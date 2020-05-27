The return of the windjammers?

On the RE thread hzhousewife flagged a call from Greens to bring back sailing ships to carry biomass from the New World to the modified coal furnaces in Europe. People may be surprised to learn that sailing ships were still working some commercial routes after WW2 assisted by a Finnish requirement to spend two years under sail to qualify for senior ranks in the merchant marine service. Read more about it!
And have a look at the gallery of Australian marine art.
Technology marches on. Welcome to the new world order.
I have a Cutty Sark model ,lovely ship she was , many years ago in Sydney I saw an Indonesian training clipper in the harbour with the crew lining the rigging ,most inspiring sight. Clippers were amazing;y fast in their day . I also knew a guy who had been a crewman on a Bass Straight siling trader just before WW 2. On a rival to Polly Woodside .