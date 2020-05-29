Do people generally know what the initials CCP stands for?

The initials CCP stand for Communist Party of China.
The CPC is officially organised on the basis of democratic centralism, a principle conceived by Russian Marxist theoretician Vladimir Lenin which entails democratic and open discussion on policy on the condition of unity in upholding the agreed upon policies….
The CPC is committed to communism and continues to participate in the International Meeting of Communist and Workers’ Parties each year. According to the party constitution, the CPC adheres to Marxism–Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, socialism with Chinese characteristics, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought. The official explanation for China’s economic reforms is that the country is in the primary stage of socialism, a developmental stage similar to the capitalist mode of production. The command economy established under Mao Zedong was replaced by the socialist market economy under Deng Xiaoping, the current economic system, on the basis that “Practice is the Sole Criterion for the Truth”.
The government of China is a communist tyranny. It is complete nonsense to believe that the majority of the Chinese population lives in any other way than in poverty and are politically repressed. If you would like to see alternate ways in which Chinese people can order their social, political and economic lives on their own, see Taiwan, Singapore and while you can, Hong Kong.
Everyone would like to see China prosper. But because and so long as they manage their economy under the idiotic guidance of Leninist principles, they will remain a poor country. But if they were content to sit home and ruin their own people it would be a tragedy but beyond that, of little concern to us, along the same lines as North Korea. But they are a concern because they have ambitions that stretch beyond their own borders. Why that is and what they want are major questions today. How to respond and deal with the CCP government of China are the next set of questions. Every time I hear some local politician defend China, I have very dark thoughts about their intellect and then much worse. There is much to fear from modern China and not a thing to learn from either their political or economic structures.
There was then this the other day (May 24): Chinese Troops Cross Into India, Fortify Positions. And then there was the photo of these people being arrested in Hong Kong today.
Good luck to them, but also good luck to us if we don’t recognise danger early enough to do something while we can.
Not just any local politician. We are talking about Prime Ministers, Federal Ministers, State Premiers, and party leaders.
Think Keating, Turnbull, Bob Carr, Daniel Andrews, Andrew Robb, John Hewson, the list is staggering.
Lenin had his useful idiots. X1 has his.
Not only that – although it is bad enough – there is also China’s nationalism and militarism to contend with.
That our political and business classes – Hi Dan! Hi Twiggy! – have been so blinded to China’s real nature because of the dollars to be made from trading with them does not reflect well on their judgement.
One of those listed by mh is an idiot; the others are venal and perfidious rats.
That would be the Turnbull who employed John Garnaut? There were many failings and too few successes under Turnbull, but softness on China wasn’t generally a problem; contrast that with the previous experience, and the influence exerted by Robb.
It’s a ‘communist’ party, but … is it communist? It doesn’t look like the communists about whom I read in the 1970s, or the GDR I visited in the 1980s. If anything, a sort of populist fascism? Little better (it delivers more goodies for its people; and can arm itself better) but we should try to get labels right, so as to understand our enemies better.
It’s a ‘communist’ party, but … is it communist? It doesn’t look like the communists about whom I read in the 1970s, or the GDR I visited in the 1980s.
Don’t be fooled. By that time orthodox Marxism-Leninism in practice was moribund, a whited sepulchre. The Chinese Communists are implementing Lenin’s state capitalism phase of the revolution, which he outlined in 1921 as a temporary expedient in the wake of the Russian civil war.
Yes. Except that China is now fascist.
Of course the Left defines words to mean exactly what they want them to mean, so I’m happy to keep on calling it the CCP not the Chinese Nazi Party. But then the fight in WW2 between the Nazis and CCCP was one of fractious brothers, not opposites.
It is terrifying for me to see the Victoria Labour Party so easily getting away with getting into debt to China. How on earth is this allowed? Sooner or later interests rise again, Oh a delay of payments, then getting the pressure on; pay now or else. Delay in payments? then China simply takes the Victorian assets. Australia getting more and more under the thump by China or is owned by China and ruled by China. Why is there not enough protest against all this. Politicians are NOT elected to play in the cards of foreign forces. I don’t understand either why Australians are so easily convinced to get the COVID-19 app on their phones. Is our Australian Government already infiltrated by the Chinees? People are just handing over their privacies. And NO the information obtained is not safely stored for the Australian health department only. The national identity card has been a hot issue, yet with these easily accepted software applications, (our temperature is just shared) we will soon see that we are getting chipped and nobody can buy or see a doctor or whatever without that type of identification. Far worse to come I can see we are all getting barcoded!!!!!! We are NOT cattle. Unless we stand up for our individual rights, or privacy and NO foreigners getting their hands on our data/details. These software applications checking our temperatures (and soon anything under our skin) and putting one in control of someone else, should have never ever been allowed in the public sphere.
@ Astrid
Victorian Labor were elected and re-elected in the face of a fractious and often incompetent coalition, many of whose members have spent too much time playing at internal ‘culture wars’ and too little engaging with the unengaged voters they seek to represent. It is continuing. It is a disgrace. When even states like NSW, Tas and SA (where Labour has been the dominant party since the WWII in the first two cases, and 1965 in the second) can manage half-competent governments, it is time the Victorian Libs pulled their weight.