The culture wars have stepped up a notch.

I have been enjoying watching Donald Trump tell the world on Twitter that Twitter itself is stifling free speech. The irony is delicious. Twitter struck back by ‘fact-checking’ some of Trump’s tweets. Now we all know that ‘fact-checking’ is a left-ideological tactic to discredit opponents.
Here is David Harsanyi:
I will always prefer open debate to the policing of speech. But if you’re going start engaging in targeted “factchecks,” the people targeted are inclined to push back.
Trump pushed back hard. Very hard.
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order challenging the protection that stops social media companies from being held liable for content posted on their platforms.
Mr Trump made the move after Twitter applied fact check-links to two of his tweets earlier in the week.
Mr Trump said the fact checks were “editorial decisions” made by Twitter and amounted to political activism. Such actions should cost social media companies protection from liability for what is posted on their platforms.
Well – you poke a bear with a stick, you can expect to get mauled.
To be clear – I think this is bad policy. Facebook and Twitter are not publishers and should not be considered to be publishers. But conservatives have long argued that they are, and should be regulated as such. From Trump’s perspective, however, this is very good politics.
What should be surprising, however, is that Twitter didn’t expect something like this to happen. It seems to me that they have not read where politics has been going over the past few years. It has been getting feral. Over the last while the principles that underpin liberal democracy have either been quietly strangled (sometimes not so quietly) or weaponised. This is a game everyone has been playing – although until Trump came along, a game the left have played better. The conservative right has been itching for an excuse to unleash the powers of the state against their enemies. Yes – people in politics no longer have opponents, they have enemies.
But maybe it isn’t surprising:
The “head of site integrity” at Twitter is a man named Yoel Roth. The Ivy League-educated Mr Roth has a PhD in communications so he must know his stuff. Not long ago he was quite an eager tweeter himself. Here’s the kind of stuff he used to write: “We fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason”, ” ‘Today on Meet The Press we’re speaking with Joseph Goebbels about the first 100 days’. Whatever I hear when Kellyanne [Conway, President Trump’s strategist] is on a news show”. There are many in similar vein.
More revealing than Mr Roth’s thoughts about politics is the way his team now “fact check” statements by the president. Among their primary sources for setting the record straight are news organisations such as CNN. You might not be familiar with the recent performance of CNN but it has become a standard bearer for the “resistance” to President Trump.
The culture war has now stepped up a notch. Several notches. What has been happening in Australia between the media (mostly News) and the platforms involving the ACCC is not culture war. That is just fighting over rents. What is happening in the US is culture war. It is going to be a bare knuckle fight between the US president – who rightly or wrongly feels unconstrained by liberal democratic norms of behaviour – and, at least, one social media platform.
Watching Trump pulverise lefties is very enjoyable, but there is going to be a lot of collateral damage – mostly to free speech and innovation in digital space. Last word to David Harsanyi:
Stripping Twitter and other social media of liability protections is likely to make them more inclined to censor speech, not permit it. Either these companies will have to pass a “neutrality” test imposed by the government, or they’ll simply take down as much controversial content as possible.
Trump, Biden, and Hawley all have varying reasons for wanting to compel social media to regulate speech. But whoever ends up obtaining and using the power, it’s the users who will ultimately lose.
If they are simply carriers, and not publishers, then they should refrain from any editorial comment or censorship, other than for what is unlawful. You can’t be half pregnant. It’s as simple as that.
What is irony, is that Facebook commented against Twitter, ostensibly acknowledging Trump’s point of view.
I might also point out that removing carrier protections from Twitter etc, if they continue to behave as they do, won’t necessarily be an issue. It will finally allow competition, that sticks to a carrier policy, to enter the field. The unintended consequences in this case could be good.
Yep – Twitter stuffed up big time.
Watching Trump pulverise lefties is very enjoyable, but there is going to be a lot of collateral damage – mostly to free speech and innovation in digital space.
Perhaps lament isn’t necessarily what is needed here? Perhaps we should celebrate the fact that polarising and one-eyed legacy solid-state and electronic media is often the very stimulus needed to broaden the market. Both of platforms and ideas. Creative Destruction and disruption, I believe the buzzwords are.
We know that speech and content has been weaponised aggressively by all sides since.the invention of writing, and came.even harder with the printing press. Nothing new here, as far as I can see. The solution is, as always, more and cleverer speech rather than less.
Now, one could choose to vacate the field entirely out of liberal or libertarian principle. But given that in our modern Culture War, where everyone to the right of Stalin and Mao (no matter how slightly) is treated as a de facto conservative and pursued mercilessly, doing so cedes them the very victory they want.
Twitter wants to target conservatives — with none of a publisher’s responsibilities
If Twitter is going to “fact check” the leader of the Free World, with a hard leftist as part of the team doing so, then it should be treated as the publisher that it is — with all the liabilities that entails.
On Tuesday, Twitter appended a fact-check label to a presidential tweet about the fraud risk associated with mail-in voting. The exclamation urged users to “get the facts about mail-in ballots.”
The link took users to a CNN story with the headline: “Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.” It was the kind of opinion-masquerading-as-reportage that CNN, and too many other mainstream outlets, specialize in. “Experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud,” the story tsk-tsk’d — the experts apparently having forgotten the debacle of thousands of lost, missing and uncounted mail-in ballots reported by The New York Times last month.
