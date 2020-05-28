Politics is just show business for ugly people

To TAFKAS’ mind, there is no more a pathetic, unimaginative and narcissistic rhetorical tool than the call the rational authority. It basically suggests that those that disagree with the “rational” protagonist are by definition irrational.
And so speaking of pathetic, unimaginative and narcissistic, TAFKAS would like to bring up former Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull.
As part of his great Australian book tour, Mr Turnbull recently had a few things to say about former Trade Minister, Steve Ciobo:
Every advancement Steve Ciobo had enjoyed in politics had been under my leadership.’
Perhaps to pat himself on the back for his excellence identifying talent or perhaps as a slap to his predecessor and successor, Mr Turnbull added:
(Former prime minister Tony) Abbott hadn’t rated him, and neither did (Scott) Morrison.
But then comes the Turnbull gold:
You cannot treat politicians as rational actors, especially those like Dutton, Cormann, Ciobo and numerous others who’d been in the game all their lives. Having come into politics at 50 from the rational world of business, I always assumed people would, more or less, act in their rational best interest. But that assumption is wrong, at least in the Liberal Party and especially with its right wing.
So let’s get this straight. According to Mr Turnbull, it was in Mr Ciobo’s rational best interest to continue to support Mr Turnbull as Prime Minister because it was only Mr Turnbull who would give Mr Ciobo a cabinet position and the personal benefits (money, status, pension) that would bring.
Thus, according to Mr Turnbull, rational action in public office is to act in one’s personal interest and by definition, not acting in one’s personal interest is irrational. Ergo, by not supporting Mr Turnbull, Mr Ciobo was acting irrationally.
Telling one might say. Perhaps it is one of those Kinsley gaffes where a politician reveals some truth that was not intended to be revealed.
Perhaps it is more revealing about Mr Turnbull. Probably not.
MT rational? Says who?
I thought Turnbull was a famous courtroom lawyer before politics.
That’s not the rational world of anything..
How long was he in this “rational world of business” of which he speaks?
It’s he being economical with the truth?
Ciobo acted in his rational best interest by getting out of politics while still a relatively young man.
I hope he’s enjoying life in the real world.
Say when.
Yup! We all knew it. Self interest was big Mal’s driver. How unsurprising. But I suspect all politicians are the same, just that most of them pretend it’s Australia’s interests they have at heart. Hell, put a trough in front of me and watch my head go in!
You would have to be a rusted on Their ABC viewer to believe that Turdball had anyone else’s interests in mind but his own. I suspect that he gave longer and more thought as to which bottle of wine to open for dinner than he ever gave to the Australian public.
MT has precisely pin-pointed the problem.
In reality, politicians should not act in their rational best interest, they should act in Australia’s rational best interest.
Enough said.