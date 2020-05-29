Do people generally know what the initials CCP stands for?

The initials CCP stand for Communist Party of China.

The CPC is officially organised on the basis of democratic centralism, a principle conceived by Russian Marxist theoretician Vladimir Lenin which entails democratic and open discussion on policy on the condition of unity in upholding the agreed upon policies….

The government of China is a communist tyranny. It is complete nonsense to believe that the majority of the Chinese population lives in any other way than in poverty and are politically repressed. If you would like to see alternate ways in which Chinese people can order their social, political and economic lives on their own, see Taiwan, Singapore and while you can, Hong Kong.

Everyone would like to see China prosper. But because and so long as they manage their economy under the idiotic guidance of Leninist principles, they will remain a poor country. But if they were content to sit home and ruin their own people it would be a tragedy but beyond that, of little concern to us, along the same lines as North Korea. But they are a concern because they have ambitions that stretch beyond their own borders. Why that is and what they want are major questions today. How to respond and deal with the CCP government of China are the next set of questions. Every time I hear some local politician defend China, I have very dark thoughts about their intellect and then much worse. There is much to fear from modern China and not a thing to learn from either their political or economic structures.

There was then this the other day (May 24): Chinese Troops Cross Into India, Fortify Positions. And then there was the photo of these people being arrested in Hong Kong today.

Good luck to them, but also good luck to us if we don’t recognise danger early enough to do something while we can.