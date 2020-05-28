Glady-ator

GLADYS Berejiklian’s admirable ambition to rein in the NSW budget as a pandemic and panic-driven recession looms on the economic horizon has been dealt a predictable blow by the state’s degenerate boutique parties and the ALP. Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak will block any move to freeze the wages of public servants for 12 months because it wouldn’t be “fair for the bush,” he claims. The SFF will side with Labor, the Greens and the Animal Justice Party to disallow the necessary regulation. While the SFF will make a stand for bourgeois tree-changers, Labor’s Jodi McKay issued a more violent cri de cœur:

“It is a slap in the face and a kick in the guts for all public sector employees,” she said.



Usually it’s one or the other. The Premier should be congratulated for the combination. The Opposition Leader went on to “how dare she” Ms Berejiklian about 100,000 health-care workers deserving a medal rather than a “pay cut.” I’m not sure why they deserve a medal but, in any case, there are actually 408,000 public servants in New South Wales. They can’t all dine out on coronavirus, surely.