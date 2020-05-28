Intelligence Litmus Test

Is there a level of ignorance and stupidity that should disqualify someone from holding public office? Is there a limit where someone says something so ridiculous that there is a general consensus that that person be voted off the parliamentary island and disqualified from ever holding “elected” office ever again? Should there be such tests and standards?

Well testing this limit this morning was The Hon Adam Searle, the NSW Shadow Minister for lots of things and Industrial Relations.

Now please note that Mr Searle is a Member of the NSW Legislative Council which is why TAFKAS put elected in brackets above. The NSW Legislative Council is the upper house where election is effectively (but not always) by political party appointment. And given Mr Searle is an ALP member, he was essentially appointed by the Unions of NSW.

So …. Speaking this morning on ABC radio in discussion of the NSW Government’s decision to suspend public sector pay increases, Mr Searle said:

We know that when you spend in the economy, there’s a multiplier effect. So you go to your shop, you spend money there, that shopkeeper pays their suppliers. The suppliers pays their employees. We know that there’s a multiplier effect across the economy of about 7 fold.

Source – here from 107.05

7 fold! 7 fricken fold! Are you kidding?

What he is say is that every dollar of government spending generates $7 of economic activity. Holy freeholy. With that kind of economic effect, the NSW Government should borrow every cent it can and spend it; and spend it on anything. The NSW economy would boom, boom like Mr Searle’s economic logic.

Pardon TAFKAS’ French, but what an idiot. More specifically, what an A-Grade idiot.

And what’s worse, Mr Searle appears to be of lesser intellect than his interviewers Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck who did not even flinch when Searle made that statement. And that dear Cats is an achievement in and of itself.

But not satisfied, Mr Searle decided to deeper implant his jackboot into his mouth with this:

Even if they (NSW Government) manage to somehow save the money by cutting the pay of public sector workers, there’s no guarantee this government will be able to put that money productively to use.

Source – here from 108.05

So. Not increasing public sector salaries is a pay cut and spending that money elsewhere won’t deliver this 7 fold multiplier but giving it to public sector workers will.

Right.

Mr Searle. The tribe has spoken. It’s time to leave the Parliamentary island.