Just in case CNN’s “experts-say” pabulum wasn’t enough to convince you that Orange Man Bad, Twitter also curated a number of tweets from the blue-check Twitterati slamming the president, with one even hysterically accusing Trump of planning “voter suppression.”
None of this comes as a surprise to conservatives on Twitter. For years, Twitter has censored conservative voices, increasingly without even bothering with the pretense of platform neutrality. This is the same firm that suspended actor and right-wing firebrand James Woods for tweeting a blurred, and publicly available, photo of Andrew Gillum, the failed Florida gubernatorial candidate, appearing to be high. Meanwhile, Twitter has consistently refused to suspend Nation of Isl** leader Louis Farrakhan — even after the left-wing darling compared Joos to termites.
And now we know why: A key actor in Twitter’s censorship operation turns out to be Yoel Roth, a fellow with an ideology so hard left it would scare Nation magazine’s editorial board — and blessed with a Silicon Valley sinecure (“head of site integrity”) that allows him to decisively slant the national conversation on the Web.
The culture war in Australia hasn’t been between the media and media platforms. It has been a war waged by a factional coalition of government, corporate cronies, media and media platforms against pockets of rationalism, capitalism, and economic conservatism in Australian society. A war mostly won by “the Left” using principles and methods of fascism, and now more of a “mop-up” police and newspeak operation.
Dear me, Doomlord, you seem to require repeated reminders that the gatekeepers cannot have their cake and eat it too.
As Bemused said, the media outlets can be either common carriers (and thus CANNOT do anything to the content) or they can be publishers (and hold a viewpoint, fiddle with content and do stuff to posts, with the protection of the law) BUT they can’t be both as it suits their whim.
And users of their platforms need to enjoy ready, rapid and low-cost means to enforce whichever choice they have made.
Can’t have it both ways.You can’t claim immunity for defamation then censor what you don’t like.
Facebook and Twitter are not publishers and should not be considered to be publishers.
Not publishers…but they appear to have editors who can order subordinates to carry out “fact checks” and Twitter itself once said it would not ban Trump because his tweets were “newsworthy”.
Sorry, but you can’t have it both ways.
Silicon valley has been acting like a law unto itself for a while. It’s only surprising that it has taken this long for pushback. As for Twitter banning harder, let them. Another company will appear and use the protection of a carrier as a recruiting tool for more users while Twitter circles the lefty aproved purity drain. Roll left and die.
just follow a propa’ leader
https://twitter.com/hassanrouhani
And users of their platforms need to enjoy ready, rapid and low-cost means to enforce whichever choice they have made.
A degree of corporate bravery (or bloody-mindedness?) hitherto unseen…
We can’t expect every fact checker to have no political views contrary to the people they check on otherwise we only end up with sycophants.
Except perhaps to the extent they modify publications on their platforms- for instance by publishing fact-checking judgments, or censoring publications.
Those norms are great if both sides abide by them but the Left incinerated them years ago. Let them live with the consequences. My exhibit A will be the 2012 Presidential debate when Obama flat out lied to Mitt Romney’s face, (and was backed up in the lie by the ‘moderator’). Nice Guy Mitt was so floored by this he was powerless to call out the lie for what it was. Heaven forbid he should call the President a liar, even when that President is actually lying. That’s where liberal democratic norms will get you today.
Well, without going through all the pros and cons of The Donald’s response to Twitter, one thing is clear.
Twitter never imagined he would push back!
Can anyone believe that this character, Yoel Roth, with his allowance to say whatever he liked go completely unchallenged from the mob he works for, ever imagined he might be challenged outside the organisation?
Twitter, facebook and all the other cretins have, for years, manipulated a compliant conservative side (Australian version of conservative), without a fight. They have always had the Dems onside, or were obeying the Dems.
Roth is aghast! He does not know what to do! None of them do! It was not supposed to happen.
Like the election, Clinton was supposed to win. Twitter, Facebook, CNN et al, instructed the voters to elect Clinton. Those who disobeyed, are now subject to the same abuse as Trump is. (See Roths’s twit on “flyover country.)
Unfortunately, some people will never apply reason to any subject, and just have to be put down.
Facechook was caught doing a fake factcheck of a righty news site, and has just had a court judgement go against them.
Judge finds fact-faking Facebook “fact-check” false (28 May)
We’ll see if they learn to behave. If not massive fines and imprisonment would be delicious. I don’t suppose we could do that to ABC’s fake factcheckers too? That would be even more deliciouser.
Stripping Twitter and other social media of liability protections is likely to make them more inclined to censor speech, not permit it. Either these companies will have to pass a “neutrality” test imposed by the government, or they’ll simply take down as much controversial content as possible.
Or they can go the other way and let rip anything, their role being to provide just platforms for speech (right or wrong) and only illegal content moderated.
I have 0 sympathy for the platforms who have blatantly and at times openly celebrating deplatforming ideas they disagree with.
I can sympathize with Sincs position but the ball is firmly ibn the tech boys court, they can double down and be treated like a newspaper, or step back and be just carriers of peoples opinions.