Glady-ator

GLADYS Berejiklian’s admirable ambition to rein in the NSW budget as a pandemic and panic-driven recession looms on the economic horizon has been dealt a predictable blow by the state’s degenerate boutique parties and the ALP. Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak will block any move to freeze the wages of public servants for 12 months because it wouldn’t be “fair for the bush,” he claims. The SFF will side with Labor, the Greens and the Animal Justice Party to disallow the necessary regulation. While the SFF will make a stand for bourgeois tree-changers, Labor’s Jodi McKay issued a more violent cri de cœur:
“It is a slap in the face and a kick in the guts for all public sector employees,” she said.
Usually it’s one or the other. The Premier should be congratulated for the combination. The Opposition Leader went on to “how dare she” Ms Berejiklian about 100,000 health-care workers deserving a medal rather than a “pay cut.” I’m not sure why they deserve a medal but, in any case, there are actually 408,000 public servants in New South Wales. They can’t all dine out on coronavirus, surely.
Nurses probably deserve a pay rise. But a lot of unemployed deserved to keep their private-sector jobs which have now disappeared. If “equal sacrifice” is to mean anything going forward, belt-tightening in the public service should become par for the course.
Meanwhile, no overseas travel, and some interstate travel bans. Is there anyone getting stood down from the tourism bureaucracy in Canberra? Not holding my breath.
Okay then. Same total spend, meaning some will have to go. Sad, but reality bites.
Yours Sincerely
The Poor Taxpayer.
Why?
For just doing their job, at a time when everybody else should have been for many weeks?
Wasn’t the private sector that let the infected cruise ship in the door, was it?
Some do perhaps … but Australia’s health system was hardly “overwhelmed” by coronavirus, and quite frankly the quality of service in public hospitals has been doing steadily downhill in recent years. I knew a guy who turned up at a major city hospital with a stroke and they sent him home with some aspirin and he was dead a week later. I’ve been in the hospital emergency myself will a gallstone attack and after waiting two hours, never even got to see the triage nurse, and then the stone passed while I was bent over throwing up in the dunny at the waiting room. OK, I didn’t die … but I did learn a valuable lesson that they really don’t offer a whole lot of service.
https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/lawreport/12259758
I was listening to this podcast, where the coroner claims “unconscious racism” because Aboriginal woman Naomi Williams got shit healthcare at a Tumut Hospital. Nothing racist about it, they treat white people much the same.
I don’t believe that our hospital system used to be as bad as it is today … but dunno about that pay rise. Service first, then we talk pay.
When existing Shooters, Fishers and Farmers voters hear what the rep has said, they will lose more votes than they could ever believe.