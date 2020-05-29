English bread regulations in the 18th century

Why would a government ban the sale of fresh bread, allowing only the sale of stale bread? Because this was England in 1800; successive bad harvests had caused a wheat shortage. The Sale Of Bread Act obliged bakers to store new bread for at least 24 hours before sale, on the grounds that fresh bread was “too tasty”; stale bread, it was hoped, would depress demand. Perhaps the tactic worked. It was repeated late in World War One, when bakers had to store new bread for at least 12 hours.

An interesting and somewhat complicated system, but heck, what are regulations for?

Actually it works. When I was growing up on a farm a few miles out of town we bought fresh bread once a week. A big high top double loaf. The first loaf lasted one day, it was so tasty. After that we used the second loaf to made toast for breakfast and that lasted for the rest of the week!