Jeannette Airlines

I have four planes on the ground, two in Townsville and two in Brisbane that we can use to go and get anyone who’s a confirmed case and move them to Rockhampton or Brisbane.” I have four planes on the ground, two in Townsville and two in Brisbane that we can use to go and get anyone who’s a confirmed case and move them to Rockhampton or Brisbane.” – CHO Jeannette Young doesn’t own any planes. Nor does she have the power to “go and get” people.



The sad death on Tuesday of 30 year-old Blackwater man Nathan Turner was more or less seized on yesterday by Annastacia Palaszczuk, Chief Health Officer Young and various other politicians as some kind of proof that coronavirus is a clear and present existential danger to all Queenslanders. In fact, Mr Turner was a very ill man with a “complicated” medical history and several ongoing conditions. He was nevertheless touted by Dr Young as the “youngest” victim in Australia. “You then get into semantics about what was the trigger and what was the cause,” she added, coldly. “Any person who dies, who is infected with COVID-19, we declare it as a COVID-19 related-death.” Of course you do. “It’s a timely reminder too for all Queenslanders that this COVID is real,” the Premier added, idiotically – hard-pressed as she is to justify her election-driven lockdown timetable in the face of so underwhelming an emergency.