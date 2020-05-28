Jeannette Airlines

– CHO Jeannette Young doesn’t own any planes. Nor does she have the power to “go and get” people.
The sad death on Tuesday of 30 year-old Blackwater man Nathan Turner was more or less seized on yesterday by Annastacia Palaszczuk, Chief Health Officer Young and various other politicians as some kind of proof that coronavirus is a clear and present existential danger to all Queenslanders. In fact, Mr Turner was a very ill man with a “complicated” medical history and several ongoing conditions. He was nevertheless touted by Dr Young as the “youngest” victim in Australia. “You then get into semantics about what was the trigger and what was the cause,” she added, coldly. “Any person who dies, who is infected with COVID-19, we declare it as a COVID-19 related-death.” Of course you do. “It’s a timely reminder too for all Queenslanders that this COVID is real,” the Premier added, idiotically – hard-pressed as she is to justify her election-driven lockdown timetable in the face of so underwhelming an emergency.
I’m certain that if someone had covid symptoms and went over cliff in a car, that would be listed as another covid death.
Taking the lead from this?
“in Detroit last week, 5 listed Covid-19 deaths were people that died of gunshot wounds but tested positive for the virus. That 100,000 plus, listed US deaths from Covid-19 might be a bit high. Maybe even a great deal high given the incentives to pad the figures to generate greater medical incomes.”
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2020/05/24/deliberate-nursing-home-infection-italy-new-york-dem-states/#comment-129993
Soon Qld will be exhuming bodies to re-evaluate the cause of death. Anything to boost the stats of this non-event in Qld. 264 people died FROM the ‘flu last year in Qld. Where was the shutdown or did I miss it. Why aren’t these people being asked these sorts of questions? They need to be put on the spot. It not as if they are clever.
They didn’t even know he had the virus until the autopsy.
Sounds like he was severely ill already from lifestyle issues.
I used to joke here about being recorded in Italy as a covid 19(84) with a bullet wound to the head.
Sadly, when you think it was exaggeration………………….the left are doing it.
When you are dying of other things, such as the young bloke in QLD, these morally bankrupt Karens are telling you straight to your face, they are making up the figures.
If you die of a bullet wound to the head, while you have the sniffles, we will call the CoD, the sniffles.
They admit it above.
Now no one is that stupid unless they have reason to be.
Palaschook makes those statements to nullify questioning the stats, calling out it’s dishonesty and knowing we have no way of holding her to account, and that little technocality will be hardly mentioned by the MSM.
Admitting it defuses it, and she knows she has the thugs with guns.
They’re working on that, you can be sure of it.
The MSM are part of this major, major, global hoax enacted by the global left and organised via the UN and the WHO, and down to it’s messaging and propaganda practiced and confirmed actions at event 201.
That’s why every country has exactly the same slogans.
This is the largest assault on the western world ever.
And so far it’s working a treat.
None of us are free and Australia’s flu season is now starting.
His death was the headline on news.com.au. The naughty nurse was that supposedly traveled through Blackwater was the second story on the same site. The third story was the 4yo and the two teenagers locked in a room and starving etc, was relegated to third place this morning, the very day that that news is breaking.
Our country has lost both reason and sense of values.
True. Just wish we didn’t have the misfortune of having to tolerate these infuriating idiots existing on this planet.
One of the most obvious features of this destructive mass hysteria is that a whole bunch of petty hitlerist tosspot karens seem to have escaped from some bizarre parallel universe into ours – and equally preposterous imbeciles such as Lardarse Pluckachook and Beryl Gladyschlocklian are in their thrall.
This fascist idiocy needs to be brought to a long overdue end. If I ever hear the imbecilic pronouncements of some spectacularly drab, unelected, unaccountable braindead Mr Mackeyesque “public health” bureaucrat again in my life, it will be too f*cking soon.
They should all be fired. Out of a cannon off a very high cliff.
But thirty thousand Queenslanders could’ve died!
Now thrive the
armourersKarens.
Just a reminder that the IPCC was established jointly by the UN World Meteorological Organization WMO and the UN Environment Program UNEP.
During the 1990’s, Chinese scientists working in fields related to climate (geology, atmospheric physics etc) were sceptical of the AGW hypotheses and published sceptical papers. Later in the 2000’s they all went silent and China went all in on the AGW scam. The CCP obviously realised that AGW was a terrific way to weaken the West economically.
Now we have this Wuhan Flu unleashed by the Chinese and fully supported by the UN WHO, doing great economic damage in a hurry.
Conspiracy theories my arse. This was all planned and happily supported by wannabe New World Order adherents.
Our country has lost both reason and sense of values.
Don’t know about the country, but the media certainly has.
Ghastly woman.