. When our man Professor Neil Ferguson needed a root, maybe that was also “essential” … might of at least been quite important. I dunno, the whole exercise is seat of the pants. My desire to go to the beach might be “essential” … why not?
But the heirarchy required the pastor to wear a dress at least one service a week.
Which he would do in the Sunday morning service, looking like a complete berk.
It’s not a dress, Bruce, it’s an alb or a surplice. Both go back to Roman times.
And neither John Calvin nor John Knox led worship in a suit, I can assure you.
The dress, btw for non-cofe peoples, was a shiny white filamentous gown thingie which would not look out of place in a Kings Cross establishment. It was very amusing.
If the Church wants to be political then they should be taxed.
‘leftists … return politics to a pre-pandemic hate-fuelled norm’
Yep. Back to the same old stories. Tedious.
In the meantime not much (is there anything?) on Obamagate from our ABC friends.
Cummings is a Public Servant.
A servant of the public … think about that and let it roll over a few times.
Ordinary citizens are his boss and they pay his salary.